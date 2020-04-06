Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 12th of April 2020 11:01:53 PM Filed under
Misc
  • The Embedded Talks

    The foss-north conference strives to have an assortment of various talks. The point is that visitors should see something unexpected and that the conference should attract all types of visitors to ensure that we as a community can meet across various industries and problem spaces.

    This time I’ve selected three talks about embedded systems from foss-north 2020. The talks touch on building embedded systems around Linux. If your reader does not show you the embedded videos, make sure to follow the actual page or go to our conf.tube channel to see all the contents.

    First out was Ron Munitz talk on understanding and building minimal Linux systems. This talk proved to be a real deep dive into the Linux kernel – including setting up a debugger to the kernel itself.

  • PG_Zero: Faster Page Allocation Proposed For Linux By Zeroing Out Pages Ahead Of Time

    A set of patches sent out Sunday morning for "PG_zero" could provide much faster page allocation performance by the Linux kernel.

    Rather than zeroing out any previous contents when allocating pages, the proposed PG_zero functionality would zero out pages ahead of time. Pages zeroed out ahead of time are marked with a new PG_zero bit that is checked when allocating new pages to ensure they were already cleared. If cleared, the pages can be more quickly allocated and with saving CPU time.

  • How to record your webcam on Linux
  • Put An Open Source Demon In Your Pocket

    Back in 1996, the Tamagotchi was a triumph of hardware miniaturization. Nearly 25 years later, our expectations for commercially designed and manufactured gadgets are naturally quite a bit higher. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be impressed when somebody pulls off a similar feat in the DIY space.

  • KANOTIX-Silverfire Extra ISO 2020
  • The Resilience of the Voyagers | Jupiter Extras 70

    Heather, of SciByte fame, joins Chris and Wes to celebrate the incredible accomplishments and amazing resiliency of the Voyager probes.

»

More in Tux Machines

Xubuntu 20.04 In Screenshots: Installation

With Xubuntu 20.04 "Focal Fossa" due in less than two weeks (April 23, 2020), it's time to take a look at what's new. In this post, I walk through the installation process of the 20200412 daily image. These images show off the installation working completely as expected, with all components loading and installation completing successfully. These screenshots are free to use, but don't hard link to them. Download them for yourself and share them on your publication! Read more

13 ways to use the ls command to list files on Linux

The LS command is one of the first commands that any Linux newbie will learn after installing their first Linux operating system. Not only does it come in handy with Linux Desktop systems, but it’s also an excellent utility for server management. LS command lists files and directories in Linux and Unix systems. Other than listing the files and directories, you can use this command to get more information about a file or directory. This data includes who owns the file, size of the data, permissions given to the file, and even the time of the creation of the file. Read more

Linux 5.7-rc1

It's Sunday afternoon, and it's been two weeks since the merge window
opened, so here we are. Maybe an hour or two early, because it's
Easter Sunday, and I may be socially distancing but we're still doing
the usual Finnish Easter dinner with lamb, mämma and pasha... I may
not be religious, but tradition is tradition. Thanks to the social
distancing, this year we'll have to forgo trying to force-feed our
poor American friends mämma, which never really works out anyway. In
fact, I think I can hear the sighs of relief from miles away.

Back to the kernel.

Things looked pretty normal, in fact I felt things worked smoother
than they often do, with the bulk of the big pull requests all coming
in the first week, just the way I prefer it. Yes, I had a fair number
of pulls the second week too, but a lot of them were smaller
subsystems, or follow-ups, or fixes. Keeping people inside may have
helped.

That said, we did have a couple of hiccups due to linux-next not
having had some of the syzbot testing that it normally has, so
immediately when things hit my tree, a few alarm bells rang. That
certainly wasn't optimal. But it got sorted out quickly enough that it
didn't end up being all that painful, and hopefully we'll avoid the
lack of test coverage in the future. At least there's a cunning plan
for that. Knock wood.

And things look normal stat-wise. Not the biggest kernel, not the
smallest, and the distribution of patches looks fairly regular too:
about 60% drivers (all over - it's the merge window, after all) with
the rest being architecture updates (x86 and arm stand out, but
there's a little bit of everything), Documentation updates (more rst
conversions, but also just regular updates), filesystem work (pathname
lookup cleanups and the new exfat filesystem stand out), networking
and "misc core kernel" work.

As always, there's much too much new stuff to list with a shortlog, so
appended is my mergelog.

I did have a request from the kernel technical advisory board (aka
TAB) to mention that if anyone's had (or is predicting) disruptions to
their kernel work from COVID-19 that they'd like help solving (finding
backup maintainers, etc), the kernel TAB has offered to help however
they can. If this would be useful, please contact them at:
tab@lists.linux-foundation.org

Anything else?

Oh, yeah. Go test.

                 Linus
Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6