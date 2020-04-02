Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Software Releases: PyPy, Nageru and man-pages

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 12th of April 2020 12:24:54 PM Filed under
Software
  • PyPy 7.3.1 released

    The interpreters are based on much the same codebase, thus the multiple release. This is a micro release, no APIs have changed since the 7.3.0 release in December, but read on to find out what is new.

    Conda Forge now supports PyPy as a Python interpreter. The support right now is being built out. After this release, many more c-extension-based packages can be successfully built and uploaded. This is the result of a lot of hard work and good will on the part of the Conda Forge team. A big shout out to them for taking this on.

    We have worked with the Python packaging group to support tooling around building third party packages for Python, so this release updates the pip and setuptools installed when executing pypy -mensurepip to pip>=20. This completes the work done to update the PEP 425 python tag from pp373 to mean “PyPy 7.3 running python3” to pp36 meaning “PyPy running Python 3.6” (the format is recommended in the PEP). The tag itself was changed in 7.3.0, but older pip versions build their own tag without querying PyPy. This means that wheels built for the previous tag format will not be discovered by pip from this version, so library authors should update their PyPy-specific wheels on PyPI.

  • Nageru 1.9.3 released

    Hot on the heels of 1.9.2 comes version 1.9.3 of Nageru, my live video mixer. It has exactly one new feature; I discovered the wonderful v4l2loopback, which allows you to make virtual V4L2 cameras easily. In these days of increased videoconferencing, being able to do more flexible inputs and devices increases the breadth of what you can do, and I want Nageru users to have that opportunity.

    bmusb, my userspace driver for Intensity Shuttle and UltraStudio SDI USB3 capture cards, now also has a separate little proxy program that does the same thing for that single capture card if you don't want to go through Nageru (download and build version 0.7.6 to get it).

  • man-pages-5.06 is released

    I've released man-pages-5.06. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org.

    This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from 39 contributors. The release includes more than 250 commits that change more than 120 pages. Three new pages were added in this release.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

This week in KDE: Libinput scroll speed, Dolphin remote access improvements, and more

This week’s update includes an eclectic collection of bugfixes and new features, some of them quite annoying or longstanding–such as being able to use Dolphin’s terminal panel on remote locations, set the scroll speed when using the Libinput driver (at least on Wayland), and connect to Samba shared on a workgroup with a space in the name. But wait, there’s more… Read more

Top 5 Linux Distros That Offer Cutting Edge Updates

Long term support, stability, and powerful developer tools are what make Linux popular among power users. The LTS (Long Term Support) versions of various Linux distributions are supported for 5-years. Yes! and you can also download them from Beta channels where the distros are less stable (not very unstable like Windows’ Insider Builds) and lend developers a hand in fixing bugs. There are many risks involved in installing beta versions. Hence, we suggest you take a sweet backup of your data before proceeding. By using these “unstable” OSes, you might notice some parts of the OS working flawlessly at the same time you may also face app crashes. Well, here are the five distros that offer Cutting Edge Updates. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6