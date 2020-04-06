Language Selection

OSS
  • LF Edge Moves Open Networking Push Forward

    The State of the Edge project will be merged with the existing Open Glossary of Edge Computing initiative that LF Edge already had in place. That combined initiative will now be known as the State of the Edge project within the larger umbrella of LF Edge projects.

    State of the Edge was launched by Vapor IO, Arm, Rafay Systems, Packet by Equinix and Edge Gravity by Ericsson to provide free research reports. Arpit Joshipura, general manager for networking, edge and Internet of Things (IoT) for The Linux Foundation, said that mission will continue as part of a larger effort to advance open software-defined networking software.

  • Open source Spaghetti Detective AI software detects failed prints through webcam

    With the majority of the world home-bound due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the open source community seems to be alive and kicking with its latest gift to 3D printing: an AI software that automatically pauses failed prints. The Spaghetti Detective (TSD) utilizes the webcam of a printer or home computer to detect when a print job has gone wrong and started extruding ‘spaghetti’, interrupting the process and alerting the user through an email or text message.

    TSD can be downloaded for free if used on one 3D printer, checking the progress of a print once every ten seconds. If required, the user can opt to pay for a Pro service that watches over multiple 3D printers at once, also bringing the framerate up to 25 per second. The Pro service starts at $4 a month with additional printers (up to five) being added to the arsenal at $2 a pop.

  • Anyone's a Celebrity Streamer With This Open Source App

    LIVE STREAMING IS booming. People spent 1.2 billion hours watching Twitch in the first quarter of 2020, according to analytics company StreamHatchet and streaming software company Streamlabs. Time spent viewing the live-streaming service, a unit of Amazon, jumped 23 percent from February to March, and the number of unique Twitch channels increased 33 percent over the previous quarter. Other live streaming platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Microsoft's Mixer also saw more use.

    It's not just video games. People host live cooking shows. Musicians are live streaming concerts. Programmers use Twitch streams as a way to swap tips.

    "I think it's a great time to try streaming," says Justin Turner, a digital marketer in Portland, Oregon, who just started a new live streaming talk show about Dungeons and Dragons and other tabletop games. "It's a great way to interact with people. Just knowing some of my friends are watching and chatting really helps with social distancing."

    Like many other streamers, Turner uses a video streaming and recording application called Open Broadcaster Software Studio, which unlike commercial options like Camtasia, is free and open source.

    [...]

    OBS Studio creator Hugh "Jim" Bailey estimates that the software is probably used by tens of millions of people, based on the number who download updates. The pandemic has likely doubled interest in the tool, Bailey says, with about 320,000 unique visitors a day now coming to the OBS Studio website. That's not counting variants of OBS Studio like Streamlabs OBS, which is based on the original project's code but developed separately. Streaming platforms Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube include links to OBS Studio in their resources for live streamers.

  • 8x8 Video Meetings Solutions Cross 10 Million Monthly Active Users; Jitsi Community to Unveil Next Steps in Secure Video Meetings

    8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced significant growth in usage across 8x8 video meetings solutions, including meet.jit.si and the 8x8 Video Meetings platform, with global monthly active users now surpassing more than 10.4 million. The company also announced an upcoming webcast to discuss the Jitsi open-source community’s next steps to raise the bar for secure WebRTC-based video meetings.

  • The best free and open-source alternatives to Hangouts and Duo on Android

    We've already explored free and open-source alternatives to many Google apps and services in this series, but there's one critical category we haven't mentioned yet: messaging services. Keeping in touch with friends and family is what most people use phones for, but as with social media, the vast majority of messaging platforms are black boxes with questionable data practices.

    Switching to a new messaging app also usually means you have to convince some friends or family members to make the jump, which can be a much more difficult transition than switching email or note-taking applications. Still, if you can convince a few people (or if you're just interested in public chat rooms), we've compiled some of the best options below.

  • Latest Release of WSO2 API Manager Expands Security and Support for Kubernetes, Microservices, and Serverless Apps
  • The 16 Best Free and Open Source Network Monitoring Tools for 2020

    Solutions Review’s listing of the best free and open source network monitoring tools is an annual sneak peak of the solution providers included in our Buyer’s Guide and Solutions Directory. Information was gathered via online materials and reports, conversations with vendor representatives, and examinations of product demonstrations and free trials.

    The editors at Solutions Review have developed this resource to assist buyers in search of the best network detection and response solutions to fit the needs of their organization. Choosing the right vendor and tool can be a complicated process — one that requires in-depth research and often comes down to more than just the tool and its technical capabilities. To make your search a little easier, we’ve profiled the best free and open source network monitoring tools and providers all in one place. We’ve also included platform and product line names and introductory software tutorials straight from the source so you can see each solution in action.

  • Solo.io Open Sources Service Mesh Hub

    Solo.io is making a Service Mesh Hub available as an open source project to make it easier for IT organizations to automate the management of network and security services.

    Company CEO Idit Levine says Service Mesh Hub provides a unified dashboard for installing, discovering, operating and extending a single service mesh or group of meshes that can be combined in the single virtual mesh.

  • Solo.io open-sources its Service Mesh Hub for microservices

    Cloud-native software company Solo.io Inc. said today it’s open-sourcing an internal project called Service Mesh Hub, which provides a unified dashboard for companies that want to install, operate and extend a single service mesh or group of meshes.

    Founded in 2017, Solo is a company that sells software that helps to address the challenges faced by enterprises that want to implement microservices, which are the components of modern, containerized applications that can run in multiple computing environments. It offers a variety of tools that help with this, including its main product Gloo, which streamlines the transformation of legacy applications to new infrastructures and enables management from a single system.

  • Delivering on its Vision of Multi-Service Mesh Orchestration, Solo.io Adds Enterprise-Ready Support for Istio 1.5 and Multi-cluster ‘Virtual Mesh’

    Solo.io, a software company that helps organizations adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies, today announced the open-source Service Mesh Hub, the industry’s first unified dashboard for installing, discovering, operating and extending a single service mesh or group of meshes, with

  • SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: k6

    It was built primarily to be able to seamlessly scale to the cloud, automate performance tests, offer reuse modules and JavaScript libraries to enable developers to build and maintain their test suite, and output test results in various backends and formats such as Grafana, DataDog, Kafka, and JSON.

  • Outreachy awarded IBM's Open Source Community Grant

    IBM has announced Outreachy is the winner of its $50,000 Open Source Community Grant. IBM started awarding quarterly grants last October as an effort to promote nonprofits dedicated to education, inclusiveness and skill building. Girls Who Code were awarded the first IBM Open Source Community Grant.

  • Planned $1.1B Sale of .Org Angers Many Open Source Crypto Developers

    On the planet of open-source software program, a .org top-level area - suppose linux.org and bitcoin.org - has at all times been an imprimatur of philosophical adherence and, to a level, high quality. Now, nonetheless, the .org top-level area (TLD) goes into personal fingers, a transfer that's irritating each conventional and blockchain open-source builders.

    The information that Ethos Capital, a secretive group of traders, purchased the TLD precipitated a minor firestorm within the open-source ecosystem. The truth that the group purchased the TLD for a reported $1.135 billion added gas to the flames.

  • Making open source work for you and your business

    Towards the end of 2018, a new license sparked major controversy among the open-source community. The Commons Clause was drafted to put “conditions” or “limitations” on open-source software.

    The controversy was that this was not an open-source license, and went against the definition of open source by adding restrictions to open-source software.

    “Through the past decade of open-source history, there has been this huge stigma generated around any attempt to license software in a not purely open source way. The purpose of the Commons Clause in the beginning was basically to give a super lightweight alternative,” said FOSSA’s Wang. “It was this thing in between proprietary code and open-source code.”

Benchmarks and Graphics: Google Research, Phoronix Test Suite and "High Performance" DG2 GPU

  • Improving Image Matching: New Open-Source Benchmark with 30K Images

    In an ancient Indian parable, six blind men encounter an elephant but struggle to discern what it is. One taps the beast’s side, guessing it could be a wall. Gripping a leg, another imagines a tree trunk, while a third taps the pointy tusks and fears a threatening spear. Such challenges continue in contemporary computer vision research, where combining data from different viewpoints to reconstruct a 3D structure is known as Structure from Motion (SfM). [...] Google Research collaborated with a team of researchers from UVIC, CTU, and EPFL on the new benchmark for wide-baseline image matching, which includes a 30k image dataset with depth maps and accurate pose information. The entire project is open source.

  • Continuing To Improve The Benchmark Result Viewer

    The benchmark result viewer has some more improvements that should be of interest to many for digging into more performance details especially between processors and systems. The Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 Milestone 3 release is out this morning with more work on the benchmark result viewer. Ultimately this will carry over to OpenBenchmarking.org and when viewing the graphs within Phoronix articles. In particular some of the new performance-per-core/thread/clock metrics may begin appearing soon in all graphs for premium supporters along with other features being explored.

  • Intel Xe-HP "High Performance" DG2 GPU spotted in open source documentation

    Test drivers have indicated that Gen12 HP DG2 GPUs will offer 128, 256 and 512 EUs. Wccftech opines that this should translate to up to 10-15 TFLOPs of FP32 Compute output based on information about the DG1. Intel is also expected to release the Xe-HPC architecture too, which it is is targeting for exascale and Cloud GFX computing. The company detailed its strategy for the Xe-HPC architecture in December.

Docker builds open source community around Compose Specification

  • Docker builds open source community around Compose Specification

    “Opening the specification will allow innovation to flourish and deliver more choices to developers, accelerating how development teams build and ship applications,” Docker wrote in a blog post. “Open governance will benefit the wider community of new and existing users with transparency and the ability to have input into the future direction of the specification and Compose based tools.” Previously Compose did not have a published specification, and was tied to the implementation, and to specifics of the platforms it shipped on. Now, Compose simplifies the code to cloud process and toolchain for developers by allowing them to define a complex stack in a single file and run it with a single command. This eliminates the need to build and start every container manually, the company explained. Docker intends to submit the specification to an open source foundation “to enhance the playing field and openness.”

  • Docker open sources Compose Spec, aims for added Kubernetes flavour

    Docker has handed its Compose Spec to the open source world and is looking for maintainers for the project to help it expand its Kubernetes footprint.

  • Docker's Compose specification is now an open standard

    Docker Compose, the system created by Docker to define multi-container applications, is now to be developed as an open standard. The Compose Specification, as the new standard is called, is meant to allow Compose-created apps to work on other multi-container definition systems on platforms such as Kubernetes and Amazon Elastic Container Service.

OSS Leftovers

  • DataStax buries Apache hatchet and launches features to make NoSQL Cassandra faster, safer and more graphable

    Distributed NoSQL database slinger DataStax has launched an upgrade to its flagship product, DataStax Enterprise, adding new features aimed at improving speed, control and graph analytics.

  • Working in real time - the role of open source and data

    For companies with limited budgets, open source can be a great option. Operating systems, database software, applications and other stack components can be accessed and used based on the availability of source code. Often, full versions are available for commercial use that don’t have cost implications and can help you scale up to meet many of your technical challenges. Open source can help businesses of all sizes manage greater volumes of data.

  • FOSSID-BearingPoint unite for free & open source software governance

    FOSSID, a leading provider of open source software compliance and security tools & services, has recently announced a strategic partnership with BearingPoint. The partnership was formed around the governance of free & open source software.

  • This Pittsburgh arcade is now a tiny virtual world

    LikeLike says the current space will stay up for “a while,” and a new show will start on May 1st, mirroring the gallery’s normal schedule. The new shows will come with new kinds of spaces, and the project itself is open source, so you can build your own gallery with some work.

  • Huobi’s ‘Regulator-Pleasant’ Blockchain Goes Open Source

    Huobi Chain, the regulator-facing public blockchain of alternate Huobi Group, is now open supply and publicly obtainable to all builders on GitHub, the agency stated Tuesday. Nervos, a blockchain growth startup, is offering a part of the technical infrastructure for the mission. The companies are growing pluggable parts for the community that would allow regulators to oversee contract deployments, asset holdings and transfers, in addition to the enforcement of anti cash laundering rules, Bo Wang, a Nervos researcher, informed CoinDesk. The parts can even permit monetary establishments, reminiscent of banks and regulatory companies, to freeze belongings and accounts in case of emergencies by way of sidechains, in line with Wang.

  • 5 open source activities while you work from home

    You may have an abundance of little ones to care for during the day, and if you do, you should read our article about fun open source projects for kids and parents. If you don't, or if you're just keen to try caring for something that's quiet, then you might find it satisfying to plant something. I used to think gardening was something you did as a way to establish a routine: each morning, you wake up and tend to your plants before you start your day, each evening you might pull weeds, and so on. Now that I have a garden, I realize that it's more like a low-stress puzzle. Learning to tend to plants is a little like learning to program. You learn the basics first, you learn to debug (literally, in the case of aphids), and then you learn how to optimize growth and maybe even how to automate plant care. If you're not attracted to gardening, there are plenty of other outdoor projects that are useful in getting you outdoors with a purpose and encouraging you to go back out for more. [...] If you've been meaning to get involved with open source, now's a great time for it. If you suspect you might be artistic (or even if you're convinced you're not, but you have something you want to express), then maybe it's time to finally learn how to create some digital imagery. Or maybe you're curious about programming. It might be easier than you think and given enough free time, you might even end up with your own game written in Python.

  • [Krita dev] Cherries, or does the brand make a difference, when it comes to oilpaint
  • BleachBit 3.9.2 Beta

    When your computer is getting full, BleachBit quickly frees disk space. When your information is only your business, BleachBit guards your privacy. With BleachBit you can free cache, delete cookies, clear Internet history, shred temporary files, delete logs, and discard junk you didn't know was there. Designed for Linux and Windows systems, it wipes clean thousands of applications including Firefox, Internet Explorer, Adobe Flash, Google Chrome, Opera, Safari, and more. Beyond simply deleting files, BleachBit includes advanced features such as shredding files to prevent recovery, wiping free disk space to hide traces of files deleted by other applications, and vacuuming Firefox to make it faster. Better than free, BleachBit is open source.

  • Consider donating your conference budget

    Consider donating your conference budget The biggest financial impact the FSFE faces in these times of physical distancing is the cancellation of Free Software conferences, including our own events. To keep the software freedom movement solid and alive, please consider to donate a part of your conference budget to Free Software organisations, including the FSFE. Last week we wrote about how the SARS-CoV-2 virus affects the FSFE. Booths and talks have been some of the main channels over which we inform people about software freedom and the FSFE’s work. Losing these due to cancellation of events also means a heavily limited visibility for our topics and our organisation. For example, last year we participated in over 60 events in 11 European countries. This is more than one per week on average, with every event contributing to spreading our message and growing our community. These events are some of our best opportunities to explain and discuss Free Software issues in personal conversations. This is the same situation with our information material and merchandise: last year, we sent out over 800 information material packages around the world and sold over 1.100 shirts and hoodies. For the last few weeks we are no longer able to participate in events or effectively handle requests for our information materials and merchandise - and it is unclear how long this situation will last.

Openwashing Leftovers

  • Open Compute Project influence, open source hardware gain momentum [Ed: Facebook, Microsoft etc. openwashing hardware]

    The Open Compute Project aims to bring the benefits of the open source software model to hardware infrastructure. It has long had the support of data center giants, and products developed under its auspices are starting to touch every part of the data center.

  • Open Source Innovation

    Since 2011, Alibaba has contributed to open source communities including Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Alliance for Open Media, Cloud Foundry, Hyperledger, Open Container Initiative, Continuous Delivery Foundation, The Apache Software Foundation, MariaDB Foundation, and The Linux Foundation. In the star ranking of world’s largest developer community Github, Alibaba has gained over 690,000 stars, with about 20,000 contributors, as one of the top ten organizations.

  • SAS sounds a warning on open source governance

    hile open source has become the de facto software development methodology for most organisations today, businesses should ensure that doing so will not compromise their ability to meet regulatory requirements.

  • Researchers open-source state-of-the-art object tracking AI [Ed: Microsoft does mass surveillance in oppressive countries and then engages in openwashing of it (and hires Eric Holder for lobbying)]
  • United Edges: State of the Edge merges with Linux Foundation's LF Edge

    LF Edge, an umbrella organization that's part of the Linux Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it acquired the assets of State of the Edge. LF Edge already had several elements that were aligned with State of the Edge, including Open Edge Glossary of Edge Computing and Edge Computing Landscape, as working groups, but now it has added the research arm of State of the Edge. All three of those elements are now under the State of the Edge brand within LF Edge. Founded in 2017 by Vapor IO, Packet by Equinix, Edge Gravity by Ericsson, Arm, and Rafay Systems, the State of the Edge organization has published three major edge research reports, all offered free- of- charge under a creative commons license: the first 2018 State of the Edgereport, the 2019 Data at the Edge report and, most recently, the 2020 State of the Edge report. The organization’s founding co-chairs, Matthew Trifiro, CMO of Vapor IO, and Jacob Smith, vice president of bare metal strategy and marketing of Equinix, will continue as co-chairs of State of the Edge.

