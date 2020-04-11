Jit.si if you care and Zoom if you don’t.
So, last week, from 8th April onwards, the Singapore Government imposed a partial lockdown (PL) – or as they say euphemistically “circuit breaker” (CB).
The Singapore Ministry of Education introduced Home-based Learning (HBL) that they had initially trialed from early April with a once a week HBL setup.
And that was the week of 30th March.
But following the PL, all schools were closed and all 500k students and I guess 40k teachers had to switch to full-on HBL using online tools, especially Zoom.
Then this happened. So, a classroom was zoombombed. As expected, the Ministry of Education suspended the use of Zoom.
Sigh.
Let me offer the following to all of those who are using Zoom.
