More OSS Leftovers
-
LF Edge Moves Open Networking Push Forward
The State of the Edge project will be merged with the existing Open Glossary of Edge Computing initiative that LF Edge already had in place. That combined initiative will now be known as the State of the Edge project within the larger umbrella of LF Edge projects.
State of the Edge was launched by Vapor IO, Arm, Rafay Systems, Packet by Equinix and Edge Gravity by Ericsson to provide free research reports. Arpit Joshipura, general manager for networking, edge and Internet of Things (IoT) for The Linux Foundation, said that mission will continue as part of a larger effort to advance open software-defined networking software.
-
Open source Spaghetti Detective AI software detects failed prints through webcam
With the majority of the world home-bound due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the open source community seems to be alive and kicking with its latest gift to 3D printing: an AI software that automatically pauses failed prints. The Spaghetti Detective (TSD) utilizes the webcam of a printer or home computer to detect when a print job has gone wrong and started extruding ‘spaghetti’, interrupting the process and alerting the user through an email or text message.
TSD can be downloaded for free if used on one 3D printer, checking the progress of a print once every ten seconds. If required, the user can opt to pay for a Pro service that watches over multiple 3D printers at once, also bringing the framerate up to 25 per second. The Pro service starts at $4 a month with additional printers (up to five) being added to the arsenal at $2 a pop.
-
Anyone's a Celebrity Streamer With This Open Source App
LIVE STREAMING IS booming. People spent 1.2 billion hours watching Twitch in the first quarter of 2020, according to analytics company StreamHatchet and streaming software company Streamlabs. Time spent viewing the live-streaming service, a unit of Amazon, jumped 23 percent from February to March, and the number of unique Twitch channels increased 33 percent over the previous quarter. Other live streaming platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Microsoft's Mixer also saw more use.
It's not just video games. People host live cooking shows. Musicians are live streaming concerts. Programmers use Twitch streams as a way to swap tips.
"I think it's a great time to try streaming," says Justin Turner, a digital marketer in Portland, Oregon, who just started a new live streaming talk show about Dungeons and Dragons and other tabletop games. "It's a great way to interact with people. Just knowing some of my friends are watching and chatting really helps with social distancing."
Like many other streamers, Turner uses a video streaming and recording application called Open Broadcaster Software Studio, which unlike commercial options like Camtasia, is free and open source.
[...]
OBS Studio creator Hugh "Jim" Bailey estimates that the software is probably used by tens of millions of people, based on the number who download updates. The pandemic has likely doubled interest in the tool, Bailey says, with about 320,000 unique visitors a day now coming to the OBS Studio website. That's not counting variants of OBS Studio like Streamlabs OBS, which is based on the original project's code but developed separately. Streaming platforms Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube include links to OBS Studio in their resources for live streamers.
-
8x8 Video Meetings Solutions Cross 10 Million Monthly Active Users; Jitsi Community to Unveil Next Steps in Secure Video Meetings
8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced significant growth in usage across 8x8 video meetings solutions, including meet.jit.si and the 8x8 Video Meetings platform, with global monthly active users now surpassing more than 10.4 million. The company also announced an upcoming webcast to discuss the Jitsi open-source community’s next steps to raise the bar for secure WebRTC-based video meetings.
-
The best free and open-source alternatives to Hangouts and Duo on Android
We've already explored free and open-source alternatives to many Google apps and services in this series, but there's one critical category we haven't mentioned yet: messaging services. Keeping in touch with friends and family is what most people use phones for, but as with social media, the vast majority of messaging platforms are black boxes with questionable data practices.
Switching to a new messaging app also usually means you have to convince some friends or family members to make the jump, which can be a much more difficult transition than switching email or note-taking applications. Still, if you can convince a few people (or if you're just interested in public chat rooms), we've compiled some of the best options below.
-
Latest Release of WSO2 API Manager Expands Security and Support for Kubernetes, Microservices, and Serverless Apps
-
The 16 Best Free and Open Source Network Monitoring Tools for 2020
Solutions Review’s listing of the best free and open source network monitoring tools is an annual sneak peak of the solution providers included in our Buyer’s Guide and Solutions Directory. Information was gathered via online materials and reports, conversations with vendor representatives, and examinations of product demonstrations and free trials.
The editors at Solutions Review have developed this resource to assist buyers in search of the best network detection and response solutions to fit the needs of their organization. Choosing the right vendor and tool can be a complicated process — one that requires in-depth research and often comes down to more than just the tool and its technical capabilities. To make your search a little easier, we’ve profiled the best free and open source network monitoring tools and providers all in one place. We’ve also included platform and product line names and introductory software tutorials straight from the source so you can see each solution in action.
-
Solo.io Open Sources Service Mesh Hub
Solo.io is making a Service Mesh Hub available as an open source project to make it easier for IT organizations to automate the management of network and security services.
Company CEO Idit Levine says Service Mesh Hub provides a unified dashboard for installing, discovering, operating and extending a single service mesh or group of meshes that can be combined in the single virtual mesh.
-
Solo.io open-sources its Service Mesh Hub for microservices
Cloud-native software company Solo.io Inc. said today it’s open-sourcing an internal project called Service Mesh Hub, which provides a unified dashboard for companies that want to install, operate and extend a single service mesh or group of meshes.
Founded in 2017, Solo is a company that sells software that helps to address the challenges faced by enterprises that want to implement microservices, which are the components of modern, containerized applications that can run in multiple computing environments. It offers a variety of tools that help with this, including its main product Gloo, which streamlines the transformation of legacy applications to new infrastructures and enables management from a single system.
-
Delivering on its Vision of Multi-Service Mesh Orchestration, Solo.io Adds Enterprise-Ready Support for Istio 1.5 and Multi-cluster ‘Virtual Mesh’
Solo.io, a software company that helps organizations adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies, today announced the open-source Service Mesh Hub, the industry’s first unified dashboard for installing, discovering, operating and extending a single service mesh or group of meshes, with
-
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: k6
It was built primarily to be able to seamlessly scale to the cloud, automate performance tests, offer reuse modules and JavaScript libraries to enable developers to build and maintain their test suite, and output test results in various backends and formats such as Grafana, DataDog, Kafka, and JSON.
-
Outreachy awarded IBM's Open Source Community Grant
IBM has announced Outreachy is the winner of its $50,000 Open Source Community Grant. IBM started awarding quarterly grants last October as an effort to promote nonprofits dedicated to education, inclusiveness and skill building. Girls Who Code were awarded the first IBM Open Source Community Grant.
-
Planned $1.1B Sale of .Org Angers Many Open Source Crypto Developers
On the planet of open-source software program, a .org top-level area - suppose linux.org and bitcoin.org - has at all times been an imprimatur of philosophical adherence and, to a level, high quality. Now, nonetheless, the .org top-level area (TLD) goes into personal fingers, a transfer that's irritating each conventional and blockchain open-source builders.
The information that Ethos Capital, a secretive group of traders, purchased the TLD precipitated a minor firestorm within the open-source ecosystem. The truth that the group purchased the TLD for a reported $1.135 billion added gas to the flames.
-
Making open source work for you and your business
Towards the end of 2018, a new license sparked major controversy among the open-source community. The Commons Clause was drafted to put “conditions” or “limitations” on open-source software.
The controversy was that this was not an open-source license, and went against the definition of open source by adding restrictions to open-source software.
“Through the past decade of open-source history, there has been this huge stigma generated around any attempt to license software in a not purely open source way. The purpose of the Commons Clause in the beginning was basically to give a super lightweight alternative,” said FOSSA’s Wang. “It was this thing in between proprietary code and open-source code.”
-
