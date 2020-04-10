Games: GRID, HITMAN, Iratus: Lord of the Dead, Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York and More
-
GRID (2019) is showing signs of coming to Linux
GRID, the 2019 racer from Codemasters is showing some signs that a Linux port may be on the horizon going by some info taken from SteamDB.
On the SteamDB page, recently a bunch of clear Linux entries appeared. To be clear though, it's never a guarantee of anything and we're speculating about it at this point. Since Codemasters already have multiple titles on Linux, the majority of which were ported to Linux by Feral Interactive (Virtual Programming did one), it makes it more likely this is coming.
While it currently has a version on Stadia, so you can play it by streaming it, it's not quite the same as a local copy that you can tune especially for your rig. Stadia is still very new too, and for some it's simply not playable. So, if this turns from speculation and rumour into a real port it will be very welcome.
-
Experiment with different ways to assassinate as 'HITMAN' is free to play this weekend
HITMAN from IO Interactive and the Linux port from Feral Interactive is a great game worth your time and monies, plus you can try the whole game across this weekend for free.
While the game has the first opening section free anyway, this Steam Free Weekend allows you to progress through the entire game. The amount of freedom you get in HITMAN is brilliant, I've ended up spending multiple hours in a single mission in one sitting before, trying to mess with all the targets as much as possible. If you love experimenting and watching things unfold, it's a really fun game.
-
Iratus: Lord of the Dead releasing April 23 - a Linux beta is up ready for testing
Iratus: Lord of the Dead, a turn-based tactical roguelike RPG set in a dark fantasy universe that looks fantastic is now due for release on April 23. The good news is that recently Unfrozen and Daedalic Entertainment actually put up a Linux Beta, so presumably that will be available with the full release.
-
Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York announced for release this year
Draw Distance say this acts as a more "personal and unique tale", so perhaps this time around your choices might make more of an impact. That was one of the problems of the first game, with choices that didn't mean too much and a somewhat abrupt ending. At least now though, if you did enjoy it, you can look forward to more in the same setting. If you've not played the previous, that's fine too, as it's a shared world but a new story.
-
Action RPG 'Hellpoint' has been delayed until sometime in Q2 2020
Cradle Games announced yesterday that their upcoming action RPG 'Hellpoint', has been delayed and they're not giving it a date now other than before the end of Q2 2020.
This means it's now likely sometime before the end of June, although as these things go it could be extended further. So why are they doing it? You can probably guess: "The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses worldwide, and, unfortunately, Cradle Games are feeling the strain as well." they said in their announcement on Steam.
While they are no doubt affected, it probably doesn't help that their Free standalone demo/prologue type thing with Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast (Windows only supported), has so far not been getting good user ratings overall. So hopefully they can use this time to act on the feedback to make the full game, which will support Linux, better overall.
-
The Procession to Calvary is a brilliantly funny adventure of Renaissance paintings stitched together
The Procession to Calvary is one of the most unique experiences I've played so far this year, and a brilliantly funny one too. A point and click adventure, made up of Renaissance paintings that have been cut up a stitched together in all sorts of ridiculous ways. Note: Key provided by the developer.
Made by Joe Richardson, it's a standalone story set in the same world as their previous game Four Last Things. Thankfully, that means you can jump right in without prior knowledge. If you enjoy British-styled Monty Python-inspired jokes (or anything like Black Adder), then The Procession to Calvary is basically a must have. You take on the role of soldier with no war, so you set off on a journey to try and murder one last person—the tyrant Heavenly Peter.
-
6 Great Sites to Play Online Board Games with Friends
Board games have traditionally been a tabletop activity, but in the age of the Internet, there’s no reason every player needs to share the same table. Online board games are quickly becoming a popular way to spend time with friends and family who might not share your geographical location, and it’s not just online chess anymore. Here are some great sites for you to play online board games with friends.
-
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - A World Betrayed DLC out now for macOS and Linux
Now available for macOS and Linux, the Total War: THREE KINGDOMS – A World Betrayed Chapter Pack portrays a seminal moment in the history of the Three Kingdoms. Many of the pioneering warlords have now fallen, leaving a new generation of warriors vying to forge their own dynasties.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1011 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Server: OpenSMTPD and Dovecot, Containers and Kubernetes
Git version control system hits 15 year milestone
Happy birthday, Git. The open source distributed version control system was first released on April 7th 2005, and thus today marks its 15th anniversary - 15 years aiding software developers to collaborate on projects large and small no matter where on the globe they may be. Git began life when the Linux kernel team sought a highly performant, distributed and robust version control platform for developers worldwide. This is an important tool in the development pipeline, allowing new code from multiple developers to be pulled together with robust protections from corruption. Finding nothing suitable, Linus Torvalds wrote his own - after all, what else would Linus do? He began on April 3rd 2005 and released it on April 7th.
Release: Simply Linux 9
Simply Linux is easy to install and use operating system that enables users to perform all of their day-to-day tasks without fearing virii or wasting their time searching the Internet or stores for all the necessary software. Simply Linux project is the Linux OS adapted for the user. The project's idea is to interest the user with Free Software by showing the comfort and convenience of working with it. The software suite includes more than 30 application software packages for most user needs as well as wide range of device drivers making peripherals use easier.
AV Linux 2020.4.10 Released!
Shortly after the Christmas holidays some time opened up for me to work on an AV Linux update and as time went on the rumours about a new respiratory virus started to permeate the mainstream media and now here we are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic! So it is with mixed feelings but much gratitude I release the latest ISO of AV Linux 2020. I am very thankful for the multitudes of talented developers and collaborators from all over the world whose incredible work I get to present and share on this little DVD-sized serving platter, my compliments to the chefs!! It occured to me recently that with the exception of Ubuntu Studio and perhaps the CCRMA project AV Linux is the longest running Linux Audio Distribution out there, As with many DIY spare time projects there have been times of ebb and flow and even a few times when continuing seemed to be impossible but I have to say the odds were never great for a Canadian farmer to pull this off in the first place and it’s still here! Unlike older versions of AV Linux this LiveISO is not aiming to provide an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink experience, running Linux Distros live off thumbdrives is fun but in the real world nobody is going to spend a sustained amount of time using any Operating System to it’s full potential from a USB Key… what’s possible isn’t necessarily practical. The idea here is to focus on a fast, efficient and attractive base and complement it with strong front-running applications to showcase good performance and reliable software with an eye toward practicality and economy. Ardour and Mixbus32C are great included DAW examples but what makes AV Linux a good platform for Ardour also makes it a good platform for Qtractor, Reaper, Bitwig, Renoise, Waveform or whatever DAW you prefer. For those not experienced with Linux Audio the intention is to answer your questions before you know to ask them and provide most of the laborious ‘next steps’ that would be required if you were to start with a basic vanilla Linux Distribution and configure it for the best Audio performance.
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 20 min ago
5 hours 16 min ago
10 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago