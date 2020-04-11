Today in Techrights
- This Month the Linux Foundation Takes the Mask Off
- Techrights and Modularity
- Mask Against the European Patent Convention
- Almost a Month Later Lies Persist About the “Fate of the Unified Patent Court” and Software Patents It Was Supposed to Introduce/Cement
- Minimalism, Practicality and Deleting GitHub
- Migration to New Environment Completed
- The Fall of the UPC: Series Index
- EPO ‘Mafia’: Break the Law and Send Mafia-Like Entities to Bully People Who Point Out the Lawbreaking
- The European Patent Office Admits That It’s Faking Its ‘Results’ by Granting Loads of Illegal Software Patents
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, April 12, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, April 11, 2020
- Links 11/4/2020: Wine 5.6 and Jitsi Video Conference
- Links 12/4/2020: Linux 5.7 RC1, EndeavourOS April Release
