Wanderlust: Transsiberian, just like the previous game Wanderlust: Travel Stories from developer Different Tales is a fresh text-based travelling adventure out now. A pretty on-point game to release right now, since travelling during the Coronavirus pandemic is out.

Acting as a standalone expansion, this hour-long experience follows two people on a trip to the easternmost reaches of Eurasia, onboard the longest railway line in the world.

"You can travel as you really would or try something different while soaking up the atmosphere of Russia. When faced with another culture and new places, you can choose to stay open or careful; make acquaintances or avoid other people. Every choice changes the perception of the situation, which allows for wholly unique and deeply personal playthroughs."