Docker Compose, the system created by Docker to define multi-container applications, is now to be developed as an open standard. The Compose Specification, as the new standard is called, is meant to allow Compose-created apps to work on other multi-container definition systems on platforms such as Kubernetes and Amazon Elastic Container Service.

“Opening the specification will allow innovation to flourish and deliver more choices to developers, accelerating how development teams build and ship applications,” Docker wrote in a blog post. “Open governance will benefit the wider community of new and existing users with transparency and the ability to have input into the future direction of the specification and Compose based tools.” Previously Compose did not have a published specification, and was tied to the implementation, and to specifics of the platforms it shipped on. Now, Compose simplifies the code to cloud process and toolchain for developers by allowing them to define a complex stack in a single file and run it with a single command. This eliminates the need to build and start every container manually, the company explained. Docker intends to submit the specification to an open source foundation “to enhance the playing field and openness.”

Test drivers have indicated that Gen12 HP DG2 GPUs will offer 128, 256 and 512 EUs. Wccftech opines that this should translate to up to 10-15 TFLOPs of FP32 Compute output based on information about the DG1. Intel is also expected to release the Xe-HPC architecture too, which it is is targeting for exascale and Cloud GFX computing. The company detailed its strategy for the Xe-HPC architecture in December.

The benchmark result viewer has some more improvements that should be of interest to many for digging into more performance details especially between processors and systems. The Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 Milestone 3 release is out this morning with more work on the benchmark result viewer. Ultimately this will carry over to OpenBenchmarking.org and when viewing the graphs within Phoronix articles. In particular some of the new performance-per-core/thread/clock metrics may begin appearing soon in all graphs for premium supporters along with other features being explored.

In an ancient Indian parable, six blind men encounter an elephant but struggle to discern what it is. One taps the beast’s side, guessing it could be a wall. Gripping a leg, another imagines a tree trunk, while a third taps the pointy tusks and fears a threatening spear. Such challenges continue in contemporary computer vision research, where combining data from different viewpoints to reconstruct a 3D structure is known as Structure from Motion (SfM). [...] Google Research collaborated with a team of researchers from UVIC, CTU, and EPFL on the new benchmark for wide-baseline image matching, which includes a 30k image dataset with depth maps and accurate pose information. The entire project is open source.

OSS Leftovers DataStax buries Apache hatchet and launches features to make NoSQL Cassandra faster, safer and more graphable Distributed NoSQL database slinger DataStax has launched an upgrade to its flagship product, DataStax Enterprise, adding new features aimed at improving speed, control and graph analytics.

Working in real time - the role of open source and data For companies with limited budgets, open source can be a great option. Operating systems, database software, applications and other stack components can be accessed and used based on the availability of source code. Often, full versions are available for commercial use that don’t have cost implications and can help you scale up to meet many of your technical challenges. Open source can help businesses of all sizes manage greater volumes of data.

FOSSID-BearingPoint unite for free & open source software governance FOSSID, a leading provider of open source software compliance and security tools & services, has recently announced a strategic partnership with BearingPoint. The partnership was formed around the governance of free & open source software.

This Pittsburgh arcade is now a tiny virtual world LikeLike says the current space will stay up for “a while,” and a new show will start on May 1st, mirroring the gallery’s normal schedule. The new shows will come with new kinds of spaces, and the project itself is open source, so you can build your own gallery with some work.

Huobi’s ‘Regulator-Pleasant’ Blockchain Goes Open Source Huobi Chain, the regulator-facing public blockchain of alternate Huobi Group, is now open supply and publicly obtainable to all builders on GitHub, the agency stated Tuesday. Nervos, a blockchain growth startup, is offering a part of the technical infrastructure for the mission. The companies are growing pluggable parts for the community that would allow regulators to oversee contract deployments, asset holdings and transfers, in addition to the enforcement of anti cash laundering rules, Bo Wang, a Nervos researcher, informed CoinDesk. The parts can even permit monetary establishments, reminiscent of banks and regulatory companies, to freeze belongings and accounts in case of emergencies by way of sidechains, in line with Wang.

5 open source activities while you work from home You may have an abundance of little ones to care for during the day, and if you do, you should read our article about fun open source projects for kids and parents. If you don't, or if you're just keen to try caring for something that's quiet, then you might find it satisfying to plant something. I used to think gardening was something you did as a way to establish a routine: each morning, you wake up and tend to your plants before you start your day, each evening you might pull weeds, and so on. Now that I have a garden, I realize that it's more like a low-stress puzzle. Learning to tend to plants is a little like learning to program. You learn the basics first, you learn to debug (literally, in the case of aphids), and then you learn how to optimize growth and maybe even how to automate plant care. If you're not attracted to gardening, there are plenty of other outdoor projects that are useful in getting you outdoors with a purpose and encouraging you to go back out for more. [...] If you've been meaning to get involved with open source, now's a great time for it. If you suspect you might be artistic (or even if you're convinced you're not, but you have something you want to express), then maybe it's time to finally learn how to create some digital imagery. Or maybe you're curious about programming. It might be easier than you think and given enough free time, you might even end up with your own game written in Python.

[Krita dev] Cherries, or does the brand make a difference, when it comes to oilpaint

BleachBit 3.9.2 Beta When your computer is getting full, BleachBit quickly frees disk space. When your information is only your business, BleachBit guards your privacy. With BleachBit you can free cache, delete cookies, clear Internet history, shred temporary files, delete logs, and discard junk you didn't know was there. Designed for Linux and Windows systems, it wipes clean thousands of applications including Firefox, Internet Explorer, Adobe Flash, Google Chrome, Opera, Safari, and more. Beyond simply deleting files, BleachBit includes advanced features such as shredding files to prevent recovery, wiping free disk space to hide traces of files deleted by other applications, and vacuuming Firefox to make it faster. Better than free, BleachBit is open source.

Consider donating your conference budget Consider donating your conference budget The biggest financial impact the FSFE faces in these times of physical distancing is the cancellation of Free Software conferences, including our own events. To keep the software freedom movement solid and alive, please consider to donate a part of your conference budget to Free Software organisations, including the FSFE. Last week we wrote about how the SARS-CoV-2 virus affects the FSFE. Booths and talks have been some of the main channels over which we inform people about software freedom and the FSFE’s work. Losing these due to cancellation of events also means a heavily limited visibility for our topics and our organisation. For example, last year we participated in over 60 events in 11 European countries. This is more than one per week on average, with every event contributing to spreading our message and growing our community. These events are some of our best opportunities to explain and discuss Free Software issues in personal conversations. This is the same situation with our information material and merchandise: last year, we sent out over 800 information material packages around the world and sold over 1.100 shirts and hoodies. For the last few weeks we are no longer able to participate in events or effectively handle requests for our information materials and merchandise - and it is unclear how long this situation will last.