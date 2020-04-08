Fedora: Disruptive Technologies, Management, GNOME Shell, Testing and PHP 8.0 as Software Collection
Investing in Disruptive Technologies
Previous articles have highlighted some of the challenges in attempting to develop disruptive technologies and products in a traditional corporate environment – basically it doesn’t work.
Fedora program update 2020-15
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. The Final freeze is underway and the Go/No-Go meeting is Thursday!
I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
Using Fedora to quickly implement REST API with JavaScript
Fedora Workstation uses GNOME Shell by default and this one was mainly written in JavaScript.
JavaScript is famous as a language of front-end development but this time we‘ll show it‘s usage for back-end.
We‘ll implement a new API using the following technologies: JavaScript, Express and Fedora Workstation. A web browser is being used to call the service (eg. Firefox from the default Fedora WS distro).
Contribute at the Fedora Test Week for Kernel 5.6
The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.6. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Monday, April 13, 2020 through Monday, April 20, 2020. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
Contribute at the Kernel and IoT edition Fedora test days
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.
There are two upcoming test days in the upcoming week. The first, starts on Monday 13 April through Monday 20 April, is to test the Kernel 5.6. Wednesday April 15, the test day is focusing on Fedora 32 IoT Edition. Come and test with us to make the upcoming Fedora 32 even better. Read more below on how to do it.
Kamil Páral: Stay informed about QA events
Hello, this is a reminder that you can easily stay informed about important upcoming QA events and help with testing Fedora, especially now during Fedora 32 development period.
The first obvious option for existing Fedora contributors is to subscribe to the test-announce mailing list. We announce all our QA meetings, test days, composes nominated for testing and other important information in there.
Remi Collet: PHP 8.0 as Software Collection
Version 8.0.0-alpha1 will be soon released. It's still in development and will enter soon in the stabilization phase for the developers, and the test phase for the users.
RPM of this upcoming version of PHP 8.0, are available in remi repository for Fedora 31, 32 and Enterprise Linux 7, 8 (RHEL, CentOS, ...) in a fresh new Software Collection (php80) allowing its installation beside the system version.
As I strongly believe in SCL potential to provide a simple way to allow installation of various versions simultaneously, and as I think it is useful to offer this feature to allow developers to test their applications, to allow sysadmin to prepare a migration or simply to use this version for some specific application, I decide to create this new SCL.
