Linux 5.7-rc1 It's Sunday afternoon, and it's been two weeks since the merge window opened, so here we are. Maybe an hour or two early, because it's Easter Sunday, and I may be socially distancing but we're still doing the usual Finnish Easter dinner with lamb, mämma and pasha... I may not be religious, but tradition is tradition. Thanks to the social distancing, this year we'll have to forgo trying to force-feed our poor American friends mämma, which never really works out anyway. In fact, I think I can hear the sighs of relief from miles away. Back to the kernel. Things looked pretty normal, in fact I felt things worked smoother than they often do, with the bulk of the big pull requests all coming in the first week, just the way I prefer it. Yes, I had a fair number of pulls the second week too, but a lot of them were smaller subsystems, or follow-ups, or fixes. Keeping people inside may have helped. That said, we did have a couple of hiccups due to linux-next not having had some of the syzbot testing that it normally has, so immediately when things hit my tree, a few alarm bells rang. That certainly wasn't optimal. But it got sorted out quickly enough that it didn't end up being all that painful, and hopefully we'll avoid the lack of test coverage in the future. At least there's a cunning plan for that. Knock wood. And things look normal stat-wise. Not the biggest kernel, not the smallest, and the distribution of patches looks fairly regular too: about 60% drivers (all over - it's the merge window, after all) with the rest being architecture updates (x86 and arm stand out, but there's a little bit of everything), Documentation updates (more rst conversions, but also just regular updates), filesystem work (pathname lookup cleanups and the new exfat filesystem stand out), networking and "misc core kernel" work. As always, there's much too much new stuff to list with a shortlog, so appended is my mergelog. I did have a request from the kernel technical advisory board (aka TAB) to mention that if anyone's had (or is predicting) disruptions to their kernel work from COVID-19 that they'd like help solving (finding backup maintainers, etc), the kernel TAB has offered to help however they can. If this would be useful, please contact them at: tab@lists.linux-foundation.org Anything else? Oh, yeah. Go test. Linus