Clementine – A Modern Music Player and Library Organizer
Clementine is an advanced free and open-source media player for audio files. Inspired by Amarok, it focuses on providing clients with a speedy and intuitive user interface for searching and playing music both locally and online.
The latest release features a new global search interface, a playlist tab, integration with Subsonic and other streaming platforms, integration with cloud services like Box and OneDrive, remote control, etc.
