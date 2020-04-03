today's leftovers
Celluloid (Formerly Gnome MPV) 0.19 Released [Ubuntu PPA]
Celluloid, a GTK+ frontend for mpv formerly called Gnome MPV, released version 0.19 a few days ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 19.10, and Ubuntu 20.04.
Touch Bar on Mac
The screenshot above shows a simple session in LabPlot with a selected worksheet. For this worksheet, we show the undo and redo actions in the touch bar, as well as the zoom actions and the action to show the worksheet in the presenter mode. Of course, all these actions are also available at different positions in the application – in the main menu, in the toolbar or in the context menu or are reachable via shortcuts – but having these common commands in a context sensitive manner right at your finders is very handy sometimes.
Thanks to the work done at KDAB and their library KDMacTouchBar, the implementation was rather trivial. This library provides a wrapper to Apple’s native interfaces in NSTouchBar and allows to use this hardware in Qt’s manner working with QActions.
Ubuntu 20.04 Release Date, Latest Updates & Added Features
Ubuntu 20.04 Release Date: In this article, we will check out all the upcoming updates related to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS code named Focal Fossa.
At the time of this article, the world is going through the suffering of Corona in one way or another. Let us fight this together and win it. Maintain Social Distancing and save ourselves and as well as others. Let's be united in terms of heart and be distant in terms of body.Team Tec Robust
Coffee Lake based edge AI computer supports Nvidia Tesla T4
Neousys’ rugged “Nuvo-7166GC” edge AI inference platform features 8th or 9th Gen CPUs with 2x PCIe x16 slots for an Nvidia Tesla T4 GPU plus mini-PCIe, 2x M.2, 6x GbE with optional PoE+, and MezIO modules.
Like last year’s Nuvo-8208GC, the Nuvo-7166GC is a powerhouse edge computer featuring Intel’s 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs and PCIe expansion. Described as a ruggedized edge AI inference platform, the Nuvo-7166GC offers up to 65 TFLOPS of FP16 compute and 130 TOPs in INT8 inference AI acceleration for voice, video, image and recommendation services. It’s especially suited for “deep learning-based medical imaging to provide diagnostic insights,” says Neousys.
Exaile is an open source and cross platform music player for Windows, macOS and Linux
Today we'll be looking at Exaile, an open source and cross platform music player for Windows, macOS and Linux. Some of you may recognize the program, as it has been around for a long time. Exaile's interface has a menubar at the top, a sidebar to the left, and a music playback pane to the right. Click on the "Add Music" button and a pop-up window prompts you to select the folder that you want to add to the program's music library. You may this to rescan existing folders that you've added.
