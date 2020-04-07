Programming: Python and Git
-
Introduction to Building Custom Apache Airflow Operators
If you work in data engineering, then the chance are high that you are using or have used Apache Airflow.
This orchestration tool has become a firm favourite of many organisations. It was chosen by Google when they were looking at an orchestration tool to include in their cloud offering Google Cloud Composer.
Airflow comes with a ton of operators out of the box and even more community supplied ones. However, chances are that at some point you might think "it would be really great if I could have my own operator to do X".
This post is to help give you a starting point for building you own custom Airflow operators in a structured and scalable way via Airflow plugins.
-
Using Python to Check for File Changes in Excel
Data exchange in healthcare is ... harder than it needs to be. Not all partners in the healthcare arena understand and use technology to its fullest benefit.
Take for example several health plans which want data reported to them for CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) regulations. They will ask their 'delegated' groups to fill out an excel file. As in, they expect you will actually fill out an excel file, either by manually entering the data OR by potentially copying and pasting your data into their excel file.
They will also, quite frequently, change their mind on what they want AND the order in which they want the data to appear in their excel file. But there's no change log to tell you what (if anything has changed). All that you will get is an email which states, "Here's the new template to be used for report XYZ" ... even if this 'new' report is the same as the last one that was sent.
-
Algo Trading 101: Building Your First Stock Trading Bot in Python
It can be overwhelming for a new Python developer to get started with algorithmic trading. I would know because I have been there too! When I began my algo trading journey back in 2017, I had the oppurtunity to fly out to NYC and attend QuantCon, a convention run by one of the largest algo trading funds on the planet: Quantopian. I went to a dozen talks by some of the best quants (short for quantitatives, aka the people doing math and writing strategies for algo funds.) This journey taught me a lot but also left me with a lot of questions: How do I write a bot that can trade stocks? What strategies can I use to be profitable? Trading stocks with an algorithm is no walk in the park. So in this article let's break down the core components of how you build an algo trader.
-
Git turns 15, and becomes even more important for distributed development
"Every company is a software company!" is the new platitude as companies seek to transform themselves. But buried in that statement is an equally true, and much more interesting observation: Every company is also increasingly dependent on and driven by Git, the distributed version control system developed by Linux creator Linus Torvalds 15 years ago.
Git wasn't the first version control system for software, but it's had a profound impact on how all organizations build and, increasingly, operate software. To better understand why and how Git has changed the way all organizations build software, I talked with Brendan O'Leary, senior developer evangelist at GitLab.
-
Git Becomes 15: Q&A with GitHub and GitLab
On April 7, 2005, exactly 15 years ago, Git reached a sufficient maturity state to be self-hosting, meaning Git itself could be used to commit a part of its code. Today, Git has become one of the most widely adopted development tools and has changed the way developers manage their code. InfoQ has taken the chance to talk about Git's significance with GitHub's distinguished software engineer Jeff King and GitLab's senior developer evangelist Brendan O'Leary.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 715 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation Misc.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Intel Xeon Gold 5220R + Xeon Gold 6226R Linux Performance
At the end of February Intel launched the Xeon Scalable "Cascade Lake Refresh" processors with a number of more aggressively priced SKUs with different core counts and clock speeds compared to the original Cascade Lake CPUs launched last year. Intel recently sent over the Xeon Gold 5220R and Xeon Gold 6226R processors and we've begun our Linux benchmarks of them. In this article is our initial look at their performance using a near-final build of Ubuntu 20.04 and seeing how the performance stacks up in raw performance and performance-per-dollar against the AMD EPYC competition.
Wine 5.6 Released
Recent comments
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 52 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago
5 hours 27 min ago
6 hours 38 sec ago
6 hours 5 min ago
6 hours 35 min ago
6 hours 40 min ago