Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E03 – Spilling salt
This week we’ve been auditing Thinkpads and making beta releases of Ubuntu. We round up some of what’s new in the Ubuntu flavours Focal Fossa beta releases and discuss stories from the tech world.
It’s Season 13 Episode 03 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Remote Play PS4 with Linux | Chiaki Open Source Project
Remote Play PS4 with Linux | Chiaki Open Source Project Let's get our PS4 working on Linux with Chiaki.
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #167
EOL of CoreOS Linux
https://coreos.com/os/eol/
Kernel 5.4 Marked as LTS
https://9to5linux.com/linux-kernel-5-4-is-now-an-official-lts-release-supported-until-2022
Ubuntu 20.04 Will Ship with the 5.4 LTS Kernel
https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2020/02/ubuntu-20-04-kernel-5-4-lts
Godot Engine Receives Epic MegaGrant
https://godotengine.org/article/godot-engine-was-awarded-epic-megagrant
Wine 5.1 Development Released
https://www.winehq.org/announce/5.1
TLP 1.3 Released
https://linrunner.de/en/tlp/docs/tlp-linux-advanced-power-management.html#features
KDE’s 19.2 February Updates Released
https://kde.org/announcements/releases/2020-02-apps-update/
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
