Programming: Rust, Git, Perl and Python Library-ification and analyzing Rust I’ve noticed that the ideas that I post on my blog are getting much more “well rounded”. That is a problem. It means I’m waiting too long to write about things. So I want to post about something that’s a bit more half-baked – it’s an idea that I’ve been kicking around to create a kind of informal “analysis API” for rustc.

Git 2.26: Up to 3.3x faster pattern searches in git-grep Two weeks ago, Git 2.26.0 was released! And among many great changes, I’m very happy to say that you can expect faster multithreaded git-grep searches! This is the project I’ve worked on for about a year, as my Google Summer of Code project and Undergraduate Thesis, at the University of São Paulo. I’ve been posting about the project development here. But with the 2.26.0 release, the project is finally concluded, and I think it’s a great time to wrap it all up and present the final results. For those interested in knowing more about the development process, the final thesis is also attached in the Additional Resources section and the top of the page.

Jussi Pakkanen: Your statement is 100% correct but misses the entire point Let's assume that there is a discussion going on on the Internet about programming languages. One of the design points that come up is a garbage collector.

Docker::Names::Random If you are using Docker, you may have noticed that it creates random names for containers when you haven't provided any specific name. These names are a combination of an adjective and a proper name of an individual. The individuals are famous men and women picked from the history of scientific exploration and engineering. This package allows you to use the same system in your own programs. You would get combinations like interesting_mendeleev, epic_engelbart, lucid_dhawan, recursing_cori, ecstatic_liskov and busy_ardinghelli. The combination boring_wozniak is not allowed because Steve Wozniak is not boring. This same limitation exists in the original code.

Types of API Authentication In Django REST Framework When I first started to dive deeper into building RESTful APIs using the Django Rest Framework. I was given a task to create authentication for the front-end. So that they will be able to identify themselves for specific roles that allow them specific access toward features or data that is associated with their user account. With 3 account types visitor, existing user and administrator The administrator has full control of managing the user account from updating of any user account details to password recovery. Due to Django's built-in approach, account management for multi-tenancy is relevantly easy. Whereas authentication of a user from API requests is a different ball game entirely ranging from easy to advance based upon your needs.

EuroPython 2020: Online conference from July 23-26 In the last two weeks, we have discussed and investigated concepts around running this year’s EuroPython conference as an online conference. We have looked at conference tools, your feedback, drafted up ideas on what we can do to make the event interesting and what we can accomplish given our limited resources.

Python range() vs xrange() functions The range() and xrange() functions in python programming are used to generate integers or whole numbers in a given range(starting and ending point). The two functions provide the same output but there is a little difference in them. We will discuss the difference with examples.

KDE: Forking Qt, Plasma Bigscreen and Release of Latte Dock 0.9.11 More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt This week's bombshell that future Qt releases might be restricted to paying customers for a period of twelve months has many open-source users and developers rightfully upset. Qt so far only provided a brief, generic statement but several individuals and projects are already expressing interest in a Qt fork should it come to it. The hope is first and foremost that The Qt Company and KDE / KDE Free Qt Foundation can reach a mutual agreement without this embargo on future releases, which would effectively close up its development. But should an agreement go unresolved and The Qt Company go ahead with their plans in the name of boosting short-term revenues stemming from the coronavirus, developers are expressing a willingness to fork should it come it.

New Linux integrity checker from Microsoft, Raspberry Pi smart TV replacement from KDE, and more open source news I recently bought a new TV and, if you haven’t been in the market lately, it’s hard to find “dumb” televisions. I didn’t want a smart TV because I worry about the manufacturer abandoning the software and what the device might do with my data. So KDE’s recent Plasma Bigscreen announcement caught my eye. Plasma Bigscreen takes the KDE Plasma interface I use every day and combines it with Mycroft AI to turn single-board computers into a smart TV. The beta, released last month, includes support for the Raspberry Pi 4 (Model B).

Latte bug fix release v0.9.11 Latte Dock v0.9.11 has been released containing important fixes and improvements!