Sunday 12th of April 2020
HowTos
This week in KDE: Libinput scroll speed, Dolphin remote access improvements, and more

This week’s update includes an eclectic collection of bugfixes and new features, some of them quite annoying or longstanding–such as being able to use Dolphin’s terminal panel on remote locations, set the scroll speed when using the Libinput driver (at least on Wayland), and connect to Samba shared on a workgroup with a space in the name. But wait, there’s more… Read more

Top 5 Linux Distros That Offer Cutting Edge Updates

Long term support, stability, and powerful developer tools are what make Linux popular among power users. The LTS (Long Term Support) versions of various Linux distributions are supported for 5-years. Yes! and you can also download them from Beta channels where the distros are less stable (not very unstable like Windows’ Insider Builds) and lend developers a hand in fixing bugs. There are many risks involved in installing beta versions. Hence, we suggest you take a sweet backup of your data before proceeding. By using these “unstable” OSes, you might notice some parts of the OS working flawlessly at the same time you may also face app crashes. Well, here are the five distros that offer Cutting Edge Updates. Read more

