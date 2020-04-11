Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Jit.si if you care and Zoom if you don’t.

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 13th of April 2020 10:54:01 AM Filed under
OSS
Security
Web

So, last week, from 8th April onwards, the Singapore Government imposed a partial lockdown (PL) – or as they say euphemistically “circuit breaker” (CB).

The Singapore Ministry of Education introduced Home-based Learning (HBL) that they had initially trialed from early April with a once a week HBL setup.

And that was the week of 30th March.

But following the PL, all schools were closed and all 500k students and I guess 40k teachers had to switch to full-on HBL using online tools, especially Zoom.

Then this happened. So, a classroom was zoombombed. As expected, the Ministry of Education suspended the use of Zoom.

Sigh.

Let me offer the following to all of those who are using Zoom.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Clementine – A Modern Music Player and Library Organizer

Clementine is an advanced free and open-source media player for audio files. Inspired by Amarok, it focuses on providing clients with a speedy and intuitive user interface for searching and playing music both locally and online. The latest release features a new global search interface, a playlist tab, integration with Subsonic and other streaming platforms, integration with cloud services like Box and OneDrive, remote control, etc. Read more

Android Leftovers

Today in Techrights

9 open source CSS frameworks for frontend web development

When most people think about web development, HTML or JavaScript usually come to mind. They usually forget about the technology that has far more impact on the ability to enjoy a website: cascading style sheets (CSS). CSS is both one of the most important and the most often forgotten parts of any webpage, even though it's one of the three cornerstone technologies of the World Wide Web, according to Wikipedia. This article explores nine popular, powerful, and open source frameworks that make CSS development straightforward for building beautiful website frontends. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6