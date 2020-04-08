Fedora: Disruptive Technologies, Management, GNOME Shell, Testing and PHP 8.0 as Software Collection Investing in Disruptive Technologies Previous articles have highlighted some of the challenges in attempting to develop disruptive technologies and products in a traditional corporate environment – basically it doesn’t work.

Fedora program update 2020-15 Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. The Final freeze is underway and the Go/No-Go meeting is Thursday! I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

Using Fedora to quickly implement REST API with JavaScript Fedora Workstation uses GNOME Shell by default and this one was mainly written in JavaScript. JavaScript is famous as a language of front-end development but this time we‘ll show it‘s usage for back-end. We‘ll implement a new API using the following technologies: JavaScript, Express and Fedora Workstation. A web browser is being used to call the service (eg. Firefox from the default Fedora WS distro).

Contribute at the Fedora Test Week for Kernel 5.6 The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.6. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Monday, April 13, 2020 through Monday, April 20, 2020. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.

Contribute at the Kernel and IoT edition Fedora test days Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started. There are two upcoming test days in the upcoming week. The first, starts on Monday 13 April through Monday 20 April, is to test the Kernel 5.6. Wednesday April 15, the test day is focusing on Fedora 32 IoT Edition. Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora 32 even better. Read more below on how to do it.

Kamil Páral: Stay informed about QA events Hello, this is a reminder that you can easily stay informed about important upcoming QA events and help with testing Fedora, especially now during Fedora 32 development period. The first obvious option for existing Fedora contributors is to subscribe to the test-announce mailing list. We announce all our QA meetings, test days, composes nominated for testing and other important information in there.

Remi Collet: PHP 8.0 as Software Collection Version 8.0.0-alpha1 will be soon released. It's still in development and will enter soon in the stabilization phase for the developers, and the test phase for the users. RPM of this upcoming version of PHP 8.0, are available in remi repository for Fedora 31, 32 and Enterprise Linux 7, 8 (RHEL, CentOS, ...) in a fresh new Software Collection (php80) allowing its installation beside the system version. As I strongly believe in SCL potential to provide a simple way to allow installation of various versions simultaneously, and as I think it is useful to offer this feature to allow developers to test their applications, to allow sysadmin to prepare a migration or simply to use this version for some specific application, I decide to create this new SCL.

Games Leftovers Sci-fi space station building and management sim 'Meeple Station' has released The full release comes with quite a lot of new toys to play with too. There's now a complete story mode that allows you to discover the history behind the mysterious Meeple race, a full tutorial, a Hyperdrive to travel between randomly generated systems, the combat system has been revamped, a new events system added and a lot more.

The amusing and unique FPS 'Shotgun Farmers' has a fun Easter event going on Shotgun Farmers, a first-person shooter where your bullets dig into the ground to grow new guns has a super fun Easter event going on where you all have a great big 'Carrocket Launcher'. This is a limit-time event, that will be available until April 24. Not only that, there's a new outfit to unlock too with the 'BUN BUN' which is only unlockable during this Easter event. So if collecting is your thing, you might want to get playing. My own FOMO is rising right now I will admit. What's wonderful about Shotgun Farmers though, is that all cosmetics are entirely free to earn when you play (there's no micro-transactions here).

A QQGameHall storm Mar 31 2020, 11:13:38: I get a message from Frank in the #curl IRC channel over on Freenode. I’m always “hanging out” on IRC and Frank is a long time friend and fellow freuent IRCer in that channel. This time, Frank informs me that the curl web site is acting up: “I’m getting 403s for some mailing list archive pages. They go away when I reload” That’s weird and unexpected. An important detail here is that the curl web site is “CDNed” by Fastly. This means that every visitor of the web site is actually going to one of Fastly’s servers and in most cases they get cached content from those servers, and only infrequently do these servers come back to my “origin” server and ask for an updated file to send out to a web site visitor. [...] What we know about this. Friends on Twitter and googling for this name informs us that this is a “game launcher” done by Tencent. I’ve tried to contact them via Twitter (as I have no means of contacting them otherwise that seems even remotely likely to work). I have not checked what these user-agent POSTs, because I didn’t log that. I suspect it was just a zero byte POST. The URL they post to is the CA cert bundle file with provide on the curl CA extract web page. The one we convert from the Mozilla version into a PEM for users of the world to enjoy. (Someone seems to enjoy this maybe just a little too much.) The user-agents seemed to come (mostly) from China which seems to add up. Also, the look of the graph when it goes up and down could indicate an eastern time zone. This program uses libcurl. Harry in the #curl channel found files in Virus Total and had a look. It is, I think, therefore highly likely that this “storm” is caused by an application using curl! My theory: this is some sort of service that was deployed, or an upgrade shipped, that wants to get an updated CA store and they get that from our site with this request. Either they get it far too often or maybe there are just a very large amount them or similar. I cannot understand why they issue a POST though. If they would just have done a GET I would never have noticed and they would’ve fetched perfectly fine cached versions from the CDN… Feel free to speculate further!

Mozilla VR Blog: Unity WebXR Exporter Update We are happy to release an updated version of our Unity Exporter. It now supports WebXR, the new cross browser API for VR and AR on the web. Unity is a great tool for building cross platform experiences, and this plugin expands the list of available targets. Take your existing VR app to the web and reach new users easily across desktop and mobile headsets. It also has support for running in a traditional browser outside of a VR headset which you can use to progressively add VR functionality to your games or apps.