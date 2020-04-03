Language Selection

15 Useful Examples of touch Command in Linux System

Linux

The touch command is a simple but useful command in Unix-like systems that allow users to create files and change timestamps directly from the terminal. It is one of the most fundamental terminal commands in Linux, and sysadmins often use this command for a variety of purposes. Today, we have compiled a short guide outlining 15 practical examples of touch. You will learn various aspects of touch using hands-on exercises after completing this guide. So, stay with us throughout this guide and try the examples on your own machine to make sure they work as you expect them to.

Android Leftovers

Security Leftovers

  • FTC The Latest To Discover 'Smart' Locks Are Dumb, Easily Compromised

    Like most internet of broken things products, we've noted how "smart" door locks often aren't all that smart. More than a few times we've written about smart lock consumers getting locked out of their own homes without much recourse. Other times we've noted how the devices simply aren't that secure, with one study finding that 12 of 16 smart locks they tested could be relatively easily hacked thanks to flimsy security standards, something that's the primary feature of many internet of broken things devices.

  • 19 US Lawmakers Seek Information From Zoom Amid Scrutiny of Privacy Practices

    A group of 19 House lawmakers is requesting information from video conferencing platform Zoom amid scrutiny of the company’s privacy practices, as more Americans turn to the platform to facilitate the need to work from home.

    In a letter addressed to Zoom CEO Eric Yuan on April 3, the Democratic lawmakers from the House Committee on Energy and Commerce asked him to “shed light” on the company’s data collection practices, including information on attendee attention tracking, cloud recording, and automatic transcriptions of conferences.

  • Jordan calls for Oversight to stop conducting business via Zoom

    "Given the concerns surrounding Zoom’s security, it is clear Zoom is not an appropriate platform for Committee business, which may be particularly sensitive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please immediately suspend any current or future use of Zoom systems for official committee activities and take immediate steps to evaluate the Committee’s internal cybersecurity preparedness to prevent hackers from accessing sensitive committee information through the Zoom platform," Jordan wrote.

Openwashing Leftovers

  • Sandboxie is now an open source tool!

    We are thrilled to give the code to the community. The Sandboxie tool has been built on many years of highly-skilled developer work and is an example of how to integrate with Windows at a very low level.

  • Boffins create open source AI object detector [Ed: Microsoft does mass surveillance in oppressive countries and then engages in openwashing of it (and hires Eric Holder for lobbying)]

    A team of Microsoft and Huazhong University researchers have open-sourced an AI object detector — Fair Multi-Object Tracking (FairMOT).

  • What can Linux and Mozilla teach ICER about how to do drug value assessments?

    The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) measures the value of new drugs and health technologies, but faces a number of key challenges such as keeping their assessments up to date with new evidence, allowing for different perspectives on treatment value, and incorporating diverse patient preferences. To address these issues, ICER should follow the lead of the tech industry and start building open source models to measure treatment value. ICER’s goal is to evaluate “the clinical and economic value of prescription drugs, medical tests, and other healthcare and healthcare delivery innovation”. These value assessments are then turned into value-based price recommendations. ICER arrives at these recommendations through a 33-week review process in which a value-based price is recommended and a panel of experts votes on the relative clinical and economic merits of new drugs. ICER’s price recommendations have been used by organisations such as CVS and the Veterans Affairs.

  • Monolithic Power : MPS Created an Open-Source Ventilator to Battle COVID-19

    Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high-performance power solutions, today announced it has assembled an emergency ventilator inspired by the open-source MIT design to aid in the fight against COVID-19. MPS is applying its expertise in power management and motor controls toward a solution that can safely and easily automate a manual resuscitator when a full ICU ventilator may not be available. Watch the video for more info: https://www.monolithicpower.com/en/mps-open-source-ventilator.

Exaile is an open source and cross platform music player for Windows, macOS and Linux

Today we'll be looking at Exaile, an open source and cross platform music player for Windows, macOS and Linux. Some of you may recognize the program, as it has been around for a long time. Exaile's interface has a menubar at the top, a sidebar to the left, and a music playback pane to the right. Click on the "Add Music" button and a pop-up window prompts you to select the folder that you want to add to the program's music library. You may this to rescan existing folders that you've added. Read more

