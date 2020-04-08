Language Selection

Games: Wanderlust, Lutris, Biped, Steam Controller and Wine-Staging 5.6

Gaming
  • Stay at home and go on a text adventure with 'Wanderlust: Transsiberian' out now

    Wanderlust: Transsiberian, just like the previous game Wanderlust: Travel Stories from developer Different Tales is a fresh text-based travelling adventure out now. A pretty on-point game to release right now, since travelling during the Coronavirus pandemic is out.

    Acting as a standalone expansion, this hour-long experience follows two people on a trip to the easternmost reaches of Eurasia, onboard the longest railway line in the world.

    "You can travel as you really would or try something different while soaking up the atmosphere of Russia. When faced with another culture and new places, you can choose to stay open or careful; make acquaintances or avoid other people. Every choice changes the perception of the situation, which allows for wholly unique and deeply personal playthroughs."

  • How-to: upscale old games on Linux with Lutris

    Any tool that makes it easier to play older Windows games on Linux deserves some praise, and none more so than Lutris in my book. But...have you tried running a really old game and found that it is hilariously minuscule on your fancy modern HiDPI monitor? Resolutions which are commonplace today were not even dreamed of back in the 1990's. Take a game like Space Cadet, the classic pinball game many of us spent an embarrassing amount of time with.

  • Biped | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.04 | Steam Play

    Biped running through Steam Play (Proton 5.0-4) Runs great. Using a PS4 Controller

  • A newly public patent (filed in 2018) from Valve shows a Steam Controller with attachments

    We have no idea if Valve will ever do a proper second revision of the Steam Controller, we've seen hints before and now we have more info on what it could have been.

    This new information has appeared in the form of a patent application, one originally made in 2018 but only as of last month did the application seem to go public.

    What it shows isn't a huge departure from what we already have, the design is mostly the same but there's a few key differences. The biggest being that you can swap around the left stick for a proper D-pad with an RFID sensor to detect which is attached.

  • Wine-Staging 5.6 Brings Fix For Some Games Having Non-Functioning Mouse Input

    Following yesterday's release of Wine 5.6 as the latest bi-weekly development snapshot, Alistair Leslie-Hughes has announced Wine-Staging 5.6 as the experimental flavor of Wine with some 850+ extra patches on top.

    Wine-Staging 5.6 doesn't introduce too much in the way of new code for the past two weeks but there are two notable changes and the rest are updates/re-basing of existing patches.

