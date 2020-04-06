COVID and Openwashing
-
Mercedes-AMG F1 and UCL open-source breathing aid designs
Mercedes-AMG F1 and University College London (UCL) have made the designs for a reverse-engineered breathing aid freely available to help the global fight against COVID-19.
Details can be downloaded for free at a new UCL COVID-19 research hub.
The package includes the designs, plus specifications of materials, tools and equipment required, and the fabrication time for each part.
-
Open-Source Healthcare App Released Globally for Free
-
#HackCorona 2.0: Open-source hardware, telehealth & pandemic forecasts
According to WHO, it took more than 3 months to reach the first 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, but only 12 days to reach 200,000, 4 days to reach 300,000, 3 days to reach 400,000 and another 5 to reach 700,000. China’s cases rocketed in the early weeks of the outbreak but curbed before other significant outbreaks had happened. Now, the US has the most number of confirmed cases. Can we predict where the virus hits next?
Greece currently faces over 1800+ coronavirus cases. As of now, over 200 people have recovered but 81 people died. With a disciplined approach the Greek Government is implementing, the outbreak could be very well under control. However, based on the experience of other European countries and taking into consideration the threats of an economical crisis, easily implementable solutions, will help manage the current state of affairs better, avoid overloading the healthcare system and putting additional burden on the Greek economy.
-
Healthcare Gets a Dose of Open-Source, But Will It Cure Coronavirus?
The crypto and open-source community have been working hard to stamp out the spread of Coronavirus. These healthcare efforts have been manifested in several initiatives from ethical tracking measures, 3D printing schematics, and crypto-based charity campaigns.
It’s not just the virus they’re fighting either.
Projects are racing against both time and other profiteers looking to turn society into an Orwellian surveillance state.
-
Open-source ApolloBVM ventilator now available online
Plans for an automated bag valve mask dubbed ApolloBVM, an open-source emergency ventilator design from Rice University, are now online and available to anyone.
-
Coronavirus: Israeli researchers design low-cost open-source ventilator
A group of Israeli researchers and experts from a variety of companies, governmental organizations and non-profits have partnered to create a low-cost ventilator whose blueprints, design and codes are completely open-source and that has the potential to save millions of lives as the coronavirus crisis continues to sweep through the world.
Dr. Eitan Eliram, the project coordinator of the initiative, told The Jerusalem Post that in the days since the material has been made available online, over 30,000 people have accessed the website and over 100 groups of experts from all over the world – including Iran, Egypt, South Africa, Guatemala, Italy and the United States – are already working to build up their first prototypes.
-
Researchers Develop Simple 'Open Source' Ventilator
As the need for ventilators continues to grow around the world, manufacturers are ramping up production and some industries are shifting to ventilator production. But, there are also out-of-the-box approaches being worked on. A team of researchers around the world have developed a basic ventilator design that can be built using parts from the hardware store. It’s called the Open Source Ventilator Project.
-
PREVAIL NY by JMA Offers Free, Open-Source Emergency Mechanical Ventilation System Blueprints to All Manufacturers
-
Villanovans Launch Low-cost, Open Source Ventilator Initiative to Create “NovaVent” Ventilator
-
What Does A Dependable Open Source Ventilator Look Like?
Ventilators are key in the treating the most dire cases of coronavirus. The exponential growth of infections, and the number of patients in respiratory distress, has outpaced the number of available ventilators. In times of crisis, everyone looks for ways they can help, and one of the ways the hardware community has responded is in work toward a ventilator design that can be rapidly manufactured to meet the need.
The difficult truth is that the complexity of ventilator features needed to treat the sickest patients makes a bootstrapped design incredibly difficult, and I believe impossible to achieve in quantity on this timeline. Still, a well-engineered and clinically approved open source ventilator might deliver many benefits beyond the current crisis. Let’s take a look at some of the efforts we’ve been seeing recently and what it would take to pull together a complete design.
-
Website to open-source ventilator designs launched
RESEARCHERS FROM Pune-based institutions have launched a website to develop and share designs for ventilators. This comes at a time when such life-support equipment is of essence in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Shortage of ventilators at hospitals is a challenge in relatively advanced countries too.
The website, http://www.openbreath.tech, was launched on April 7. Scientists from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) have contributed. They have collaborated with octogeneraian Capt (Retd) Rustom Barucha from Barucha Instrumentation and Control, besides IndoGenius, New Delhi, and King’s College, London.
Representatives from manufacturing companies, engineering students, physiologists, and anyone else familiar with the technology can visit the website and enrol as volunteers.
-
IAF Officer Publishes Open Source Code for Production of Cheap Automatic Respirators
The Haifa Technology Center had joined Israeli Air Force (IAF) Major David Alkahar in developing a computerized automatic respirator and has published the code online for the world’s benefit.
Due to a massive shortage of respirators in Israel and around the world generated by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Elkahar, who has a Ph.D. in computer science, and his team developed within two weeks of almost continuous work a prototype of the machine.
-
Levitt-Safety Remains Open to Source Critical PPE and Perform Respiratory Fit Testing
Levitt-Safety announced this week that they remain open for Quebec safety product and servicing needs. Provincial governments across Canada have deemed Levitt-Safety an essential service. Levitt-Safety is taking precautions to ensure the safety of its staff and its customers' staff. The company remains dedicated to providing safety supplies, equipment servicing and respiratory fit testing.
-
Iranian Engineers Develop Open Source Ventilator Iranian Engineers Develop Open Source Ventilator
-
“We Need to Solve This”: Colombia’s Amazing Race to Build a $1,000 Ventilator
Toro was immediately intrigued. He knew that MIT had posted open-source specs for a ventilator back in 2010, and he knew that his home country of Colombia was in dire trouble. Whatever happened with COVID-19, Colombia’s population of 50 million people, including 2 million recently absorbed Venezuelan refugees, was likely to suffer badly. The nation’s public health care system was fragile in the best of circumstances, and ventilators were in short supply. With every country in the world bidding for the lifesaving machines, which provide oxygen to patients in extreme respiratory distress, Colombia was likely to be priced out of the international market. “These are economies with preexisting conditions,” said Luis Alberto Moreno, president of the Inter-American Development Bank. “It is very hard for them to get medical equipment.” Like the rest of the developing world facing COVID-19, Colombia would be left to its own devices—literally.
-
Israeli engineers created an open-source hack for making Covid-19 ventilators
It took 10 days, more than 40 scientists, and the motor of a snowblower. The result may wind up being an inexpensive way to—in a pinch—save the lives of people suffering from Covid-19.
The respiratory illness can lead to severe cases of pneumonia, making it hard for those most affected to breathe without the assistance of a ventilator. But healthcare workers around the world don’t have enough ventilators for the number of people needing help. That’s given rise to a lot of creativity.
A team of scientists in Israel this week unveiled what they’re calling the AmboVent-1690-108, an inexpensive ventilator system made from a handful of off-the-shelf items. Project leader David Alkaher also heads the technology work of the Israeli Air Force’s confidential Unit 108, which is comprised of electronics specialists. Whereas a typical hospital ventilator costs around $40,000, the AmboVent system can be made for about $500 to $1,000.
-
Iceland Is Doing Its COVID-19 Proximity Tracing The Open Source Way
As governments around the world grapple with the problem of tracing those who have had contact with a person known to have been infected with the COVID-19 virus, attention has turned to the idea of mobile apps that can divulge who a person has been near so that they can be alerted of potential infections. This has a huge potential for abuse by regimes with little care for personal privacy, and has been a significant concern for those working in that field. An interesting compromise has been struck by Iceland, who have produced an app for their populace that stores the information on the device and only uploads it with the user’s consent once they have received a diagnosis. We can all take a look, because to ensure transparency they have released it as open source.
On signing up for the scheme a central server stores the details of each user as well as their phone number. When the epidemiologists have a need to trace a person’s contacts they send a notification, and the person can consent to their upload. This is a fine effort to retain user privacy, with depending on your viewpoint the flaw or the advantage being that the user can not have their data slurped without their knowledge. Iceland is a country with a relatively small population, so we can imagine that with enough consent there could be effective tracing.
-
Discovering help: MTU aiding in search for open-source devices to fight COVID-19
-
MPS Created an Open-Source Ventilator to Battle COVID-19
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high-performance power solutions, today announced it has assembled an emergency ventilator inspired by the open-source MIT design to aid in the fight against COVID-19. MPS is applying its expertise in power management and motor controls toward a solution that can safely and easily automate a manual resuscitator when a full ICU ventilator may not be available.
-
Scientists and tech companies are open-sourcing their patents as part of a pledge to help expand resources for researchers trying to combat COVID-19 pandemic
An initiative is attempting to galvanize scientists and tech companies into open-sourcing patents that could help solve an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Open Covid Pledge' is a an effort being backed by tech giants like Mozilla, Creative Commons, and Intel that has already made 72,000 patents available to researchers across the world.
Other partners include Berkeley and UCSF's Innovative Genomics Institute, Fabricatorz Foundation, and United Patents.
-
Lumeris Launches Open Source COVID-19 Predictive Analytics Model to Help Prevent Unplanned Hospitalizations
-
Astrophysicists looking for dark matter invent dirt-cheap open-source ventilator to combat COVID-19
Someday, when someone asks what you did during the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us will have unimpressive answers: watched Netflix, practiced cooking, took up guitar, survived.
A few, though, will have some amazing stories, such as the doctors and nurses who are fighting a war to save lives. And then there are the scientists who can't get into their labs and have taken up some astounding side projects.
-
JMA joins COVID-19 fight with open-source ventilator design, manufacturing capabilities
As COVID-19 continues to take a toll on global healthcare systems, personal protective equipment like surgical and n95 masks are in short supply as are mechanical ventilators, which are used to provide breathing assistance to patients being treated for the novel respiratory virus.
Wireless infrastructure provider JMA Wireless, which has manufacturing operations in two of the places hardest-hit by COVID-19, New York and Italy, announced yesterday it refocused its engineering expertise to come up with a design for a mechanical ventilator. That design was made open source so manufacturers around the world can access it for free.
-
Open source antiviral dataset released to aid fight against Covid-19
To support research into treatments for coronavirus infections, the Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) division of the American Chemical Society has released a dataset containing 50,000 compounds with potential antiviral properties.
The CAS Covid-19 antiviral candidate compounds dataset is open source and contains information on antiviral compounds as well as molecules with similar chemical structures to known antivirals. With the development and approval of a Covid-19 vaccine likely to take many months, CAS hopes that its compound collection may accelerate the discovery of substances that could be repurposed for treatments in the short-term.
-
Open Source Software Tool Helps Governments Monitor COVID-19
To combat COVID-19’s impact on communities now, and prevent and prepare for similar outbreaks in the future, America’s Charities has partnered with Feeding America and PATH. This guest post from PATH (originally published here) demonstrates some of the ways PATH is responding to COVID-19 and learning from it to prevent similar outbreaks from happening again. Learn more about PATH’s work at www.PATH.org.
-
Foxconn will produce ventilators at its controversial Wisconsin plant [Ed: Evil Medtronic still #openwashing and finds its own ‘company’]
Foxconn’s Wisconsin plant, the controversial recipient of billions of dollars in tax subsidies and the focus of multiple Verge investigations, will produce ventilators with medical device firm Medtronic. The partnership was announced by Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak in an interview with CNBC, who said that Foxconn will be manufacturing ventilators based on its PB-560 design in the next four to six weeks.
Foxconn’s Wisconsin plant was first announced way back in 2017 as a $10 billion LCD factory. It was labeled the “eighth wonder of the world” by President Trump, but Foxconn’s plans for the site appear to have changed repeatedly over the years. At various points, Foxconn has said that it would build a smaller LCD factory, no factory at all, or that it would produce other items like a robot coffee kiosk. Now, it appears the factory will, in part at least, produce ventilators, after its planned opening next month.
BASED ON MEDTRONIC’S OPEN SOURCE [sic] VENTILATOR DESIGN
-
Health researchers need better data - Talend joins the fight against Coronavirus with an open source ETL tool for COVID-19 data
-
Free "open-source cookbook" features secrets from Toronto chefs
In these times of self-isolation, Toronto cooks have been coping by doing what they do best, often sharing the results on social media for our collective education and/or envy. But Nick Chen-Yin, whom you might remember from the dearly departed Smoke Signals, took it one step further and created a whole digital cookbook.
Over the weekend, Chen-Yin launched an online open-source cookbook featuring recipes from beloved local food personalities and amateurs alike. It's available for free, and anyone – even if they're not a chef – can add to it.
"This cookbook is meant to be an open source toolkit that everyone and anyone can access during a time of heightened need," Chen-Yin writes. "It is not meant to be shrouded in secrecy. It is not meant to be exclusive. It’s not meant to intimidate."
-
Tencent Open-Sources Another AI-Powered Tool to Help Conduct Preliminary Self-evaluation Regarding COVID-19 Infection
-
Foster + Partners designs reusable open-source face shield
Architecture studio Foster + Partners has created a laser-cut face shield to protect health workers from coronavirus, which can be disassembled and sanitised so that it can be reused.
Foster + Partners is the latest architecture studio to design a piece of personal protective equipment (PPE), with studios including BIG, KPF and Handel Architects already making face shields.
"Protecting front-line health workers is key and we felt this was an obvious way that we could contribute," Grant Brooker, head of studio at Foster + Partners, told Dezeen.
-
