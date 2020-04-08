5 open source activities while you work from home
The mythos of the remote home office or the exciting archetype of the digital nomad are as appealing as they are dangerous. It's great to be able to avoid a commute, to be able to stay comfortable at home while getting lots of work done, and to be master of your own schedule. But along with those liberties, you inherit the responsibility of remembering to be a normal, functioning human being. Believe it or not, the two aren't mutually exclusive. You can do both, but you have to work at it. Here are some ideas on how.
[Stay at Home] Step By Step to Use Jitsi Video Conference
What you need to know is that Jitsi is Free Software meaning it gives the users complete freedom up to the source code and as consequence there are many Jitsi servers on the internet offered gratis by people aside from the official above. What is the purpose? The purpose is they act as alternatives if the official one does not satisfy your communication especially when your internet is bad. The steps to communicate are the same but only the server addresses are different. You can find more information at...
13 ways to use the copy command in Linux (with examples)
Being a Linux user, copying files and directories is one of the everyday tasks that you have to carry out. It can be copying a file to make a backup or copy it to another partition, directory, or external storage drive.
With Unix systems and all Linux distributions, you have two ways in which you can copy a file – using the graphical method and the command-line method. In this particular article, we shall look at the command-line method using the cp command.
CP stands for Copy in Linux systems. The command generally takes two main arguments – the file to copy and the destination to paste the file. This is illustrated with the syntax below...
Programming: Python and Git
If you work in data engineering, then the chance are high that you are using or have used Apache Airflow.
This orchestration tool has become a firm favourite of many organisations. It was chosen by Google when they were looking at an orchestration tool to include in their cloud offering Google Cloud Composer.
Airflow comes with a ton of operators out of the box and even more community supplied ones. However, chances are that at some point you might think "it would be really great if I could have my own operator to do X".
This post is to help give you a starting point for building you own custom Airflow operators in a structured and scalable way via Airflow plugins.
Data exchange in healthcare is ... harder than it needs to be. Not all partners in the healthcare arena understand and use technology to its fullest benefit.
Take for example several health plans which want data reported to them for CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) regulations. They will ask their 'delegated' groups to fill out an excel file. As in, they expect you will actually fill out an excel file, either by manually entering the data OR by potentially copying and pasting your data into their excel file.
They will also, quite frequently, change their mind on what they want AND the order in which they want the data to appear in their excel file. But there's no change log to tell you what (if anything has changed). All that you will get is an email which states, "Here's the new template to be used for report XYZ" ... even if this 'new' report is the same as the last one that was sent.
It can be overwhelming for a new Python developer to get started with algorithmic trading. I would know because I have been there too! When I began my algo trading journey back in 2017, I had the oppurtunity to fly out to NYC and attend QuantCon, a convention run by one of the largest algo trading funds on the planet: Quantopian. I went to a dozen talks by some of the best quants (short for quantitatives, aka the people doing math and writing strategies for algo funds.) This journey taught me a lot but also left me with a lot of questions: How do I write a bot that can trade stocks? What strategies can I use to be profitable? Trading stocks with an algorithm is no walk in the park. So in this article let's break down the core components of how you build an algo trader.
"Every company is a software company!" is the new platitude as companies seek to transform themselves. But buried in that statement is an equally true, and much more interesting observation: Every company is also increasingly dependent on and driven by Git, the distributed version control system developed by Linux creator Linus Torvalds 15 years ago.
Git wasn't the first version control system for software, but it's had a profound impact on how all organizations build and, increasingly, operate software. To better understand why and how Git has changed the way all organizations build software, I talked with Brendan O'Leary, senior developer evangelist at GitLab.
On April 7, 2005, exactly 15 years ago, Git reached a sufficient maturity state to be self-hosting, meaning Git itself could be used to commit a part of its code. Today, Git has become one of the most widely adopted development tools and has changed the way developers manage their code. InfoQ has taken the chance to talk about Git's significance with GitHub's distinguished software engineer Jeff King and GitLab's senior developer evangelist Brendan O'Leary.
