Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast, Remote Play PS4 with Linux, Full Circle Weekly News

  • Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E03 – Spilling salt

    This week we’ve been auditing Thinkpads and making beta releases of Ubuntu. We round up some of what’s new in the Ubuntu flavours Focal Fossa beta releases and discuss stories from the tech world.

    It’s Season 13 Episode 03 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

  • Remote Play PS4 with Linux | Chiaki Open Source Project

    Remote Play PS4 with Linux | Chiaki Open Source Project Let's get our PS4 working on Linux with Chiaki.

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #167

    EOL of CoreOS Linux
    https://coreos.com/os/eol/
    Kernel 5.4 Marked as LTS
    https://9to5linux.com/linux-kernel-5-4-is-now-an-official-lts-release-supported-until-2022
    Ubuntu 20.04 Will Ship with the 5.4 LTS Kernel
    https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2020/02/ubuntu-20-04-kernel-5-4-lts
    Godot Engine Receives Epic MegaGrant
    https://godotengine.org/article/godot-engine-was-awarded-epic-megagrant
    Wine 5.1 Development Released
    https://www.winehq.org/announce/5.1
    TLP 1.3 Released
    https://linrunner.de/en/tlp/docs/tlp-linux-advanced-power-management.html#features
    KDE’s 19.2 February Updates Released
    https://kde.org/announcements/releases/2020-02-apps-update/
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

today's howtos

This week in KDE: Libinput scroll speed, Dolphin remote access improvements, and more

This week’s update includes an eclectic collection of bugfixes and new features, some of them quite annoying or longstanding–such as being able to use Dolphin’s terminal panel on remote locations, set the scroll speed when using the Libinput driver (at least on Wayland), and connect to Samba shared on a workgroup with a space in the name. But wait, there’s more… Read more

Top 5 Linux Distros That Offer Cutting Edge Updates

Long term support, stability, and powerful developer tools are what make Linux popular among power users. The LTS (Long Term Support) versions of various Linux distributions are supported for 5-years. Yes! and you can also download them from Beta channels where the distros are less stable (not very unstable like Windows’ Insider Builds) and lend developers a hand in fixing bugs. There are many risks involved in installing beta versions. Hence, we suggest you take a sweet backup of your data before proceeding. By using these “unstable” OSes, you might notice some parts of the OS working flawlessly at the same time you may also face app crashes. Well, here are the five distros that offer Cutting Edge Updates. Read more

Android Leftovers

