The wait is almost over, after two postponements we finally can announce the launch of our newest ISO… Before I go into detail with the very exciting list of enhancements and new features the upcoming release is shipping, I’m also going to give you an update on other projects you can expect very soon, so here goes… [...] We’ve decided to let go of the theming of each Desktop Environment, due to the enthusiastic reactions we’ve received on our December release. Starting from our upcoming release, all Desktop Environments on the net-installer will be installed vanilla-themed with the option to install our branded wallpaper. So, unlike the December release, XFCE will be installed vanilla themed also. Our offline XFCE install will still be shipping the themed version.

Silicon vendors have been cheating in benchmarks for years, mostly by detecting when popular benchmarks run and boost the performance of their processors without regard to battery life during the duration of the test in order to deliver the best possible score.

Portwell’s Linux-friendly “NANO-6051” SBC builds on Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake platform with up to 32GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x mini-DP, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, and 2x M.2 slots. American Portwell announced the first Nano-ITX SBC we’ve seen that features Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake platform. The 120 x 120mm form factor, which Portwell has used in boards such as the Intel 5th Gen “Broadwell” based NANO-6050, has just slightly less board space than the roughly 146 x 101mm 3.5-inch form factor. There have been at least a half dozen Whiskey Lake based 3.5-inch SBCs, including Aaeon’s recently announced GENE-WHU6.

Avalue’s “EMX-H310DP” is a thin Mini-ITX board with 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs, up to 64GB DDR4, 3x HDMI, 2x SATA, 3x GbE, 3x USB 3.1 Gen2, 2x M.2, PCIe x16, and a 12-28V input. A few weeks after announcing an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake based EMX-WHL-GP thin Mini-ITX board, Avalue has unveiled an EMX-H310DP SBC with the same low profile form factor that instead taps Intel’s other 8th Gen platform, the higher-end Coffee Lake. The EMX-H310DP also supports Intel’s 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh processors.

Axiomtek has launched a “DSP600-211” 4K digital signage player that runs Linux or Win 10 on a Ryzen Embedded V1000 along with 4x HDMI 2.0, 4x USB, 2x serial, 2x GbE, and 4x M.2. Axiomtek has “released” a 4K digital signage player powered by AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor, according to an announcement on Automation.com. The DSP600-211 is aimed at video walls, digital menu and directory boards, and interactive kiosks. The system is notable for offering more expansion slots than other V1000-based signage players — it offers 2x M.2. slots for wireless and 2x for storage, including NVMe.

SoliRun has made good use of its i.MX 8M Mini SoM which – as its name does not imply – comes with both an NXP i.MX 8M Mini processor and Gyrfalcon Lightspeeur 2803S AI accelerator, and can now be found in HummingBoard Ripple SBC part of the new HummingBoard-M family and based on a cost-reduced version of HummingBoard Pulse baseboard which we covered in 2018. Note that HummingBoard Ripple board is also available with the earlier SoliRun i.MX 8M module, and comes with up to 4GB RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, Micro HDMI. Compared to HummingBoard Pulse SBC, it does without MIPI-DSI nor digital audio, and removing one Gigabit Ethernet port, and one MIPI-CSI connector.

OSS: Systemd, syslog-ng, Jitsi, CopyleftConf and Firefox Reality v9 Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling Beyond the new systemd-homed functionality, another improvement to look forward to in the systemd space this calendar year is systemd-oomd materializing as its new out-of-memory daemon. As reported on last summer, systemd is looking to improve Linux's out-of-memory handling. To do this, systemd is working to leverage Facebook's out-of-memory daemon that was originally designed for memory pressure / out-of-memory use-cases on their servers but since then is being adapted for desktop use-cases as well.

Peter Czanik: Insider 2020-04: syslog-ng RPM; mult-line-timeout; FreeBSD; This is the 80th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news. In these difficult times, when many of us stay at home, we can decide what to do with that bit of extra time that we don’t spend commuting. Some of us turn to entertainment or hobbies, do long-neglected things around the house, or even focus on studying and honing skills. If you ran out of movies to watch and want to spend your time on something more practical, this might be the best time to learn something new about syslog-ng.

Computational Biologist James Taylor Dies Taylor was one of the founders and developers of the Galaxy Project in 2005. The platform allowed scientists to better understand genomic and epigenomic activity across individuals and species without every researcher needing to learn computer programming. Galaxy is now used to analyze bioinformatics data with increased accuracy and reproducibility in many fields, ranging from drug discovery to ecology, and has been used in nearly 9,000 scientific publications, according to its website.

Best Instant Messaging Apps In 2020 There is one thing that I want to point out about Jitsi Meet. This video-conferencing software does not belong to any of the big corporations, such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, or Microsoft. Jitsi Meet app is also free of charge. If you look for a chat app to protect your data, this is the one. Same as the other two above, this app works via a web browser, and it can also be downloaded on your mobile phones/tablets. Jitsi Meet is not so well known but is an app that protects your personal data. I might take you a while to get comfortable with the interface, but the app has a lot of features available that can make your life easier. Jitsi Meet is an organized app that I’m sure you will love. You can also use Jitsi Meet to stream live on YouTube or record the whole meeting. The app comes with a lot of features waiting to be explored.

How to use Jitsi Meet, an open source Zoom alternative So you're sick of Zoom. Maybe it's the privacy issues, the security issues, or just the whole misrepresenting its encryption thing. Regardless of the specific reason, you know that there has to be a better video-conferencing tool out there, and you're determined to find it. Enter Jitsi Meet. Much like Zoom, the free and open-source video-chat tool is easy to use and requires little-to-no onboarding. It's also encrypted, and doesn't sell your data. As an added bonus, you don't need an account and you don't need to download anything to start or join a meeting. Oh yeah, and it supports tile view.

CopyleftConf 2020: quick rewind This was my first time attending CopyleftConf. I attended on behalf of RIT LibreCorps to represent the sustainability efforts at the RIT FOSS@MAGIC initiative. However, I also represented myself as an individual in the Free Software movement. For CopyleftConf 2020, I arrived hoping to learn more about where we, as the Free Software community, are going. I also hoped to gain a deeper ethical perspective about our digital society. [...] Many people are confused. The confusion is simultaneously indecisive and divisive. I believe the identity crisis stems from that early decision in 1997 about what we call this particularly different way of developing and collaborating on software and technology. Free Software or open source? One is politically charged and historically exclusive, while the other is more neutral and business-friendly, and more inclusive to people who believe in compromise. Today, we are seeing an similar, emerging divide between Free/Open Source and Ethical Source. There are several emotions. It is deeply personal. For some, the promises of free/open source failed our collective humanity. For others, open source is a vastly successful turn of events to make the closed world more open. Yet for others still, it is both. CopyleftConf 2020 took a highlighter to this tension between what we consider right and wrong. It also questioned what the role of Free Software is in all of this. I don’t think anyone has the answer yet. Surely some people left CopyleftConf 2020 with a more clear view if they think licensing is a viable approach or not. But CopyleftConf 2020 did not have this answer. It just made it clear that most of us are still wrestling with this.

Mozilla VR Blog: Better User Performance and More in this Firefox Reality v9 release For the Firefox Reality v9 release, we focused on delivering a more polished user experience, here are some examples of what we improved: Updated full screen UI Updated voice search capabilities Ability to set private mode in navigation bar Fixed the color scheme of the buttons to also reflect private mode