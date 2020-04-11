Screencasts and Audiocasts: UbuntuDDE Remix Beta 20.04, Open Source Security Podcast, GNU World Order
UbuntuDDE Remix Beta 20.04 - 20200410 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at a pre-release edition, as of 8 April 2020, of Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04.
Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 192 - Work without progress - what Infosec can learn from treadmills
Josh and Kurt talk about Kurt's recent treadmill purchase and the lessons we can lean in security from the consumer market. The consumer market has learned a lot about how to interact with their customers in the last few decades, the security industry is certainly behind in this space today. Once again we display our ability to tie even the seemingly mundane things back to a discussion about security.
GNU World Order 349
All about printers and printing with the **CUPS** and **lpr** commands.
