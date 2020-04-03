Android Leftovers
-
[Update: Nokia 4.2 too] Nokia 7.2 now receiving stable Android 10 update
-
Android 10 kernel sources now available for more Motorola phones (Update: Moto One)
-
Don't update your Mi A3 to Android 10; Xiaomi pulls back the update for the third time
-
Black Shark 2 & Black Shark 2 Pro Android 10 (JoyUI 11) update to rollout by April-end, BlackShark 2 Widevine L1 not on cards
-
Realme X2 Pro Android 10 (Realme UI 1.0) has been released for all, confirms support
-
Android 10 Update for Galaxy A70 & April Security Patch for Galaxy M31 are Bricking the Devices
-
New MIUI 11 update brings Android 10 gesture navigation, here’s how to enable it
-
Android 11 users will enjoy seamless updates as compared to other versions, thanks to some new changes in the VTS by Google
-
How to force dark mode on any app on your Android phone
-
Group Call: How to Make Google Duo Group Call on Android, iPhone, iPad
-
Hackers spreading malicious coronavirus apps to take over Android devices: Check Point
-
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week! - Android Apps Weekly
-
Google’s dialer app for Pixels can now be installed on some other Android phones
-
Security Leftovers
Openwashing Leftovers
Exaile is an open source and cross platform music player for Windows, macOS and Linux
Today we'll be looking at Exaile, an open source and cross platform music player for Windows, macOS and Linux. Some of you may recognize the program, as it has been around for a long time. Exaile's interface has a menubar at the top, a sidebar to the left, and a music playback pane to the right. Click on the "Add Music" button and a pop-up window prompts you to select the folder that you want to add to the program's music library. You may this to rescan existing folders that you've added.
