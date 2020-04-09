Programming: Rust, Git, Perl and Python
-
Library-ification and analyzing Rust
I’ve noticed that the ideas that I post on my blog are getting much more “well rounded”. That is a problem. It means I’m waiting too long to write about things. So I want to post about something that’s a bit more half-baked – it’s an idea that I’ve been kicking around to create a kind of informal “analysis API” for rustc.
-
Git 2.26's Faster Searches Thanks To Multi-Threaded Git-Grep
With the Git 2.26 release at the end of March one of the performance wins comes in the way of Git's grep functionality now being multi-threaded.
Besides multi-threaded git-grep being faster, another interesting anecdote is that it was created by a student developer during last year's Google Summer of Code. Student developer Matheus Tavares wrote a blog post this week about this faster pattern searching in Git 2.26 following his GSoC project in 2019. Git's grep functionality had seen multi-threading work originally in 2010 but Git's internal object store up until now made it perform worse than the sequential grep.
-
Git 2.26: Up to 3.3x faster pattern searches in git-grep
Two weeks ago, Git 2.26.0 was released! And among many great changes, I’m very happy to say that you can expect faster multithreaded git-grep searches! This is the project I’ve worked on for about a year, as my Google Summer of Code project and Undergraduate Thesis, at the University of São Paulo.
I’ve been posting about the project development here. But with the 2.26.0 release, the project is finally concluded, and I think it’s a great time to wrap it all up and present the final results. For those interested in knowing more about the development process, the final thesis is also attached in the Additional Resources section and the top of the page.
-
Jussi Pakkanen: Your statement is 100% correct but misses the entire point
Let's assume that there is a discussion going on on the Internet about programming languages. One of the design points that come up is a garbage collector.
-
Docker::Names::Random
If you are using Docker, you may have noticed that it creates random names for containers when you haven't provided any specific name. These names are a combination of an adjective and a proper name of an individual. The individuals are famous men and women picked from the history of scientific exploration and engineering.
This package allows you to use the same system in your own programs. You would get combinations like interesting_mendeleev, epic_engelbart, lucid_dhawan, recursing_cori, ecstatic_liskov and busy_ardinghelli.
The combination boring_wozniak is not allowed because Steve Wozniak is not boring. This same limitation exists in the original code.
-
Types of API Authentication In Django REST Framework
When I first started to dive deeper into building RESTful APIs using the Django Rest Framework. I was given a task to create authentication for the front-end. So that they will be able to identify themselves for specific roles that allow them specific access toward features or data that is associated with their user account.
With 3 account types visitor, existing user and administrator The administrator has full control of managing the user account from updating of any user account details to password recovery. Due to Django's built-in approach, account management for multi-tenancy is relevantly easy. Whereas authentication of a user from API requests is a different ball game entirely ranging from easy to advance based upon your needs.
-
EuroPython 2020: Online conference from July 23-26
In the last two weeks, we have discussed and investigated concepts around running this year’s EuroPython conference as an online conference. We have looked at conference tools, your feedback, drafted up ideas on what we can do to make the event interesting and what we can accomplish given our limited resources.
-
Python range() vs xrange() functions
The range() and xrange() functions in python programming are used to generate integers or whole numbers in a given range(starting and ending point). The two functions provide the same output but there is a little difference in them. We will discuss the difference with examples.
-
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxxiii) stackoverflow python report
-
KDE: Forking Qt, Plasma Bigscreen and Release of Latte Dock 0.9.11
Raspberry PI Imager: new SD flashing tool from RPI Foundation
Every Raspberry PI project starts always from OS installation with SD card flashing. There are several ways to flash SD image for Raspberry PIs, most common being Balena Etcher and Win32DiskImager. Recently Raspberry PI Foundation released its first Raspberry PI imager to prepare SD cards. Trying it is a must for Raspberry PI lovers.
today's howtos
Fedora Silverblue is an amazing immutable desktop
I recently switched my regular Fedora 31 workstation over to the 31 Silverblue release. I’ve played with Project Atomic before and have been meaning to try it out more seriously for a while, but never had the time. Silverblue provided the catalyst to do that. What this brings to the table is quite amazing and seriously impressive. The base OS is immutable and everyone’s install is identical. This means quality can be improved as there are less combinations and it’s easier to test. Upgrades to the next major version of Fedora are fast and secure. Instead of updating thousands of RPMs in-place, the new image is downloaded and the system reboots into it. As the underlying images don’t change, it also offers full rollback support. This is similar to how platforms like Chrome OS and Android work, but thanks to ostree it’s now available for Linux desktops! That is pretty neat. It doesn’t come with a standard package manager like dnf. Instead, any packages or changes you need to perform on the base OS are done using rpm-ostree command, which actually layers them on top. And while technically you can install anything using rpm-ostree, ideally this should be avoided as much as possible (some low level apps like shells and libvirt may require it, though). Flatpak apps and containers are the standard way to consume packages. As these are kept separate from the base OS, it also helps improve stability and reliability.
