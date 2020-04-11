We have no idea if Valve will ever do a proper second revision of the Steam Controller, we've seen hints before and now we have more info on what it could have been. This new information has appeared in the form of a patent application, one originally made in 2018 but only as of last month did the application seem to go public. What it shows isn't a huge departure from what we already have, the design is mostly the same but there's a few key differences. The biggest being that you can swap around the left stick for a proper D-pad with an RFID sensor to detect which is attached.