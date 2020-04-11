Language Selection

The 20 Best PSP Games for Android Device in 2020

PlayStation is the name of the biggest revolution in the gaming industry. The games released for the PlayStation have become the center of interest for gamers all around the world. But affording a PlayStation is not possible for all of us. But it doesn’t mean that our interest in those exclusive games has been disappeared. However, we should thank the modern technology. Lots of PSP emulators for Android has been launched that can help you to enjoy all the PSP games. So, here, I come to provide a recommendation of 20 best PSP games for Android that you can enjoy.

Clementine – A Modern Music Player and Library Organizer

Clementine is an advanced free and open-source media player for audio files. Inspired by Amarok, it focuses on providing clients with a speedy and intuitive user interface for searching and playing music both locally and online. The latest release features a new global search interface, a playlist tab, integration with Subsonic and other streaming platforms, integration with cloud services like Box and OneDrive, remote control, etc. Read more

9 open source CSS frameworks for frontend web development

When most people think about web development, HTML or JavaScript usually come to mind. They usually forget about the technology that has far more impact on the ability to enjoy a website: cascading style sheets (CSS). CSS is both one of the most important and the most often forgotten parts of any webpage, even though it's one of the three cornerstone technologies of the World Wide Web, according to Wikipedia. This article explores nine popular, powerful, and open source frameworks that make CSS development straightforward for building beautiful website frontends. Read more

