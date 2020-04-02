Programming and Development Leftovers
Bored during Quarantine? Get some Soldering Kits to keep you Busy (Crowdfunding & Alternatives)
I’ve heard some of you are forced to stay at home for some reason… HHTronik has decided to design what they call “Quarantine Occupation Kits” which are actually open-source hardware soldering kits of varying complexity.
Linux 5.7 Makes It Very Easy To Build The Kernel With An LLVM-Based Toolchain
Since last year it's been possible to build a mainline x86_64 Linux kernel with a mainline LLVM Clang compiler while for the in-development Linux 5.7 kernel are more improvements on the LLVM front.
Kbuild updates for the Linux 5.7 kernel now has a single switch of LLVM=1 that when enabled will have the kernel use Clang and all LLVM utilities in place of GCC and Binutils.
LLVM=1 can be passed from the command-line or as an environment variable and when building the kernel will then prefer the LLVM toolchain components found in your PATH. The one exception is that the LLVM assembler will not be used by default as the kernel still has a few issues there. The Kbuild updates for Linux 5.7 though also include LLVM_IAS=1 for enabling the integrated assembler, which is considered experimental.
New website for Mappero Geotagger, and cross-compiling stuff
Mappero Geotagger has now moved from its previous page from this site to a new, separate website built with the awesome Nikola static website generator.
The main reason for this change is that I didn't have an online space where to host the application binaries, and I wanted to experiment with a different selling method. Now, downloads are (poorly) hidden behind a payment page, whereas in multiple places of the website I also mention that I can provide the application for free to whomever asks for it. While it might seem weird at first, I do honestly believe that this will not stop people from buying it: first of all, many people just think it's fair to pay for a software applications, and secondly, for some people writing an e-mail and establishing a personal contact with a stranger is actually harder than paying a small amount of money. And in all sincerity, the majority of the income I've had so far for Mappero Geotagger came from donations, rather than purchases; so, not much to lose here.
Google Announces Season Of Docs 2020
The window for applications for Google's Season of Docs 2020 is approaching, and mentoring organizations will be able to begin submitting applications to Google from April 13. Season of Docs is a project supported by Google that aims to bring open source organizations and technical writers together.
By pairing up technical writers and open source projects, Google hopes to improve the quality of open source documentation. From the other side, the aim is to give technical writers an opportunity to gain experience in contributing to open source projects and to learn about open source code.
IBM, Open Mainframe Project launch initiative to help train COBOL coders
Wasmtime Now Offering Go Bindings For WebAssembly On The Desktop
With the push for WebAssembly on the desktop for beautiful cross-platform support, the Wasmtime project has added Go bindings to its portfolio.
Wasmtime is the effort providing a JIT-style WebAssembly runtime and now Golang is the latest language with bindings. Wasmtime is a Byte Code Alliance project by Red Hat, Intel, and others. Wasmtime has already provided bindings for Rust, C, Python, and Microsoft .NET while Go is the latest on the list.
The Wasmtime Go support is now being offered via this repository. The Go integration is a feature of the forthcoming Wasmtime 0.16.0 milestone. The v0.16 release is also spinning off the .NET bindings to its own repository and working on other interesting changes.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: #24: Test, test, test, … those R 4.0.0 binaries with Ubuntu and Rocker
Welcome to the 24nd post in the relentlessly regular R ravings series, or R4 for short.
R 4.0.0 will be released in less than two weeks, and testing is very important. I had uploaded two alpha release builds (at the end of March and a good week ago) as well as a first beta release yesterday, all to the Debian ‘experimental’ distribution (as you can see here) tracking the release schedule set by Peter Dalgaard. Because R 4.0.0 will require reinstallation of all packages, it makes some sense to use a spare machine. Or a Docker container. So to support that latter mode, I have now complemented the binaries created from the r-base source package with all base and recommended packages, providing a starting point for actually running simple tests. Which is what we do in the video, using again the ‘R on Ubuntu (18.04)’ Rocker container:
'Deduplicated' ZFS send streams are now deprecated and on the way out
The ZFS people are planning various features to deal with the removal of this feature so that people will still be able to use saved deduplicated send streams. However, if you have such streams in your backup systems, you should probably think about aging them out. And definitely you should move away from generating new ones, even though this change is not yet in any release of ZFS as far as I know (on any platform).
How to write an ABI compliance checker using Libabigail
I’ve previously written about the challenges of ensuring forward compatibility for application binary interfaces (ABIs) exposed by native shared libraries. This article introduces the other side of the equation: How to verify ABI backward compatibility for upstream projects.
If you’ve read my previous article, you’ve already been introduced to Libabigail, a static-code analysis and instrumentation library for constructing, manipulating, serializing, and de-serializing ABI-relevant artifacts.
In this article, I’ll show you how to build a Python-based checker that uses Libabigail to verify the backward compatibility of ABIs in a shared library. For this case, we’ll focus on ABIs for shared libraries in the executable and linkable format (ELF) binary format that runs on Linux-based operating systems.
Note: This tutorial assumes that you have Libabigail and its associated command-line tools, abidw and abidiff installed and set up in your development environment. See the Libabigail documentation for a guide to getting and installing Libabigail.
