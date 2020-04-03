OSS Leftovers CIOs to shift from 'buy' to 'build' using Open Source These are trying times for the CEO and her/his team. No one has ever witnessed planet lockdown, national boundaries sealed, social distancing by design and still one has to at least maintain business status quo. Earlier, technology leaders were bullish on 'buy' but now they are relooking 'build' using open source technology. Hiring has also changed as they now want fewer engineers but stronger ones who can participate in the build strategy.

5 Best Open source Ticketing system in 2020 There are only a couple of completely open-source ticketing system (or help desk software) those can be used to provide help or information to customers to solve issues or problems. What’s a Ticketing System? In layman language, the Ticketing system is a tool designed to help companies to manage and solve their customer problems or give them support. You can also call it a trouble ticket system, support ticket, request management or incident ticket system. There are two different support levels: firstly, the service area, which is responsible for external customers (consumers or companies), and secondly, support teams, the internal clients, i.e. employees, look after. However, both variants follow the same basic concept: They organize and automate problem-solving processes using a tracking system and increase the efficiency of the support.

6 Open-Source AI Frameworks You Should Know About With the trend towards predictive analytics, machine learning and other data sciences already underway, marketers need to start paying attention to how they can leverage these techniques to form a more data-driven marketing strategy. With this in mind, we’ve asked AI industry experts why marketing leaders need to start considering AI, and some of the best open-source AI frameworks to keep tabs on.

Karl Dubost: Week notes - 2020 w14 - worklog - Human Core Dump I worked as normal and until Tuesday evening, April 1st, 2020 and in the early hours of Wednesday, April 3rd, 2020, I had an erratic heart incident that I thought was a stroke, but was probably an epilepsy. Fast forward. The body has been repaired I passed all the details of brain surgery. I will be probably slowly coming back into actions gradually. Thanks to the full webcompat team for the love and support and Mike Taylor for being always so human.

Encrypting Distributed Databases With Provable Security Provable security is a methodology developed by cryptographers that formally analyzes the security of a system with respect to specific security definitions and against a particular adversary. Since a system is only as secure as the definition under which it’s analyzed, the definition must be a reasonable one that models the real world precisely. Despite their advantages, distributed systems are considerably more complicated to model than non-distributed ones. Just a few of their challenges include new failure modes, the complexity of the distributed state, and the intricacies of interactions between heterogeneous components. All of these need to be correctly captured by the security definitions. My research addresses the privacy concerns of large distributed storage systems by showing how to safely integrate end-to-end encryption in them. I work on two of the major elements of these systems: [...]

European funding available for interesting development projects The NGI POINTER program, funded by the European Commission, is looking for interesting development project to support. It's objective is "to support promising bottom-up projects that are able to build, on top of state-of-the-art research, scalable protocols and tools to assist in the practical transition or migration to new or updated technologies, whilst keeping European Values at the core." The application period is open; there must be no end of interesting projects in the free-software space that would fit within this program's parameters. (Thanks to Thorsten Leemhuis).

Wanted urgently: People who know a half century-old computer language so states can process unemployment claims Connecticut has also admitted that it's struggling to process the large volume of unemployment claims with its "40-year-old system comprised of a COBOL mainframe and four other separate systems." The state is working to develop a new benefits system with Maine, Rhode Island, Mississippi and Oklahoma. But the system won't be finished before next year.

The Greatest Asset to Open Source is Community Given today’s modern society and its growing desire for more transparency – perhaps largely in response to the big data ecosystem – coupled with the hypercompetitive business landscape and its demand for innovation, it’s no surprise that open source technology is not only booming but drawing the attention of consumers, corporations, and governments. According to Hightower, we’re seeing the benefits of open source right now in proving the point that it is simply not possible for proprietary vendors with “closed limited resources and ideas can never compete with something that is open to the world – and the world contributing.” Free-flowing, collaborative, and creative environments, such as that of the open source community, embolden businesses to push beyond perceived limitations to get ahead of the competition.