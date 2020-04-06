Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 12th of April 2020 09:30:30 PM
Development
  • 10 Recommended Programming Tools for Kids: How and Why!

    My father asked me to guide my younger brother who is in high school in his journey with Python while he is at home under the lock-down. My little brother is very good with Linux (Ubuntu), uses Inkscape very well, and he has very good knowledge about Python and Kivy as he was learning it in his school breaks in the past 5 years. However, Now I persuaded him to learn Godot Game-engine and GDScript which he really enjoying them.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: #25: Test, test, test, … those R 4.0.0 binaries with Ubuntu 20.04 and Rocker

    Welcome to the 25nd post in the randomly recurring R recitations series, or R4 for short.

    Just yesterday, we posted a short post along with a video and supporting slides. It covered how to test the soon-to-be-released R 4.0.0 on a custom Ubuntu 18.04 Rocker container.

    A container for Ubuntu 20.04, which is itself in final beta stages, was being built while the video was made. As it is available now, we created a quick follow-up video showing the use under Ubuntu 20.04:

    The updated supporting slides from the video are still at this link.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 55: Binary Numbers and Wave Arrays
  • The Weekly [Perl] Challenge #055

    The Perl Weekly Challenge - 055 was the most difficult week for me ever since I started contributing. Usually I submit my Perl and Raku by Wednesday but this time, I was working overtime and could only finished by Sunday afternoon. I must confess that I didn’t realise it was going to be as this difficult when I came up with the challenge. I am happy that I did it at the end of the day. This time, I submitted unit test version of both tasks in Perl and Raku. I always start with standalone app keeping in mind that this would be re-used in unit test script. I try to get the meaty subroutines drafted first then it just becomes a very thin wrapper around to get both standalone app and unit test script. My initial plan was to use bit operator to solve the Flip Binary task. Having spent couple of hours fighting, I gave up in the end. Eventually I hacked shamelessly as string to get the job done. I followed the standard pattern and solved the task in Perl first then jumped on Raku.

  • Sending post request with different body formats in Django

    There are a few different formats of the body we can use while sending post requests. In this article, we tried to send post requests to different endpoints of our hello world Django application from the postman. Let's see what is the difference between discussed body formats.

Xubuntu 20.04 In Screenshots: Installation

With Xubuntu 20.04 "Focal Fossa" due in less than two weeks (April 23, 2020), it's time to take a look at what's new. In this post, I walk through the installation process of the 20200412 daily image. These images show off the installation working completely as expected, with all components loading and installation completing successfully. These screenshots are free to use, but don't hard link to them. Download them for yourself and share them on your publication! Read more

13 ways to use the ls command to list files on Linux

The LS command is one of the first commands that any Linux newbie will learn after installing their first Linux operating system. Not only does it come in handy with Linux Desktop systems, but it’s also an excellent utility for server management. LS command lists files and directories in Linux and Unix systems. Other than listing the files and directories, you can use this command to get more information about a file or directory. This data includes who owns the file, size of the data, permissions given to the file, and even the time of the creation of the file. Read more

Linux 5.7-rc1

It's Sunday afternoon, and it's been two weeks since the merge window
opened, so here we are. Maybe an hour or two early, because it's
Easter Sunday, and I may be socially distancing but we're still doing
the usual Finnish Easter dinner with lamb, mämma and pasha... I may
not be religious, but tradition is tradition. Thanks to the social
distancing, this year we'll have to forgo trying to force-feed our
poor American friends mämma, which never really works out anyway. In
fact, I think I can hear the sighs of relief from miles away.

Back to the kernel.

Things looked pretty normal, in fact I felt things worked smoother
than they often do, with the bulk of the big pull requests all coming
in the first week, just the way I prefer it. Yes, I had a fair number
of pulls the second week too, but a lot of them were smaller
subsystems, or follow-ups, or fixes. Keeping people inside may have
helped.

That said, we did have a couple of hiccups due to linux-next not
having had some of the syzbot testing that it normally has, so
immediately when things hit my tree, a few alarm bells rang. That
certainly wasn't optimal. But it got sorted out quickly enough that it
didn't end up being all that painful, and hopefully we'll avoid the
lack of test coverage in the future. At least there's a cunning plan
for that. Knock wood.

And things look normal stat-wise. Not the biggest kernel, not the
smallest, and the distribution of patches looks fairly regular too:
about 60% drivers (all over - it's the merge window, after all) with
the rest being architecture updates (x86 and arm stand out, but
there's a little bit of everything), Documentation updates (more rst
conversions, but also just regular updates), filesystem work (pathname
lookup cleanups and the new exfat filesystem stand out), networking
and "misc core kernel" work.

As always, there's much too much new stuff to list with a shortlog, so
appended is my mergelog.

I did have a request from the kernel technical advisory board (aka
TAB) to mention that if anyone's had (or is predicting) disruptions to
their kernel work from COVID-19 that they'd like help solving (finding
backup maintainers, etc), the kernel TAB has offered to help however
they can. If this would be useful, please contact them at:
tab@lists.linux-foundation.org

Anything else?

Oh, yeah. Go test.

                 Linus
Read more

