Software Releases: PyPy, Nageru and man-pages
-
PyPy 7.3.1 released
The interpreters are based on much the same codebase, thus the multiple release. This is a micro release, no APIs have changed since the 7.3.0 release in December, but read on to find out what is new.
Conda Forge now supports PyPy as a Python interpreter. The support right now is being built out. After this release, many more c-extension-based packages can be successfully built and uploaded. This is the result of a lot of hard work and good will on the part of the Conda Forge team. A big shout out to them for taking this on.
We have worked with the Python packaging group to support tooling around building third party packages for Python, so this release updates the pip and setuptools installed when executing pypy -mensurepip to pip>=20. This completes the work done to update the PEP 425 python tag from pp373 to mean “PyPy 7.3 running python3” to pp36 meaning “PyPy running Python 3.6” (the format is recommended in the PEP). The tag itself was changed in 7.3.0, but older pip versions build their own tag without querying PyPy. This means that wheels built for the previous tag format will not be discovered by pip from this version, so library authors should update their PyPy-specific wheels on PyPI.
-
Nageru 1.9.3 released
Hot on the heels of 1.9.2 comes version 1.9.3 of Nageru, my live video mixer. It has exactly one new feature; I discovered the wonderful v4l2loopback, which allows you to make virtual V4L2 cameras easily. In these days of increased videoconferencing, being able to do more flexible inputs and devices increases the breadth of what you can do, and I want Nageru users to have that opportunity.
bmusb, my userspace driver for Intensity Shuttle and UltraStudio SDI USB3 capture cards, now also has a separate little proxy program that does the same thing for that single capture card if you don't want to go through Nageru (download and build version 0.7.6 to get it).
-
man-pages-5.06 is released
I've released man-pages-5.06. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org.
This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from 39 contributors. The release includes more than 250 commits that change more than 120 pages. Three new pages were added in this release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 786 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 32 min ago
22 hours 3 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago