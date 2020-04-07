While Spring Boot has long been the de-facto framework for developing container-based applications in Java, the performance benefits of a Kubernetes-native framework are hard to ignore. In this article, I will show you how to quickly migrate a Spring Boot microservices application to Quarkus. Once the migration is complete, we’ll test the application and compare startup times between the original Spring Boot application and the new Quarkus app.

In addition to a huge set of new features and improvements, the release of Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.3 provides innovative packaging capabilities. In this article, I will highlight two of these new capabilities and demonstrate their benefits: splitting images into build versus runtimes, and configuration trimming with Galleon.

It’s uncontested that open source communities have been at the center of innovation for decades, enabling and accelerating innovation through distributed developers’ contributions. What’s also become clear over time is that the outcomes of the open-source development model are anchored in ways of working and unsaid cultural principles and practices that enable these communities to thrive. Red Hat, the leader in open-source, has boiled down the underpinnings of open source innovation in five principles that make up what we call open culture: transparency, collaboration, adaptability, community, and inclusivity. These principles — a bedrock to Red Hat’s innovative model for decades — have never been put to the test more than in the current climate when remote work has become the norm, and leaders rely on high-performing remote teams to continue to deliver tangible business outcomes and innovation. Business goals may need to be adapted in the current climate, but initiatives, milestones, and initiatives don’t disappear. Working in an agile manner is critical.

During the COVID-19 global pandemic, some states are processing a record number of unemployment claims. Some also need additional programming skills to make changes to COBOL, a language still being actively used today. Changes are required to address new parameters in unemployment payment eligibility — in a very short timeframe. We’re working closely with these clients to respond to their needs and find solutions to the challenges they face.

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) adopted the Kubernetes-based event-driven autoscaling (KEDA) platform that was developed by Microsoft and Red Hat as a “Sandbox” project within the open source organization. The move adds another serverless-focused component under CNCF’s purview. The KEDA platform, which was unveiled last year, tackles the eventing and autoscaling challenges of running serverless applications in a Kubernetes-orchestrated container environment. This is essentially to use a serverless event to activate and scale a Kubernetes deployment based on need.

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-hosts LF Networking, the umbrella organization fostering collaboration and innovation across the entire open networking stack, and LF Edge, the umbrella organization building an open source framework for the edge, announced today the rescheduled event dates for Open Networking & Edge Summit North America (ONES, formerly Open Networking Summit) and the complete session line-up.

Proponents of open source tools for government can be reassured that Mapzen, a mapping platform comprising half a dozen projects under license at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has a new home with developers at the Urban Computing Foundation. Launched as a company in 2013, the Mapzen platform has been in a state of flux for the past few years. The company shut down in February 2018 until the Linux Foundation, an open source advocate, took it on a year later. The foundation’s vice president of strategic programs, Mike Dolan, told Government Technology at the time that they were interested in Mapzen in part because much of its user base — more than 70,000 people — kept using the platform even after it was shut down.

The Urban Computing Foundation (UCF), a forum for developers to collaborate on and build a common set of open source tools connecting cities, autonomous vehicles and smart infrastructure, today announced the popular mapping platform Mapzen will be hosted and governed by UCF. Mapzen was originally created in 2013 and became a Linux Foundation project in January 2019. As a UCF project, it will more directly impact and accelerate the widespread adoption of open source urban computing and support the surrounding ecosystem. It joins existing UCF project Kepler.gl, an open source geospatial analysis tool created to build large-scale data sets.

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open collaboration, and the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate adoption of open source software, standards and best practices in financial services, today announced that FINOS will become a Linux Foundation organization.

The Cloud Foundry Foundation (CFF), the home of the Cloud Foundry open-source developer platform, today announced that its executive director Abby Kearns is stepping down from her role to pursue an executive role elsewhere. If you’ve followed the development of the CFF for a while, it won’t come as a surprise that its current CTO, Chip Childers, is stepping into the executive director role. For the last few years, Kearns and Childers shared duties hosting the foundation’s bi-annual conferences and were essentially the public faces of the organization.

The Linux Foundation is set to host a new global not-for-profit foundation established by the CSIRO’s Data61 to promote and fund the development of its security-focused microkernel, seL4. The secure embedded L4 (seL4) microkernel was developed by Data61 to provide a reliable, secure, fast and verified base for building trustworthy operating systems that handle sensitive information. It has been deployed in defence and aerospace settings.

Intel Xeon Gold 5220R + Xeon Gold 6226R Linux Performance At the end of February Intel launched the Xeon Scalable "Cascade Lake Refresh" processors with a number of more aggressively priced SKUs with different core counts and clock speeds compared to the original Cascade Lake CPUs launched last year. Intel recently sent over the Xeon Gold 5220R and Xeon Gold 6226R processors and we've begun our Linux benchmarks of them. In this article is our initial look at their performance using a near-final build of Ubuntu 20.04 and seeing how the performance stacks up in raw performance and performance-per-dollar against the AMD EPYC competition.