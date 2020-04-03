Language Selection

Fedora Silverblue is an amazing immutable desktop

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 12th of April 2020 12:42:18 AM Filed under
Red Hat

I recently switched my regular Fedora 31 workstation over to the 31 Silverblue release. I’ve played with Project Atomic before and have been meaning to try it out more seriously for a while, but never had the time. Silverblue provided the catalyst to do that.

What this brings to the table is quite amazing and seriously impressive. The base OS is immutable and everyone’s install is identical. This means quality can be improved as there are less combinations and it’s easier to test. Upgrades to the next major version of Fedora are fast and secure. Instead of updating thousands of RPMs in-place, the new image is downloaded and the system reboots into it. As the underlying images don’t change, it also offers full rollback support.

This is similar to how platforms like Chrome OS and Android work, but thanks to ostree it’s now available for Linux desktops! That is pretty neat.

It doesn’t come with a standard package manager like dnf. Instead, any packages or changes you need to perform on the base OS are done using rpm-ostree command, which actually layers them on top.

And while technically you can install anything using rpm-ostree, ideally this should be avoided as much as possible (some low level apps like shells and libvirt may require it, though). Flatpak apps and containers are the standard way to consume packages. As these are kept separate from the base OS, it also helps improve stability and reliability.

More in Tux Machines

OSS Leftovers

  • CIOs to shift from 'buy' to 'build' using Open Source

    These are trying times for the CEO and her/his team. No one has ever witnessed planet lockdown, national boundaries sealed, social distancing by design and still one has to at least maintain business status quo. Earlier, technology leaders were bullish on 'buy' but now they are relooking 'build' using open source technology. Hiring has also changed as they now want fewer engineers but stronger ones who can participate in the build strategy.

  • 5 Best Open source Ticketing system in 2020

    There are only a couple of completely open-source ticketing system (or help desk software) those can be used to provide help or information to customers to solve issues or problems. What’s a Ticketing System? In layman language, the Ticketing system is a tool designed to help companies to manage and solve their customer problems or give them support. You can also call it a trouble ticket system, support ticket, request management or incident ticket system. There are two different support levels: firstly, the service area, which is responsible for external customers (consumers or companies), and secondly, support teams, the internal clients, i.e. employees, look after. However, both variants follow the same basic concept: They organize and automate problem-solving processes using a tracking system and increase the efficiency of the support.

  • 6 Open-Source AI Frameworks You Should Know About

    With the trend towards predictive analytics, machine learning and other data sciences already underway, marketers need to start paying attention to how they can leverage these techniques to form a more data-driven marketing strategy. With this in mind, we’ve asked AI industry experts why marketing leaders need to start considering AI, and some of the best open-source AI frameworks to keep tabs on.

  • Karl Dubost: Week notes - 2020 w14 - worklog - Human Core Dump

    I worked as normal and until Tuesday evening, April 1st, 2020 and in the early hours of Wednesday, April 3rd, 2020, I had an erratic heart incident that I thought was a stroke, but was probably an epilepsy. Fast forward. The body has been repaired I passed all the details of brain surgery. I will be probably slowly coming back into actions gradually. Thanks to the full webcompat team for the love and support and Mike Taylor for being always so human.

  • Encrypting Distributed Databases With Provable Security

    Provable security is a methodology developed by cryptographers that formally analyzes the security of a system with respect to specific security definitions and against a particular adversary. Since a system is only as secure as the definition under which it’s analyzed, the definition must be a reasonable one that models the real world precisely. Despite their advantages, distributed systems are considerably more complicated to model than non-distributed ones. Just a few of their challenges include new failure modes, the complexity of the distributed state, and the intricacies of interactions between heterogeneous components. All of these need to be correctly captured by the security definitions.

    My research addresses the privacy concerns of large distributed storage systems by showing how to safely integrate end-to-end encryption in them. I work on two of the major elements of these systems: [...]

  • European funding available for interesting development projects

    The NGI POINTER program, funded by the European Commission, is looking for interesting development project to support. It's objective is "to support promising bottom-up projects that are able to build, on top of state-of-the-art research, scalable protocols and tools to assist in the practical transition or migration to new or updated technologies, whilst keeping European Values at the core." The application period is open; there must be no end of interesting projects in the free-software space that would fit within this program's parameters. (Thanks to Thorsten Leemhuis).

  • Crunch your way through morning meetings
  • Wanted urgently: People who know a half century-old computer language so states can process unemployment claims

    Connecticut has also admitted that it's struggling to process the large volume of unemployment claims with its "40-year-old system comprised of a COBOL mainframe and four other separate systems." The state is working to develop a new benefits system with Maine, Rhode Island, Mississippi and Oklahoma. But the system won't be finished before next year.

  • The Greatest Asset to Open Source is Community

    Given today’s modern society and its growing desire for more transparency – perhaps largely in response to the big data ecosystem – coupled with the hypercompetitive business landscape and its demand for innovation, it’s no surprise that open source technology is not only booming but drawing the attention of consumers, corporations, and governments.

    According to Hightower, we’re seeing the benefits of open source right now in proving the point that it is simply not possible for proprietary vendors with “closed limited resources and ideas can never compete with something that is open to the world – and the world contributing.”

    Free-flowing, collaborative, and creative environments, such as that of the open source community, embolden businesses to push beyond perceived limitations to get ahead of the competition.

Android Leftovers

Security Leftovers

  • FTC The Latest To Discover 'Smart' Locks Are Dumb, Easily Compromised

    Like most internet of broken things products, we've noted how "smart" door locks often aren't all that smart. More than a few times we've written about smart lock consumers getting locked out of their own homes without much recourse. Other times we've noted how the devices simply aren't that secure, with one study finding that 12 of 16 smart locks they tested could be relatively easily hacked thanks to flimsy security standards, something that's the primary feature of many internet of broken things devices.

  • 19 US Lawmakers Seek Information From Zoom Amid Scrutiny of Privacy Practices

    A group of 19 House lawmakers is requesting information from video conferencing platform Zoom amid scrutiny of the company’s privacy practices, as more Americans turn to the platform to facilitate the need to work from home.

    In a letter addressed to Zoom CEO Eric Yuan on April 3, the Democratic lawmakers from the House Committee on Energy and Commerce asked him to “shed light” on the company’s data collection practices, including information on attendee attention tracking, cloud recording, and automatic transcriptions of conferences.

  • Jordan calls for Oversight to stop conducting business via Zoom

    "Given the concerns surrounding Zoom’s security, it is clear Zoom is not an appropriate platform for Committee business, which may be particularly sensitive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please immediately suspend any current or future use of Zoom systems for official committee activities and take immediate steps to evaluate the Committee’s internal cybersecurity preparedness to prevent hackers from accessing sensitive committee information through the Zoom platform," Jordan wrote.

Openwashing Leftovers

  • Sandboxie is now an open source tool!

    We are thrilled to give the code to the community. The Sandboxie tool has been built on many years of highly-skilled developer work and is an example of how to integrate with Windows at a very low level.

  • Boffins create open source AI object detector [Ed: Microsoft does mass surveillance in oppressive countries and then engages in openwashing of it (and hires Eric Holder for lobbying)]

    A team of Microsoft and Huazhong University researchers have open-sourced an AI object detector — Fair Multi-Object Tracking (FairMOT).

  • What can Linux and Mozilla teach ICER about how to do drug value assessments?

    The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) measures the value of new drugs and health technologies, but faces a number of key challenges such as keeping their assessments up to date with new evidence, allowing for different perspectives on treatment value, and incorporating diverse patient preferences. To address these issues, ICER should follow the lead of the tech industry and start building open source models to measure treatment value. ICER’s goal is to evaluate “the clinical and economic value of prescription drugs, medical tests, and other healthcare and healthcare delivery innovation”. These value assessments are then turned into value-based price recommendations. ICER arrives at these recommendations through a 33-week review process in which a value-based price is recommended and a panel of experts votes on the relative clinical and economic merits of new drugs. ICER’s price recommendations have been used by organisations such as CVS and the Veterans Affairs.

  • Monolithic Power : MPS Created an Open-Source Ventilator to Battle COVID-19

    Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high-performance power solutions, today announced it has assembled an emergency ventilator inspired by the open-source MIT design to aid in the fight against COVID-19. MPS is applying its expertise in power management and motor controls toward a solution that can safely and easily automate a manual resuscitator when a full ICU ventilator may not be available. Watch the video for more info: https://www.monolithicpower.com/en/mps-open-source-ventilator.

