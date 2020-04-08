Games Leftovers
Sci-fi space station building and management sim 'Meeple Station' has released
The full release comes with quite a lot of new toys to play with too. There's now a complete story mode that allows you to discover the history behind the mysterious Meeple race, a full tutorial, a Hyperdrive to travel between randomly generated systems, the combat system has been revamped, a new events system added and a lot more.
The amusing and unique FPS 'Shotgun Farmers' has a fun Easter event going on
Shotgun Farmers, a first-person shooter where your bullets dig into the ground to grow new guns has a super fun Easter event going on where you all have a great big 'Carrocket Launcher'.
This is a limit-time event, that will be available until April 24. Not only that, there's a new outfit to unlock too with the 'BUN BUN' which is only unlockable during this Easter event. So if collecting is your thing, you might want to get playing. My own FOMO is rising right now I will admit. What's wonderful about Shotgun Farmers though, is that all cosmetics are entirely free to earn when you play (there's no micro-transactions here).
A QQGameHall storm
Mar 31 2020, 11:13:38: I get a message from Frank in the #curl IRC channel over on Freenode. I’m always “hanging out” on IRC and Frank is a long time friend and fellow freuent IRCer in that channel. This time, Frank informs me that the curl web site is acting up:
“I’m getting 403s for some mailing list archive pages. They go away when I reload”
That’s weird and unexpected. An important detail here is that the curl web site is “CDNed” by Fastly. This means that every visitor of the web site is actually going to one of Fastly’s servers and in most cases they get cached content from those servers, and only infrequently do these servers come back to my “origin” server and ask for an updated file to send out to a web site visitor.
[...]
What we know about this.
Friends on Twitter and googling for this name informs us that this is a “game launcher” done by Tencent. I’ve tried to contact them via Twitter (as I have no means of contacting them otherwise that seems even remotely likely to work).
I have not checked what these user-agent POSTs, because I didn’t log that. I suspect it was just a zero byte POST.
The URL they post to is the CA cert bundle file with provide on the curl CA extract web page. The one we convert from the Mozilla version into a PEM for users of the world to enjoy. (Someone seems to enjoy this maybe just a little too much.)
The user-agents seemed to come (mostly) from China which seems to add up. Also, the look of the graph when it goes up and down could indicate an eastern time zone.
This program uses libcurl. Harry in the #curl channel found files in Virus Total and had a look. It is, I think, therefore highly likely that this “storm” is caused by an application using curl!
My theory: this is some sort of service that was deployed, or an upgrade shipped, that wants to get an updated CA store and they get that from our site with this request. Either they get it far too often or maybe there are just a very large amount them or similar. I cannot understand why they issue a POST though. If they would just have done a GET I would never have noticed and they would’ve fetched perfectly fine cached versions from the CDN…
Feel free to speculate further!
Mozilla VR Blog: Unity WebXR Exporter Update
We are happy to release an updated version of our Unity Exporter. It now supports WebXR, the new cross browser API for VR and AR on the web. Unity is a great tool for building cross platform experiences, and this plugin expands the list of available targets. Take your existing VR app to the web and reach new users easily across desktop and mobile headsets. It also has support for running in a traditional browser outside of a VR headset which you can use to progressively add VR functionality to your games or apps.
