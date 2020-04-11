Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Not actually Linux distro review deux: GhostBSD

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 13th of April 2020 11:06:12 AM Filed under
Reviews
BSD

GhostBSD is based on TrueOS, which itself derives from FreeBSD Stable. It was originally a Canadian distro, but—like most successful distributions—it has transcended its country of origin and can now be considered worldwide. Significant GhostBSD development takes place now in Canada, Italy, Germany, and the United States.

The history of desktop-oriented BSD distros is a turbulent one. For several years, Kris Moore's PC-BSD was the go-to for "I want BSD, but I also want a ready-to-go desktop." Eventually, ixSystems—home of the FreeNAS storage distro, and the company Moore is vice president of engineering for—came to rely heavily on the server-side features developed into PC-BSD.

The need at ixSystems for the foundation of PC-BSD without the associated desktop led to a rename and a fork. PC-BSD's underpinnings became TrueOS, and the desktop-friendly distribution—now based on TrueOS—became Project Trident.

This state of affairs didn't last long. A year later, Project Trident declared unhappiness with TrueOS and BSD in general—mostly due to hardware support, or lack thereof. In January 2020, Trident rebased itself on Void Linux, which its developers found to be "the most BSD-like" of the potential Linux upstream distros they examined.

Project Trident's departure for more Linux-y waters left several potential contenders for a desktop-focused BSD distribution. These include FuryBSD, MidnightBSD, DesktopBSD, and GhostBSD itself.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Clementine – A Modern Music Player and Library Organizer

Clementine is an advanced free and open-source media player for audio files. Inspired by Amarok, it focuses on providing clients with a speedy and intuitive user interface for searching and playing music both locally and online. The latest release features a new global search interface, a playlist tab, integration with Subsonic and other streaming platforms, integration with cloud services like Box and OneDrive, remote control, etc. Read more

Android Leftovers

Today in Techrights

9 open source CSS frameworks for frontend web development

When most people think about web development, HTML or JavaScript usually come to mind. They usually forget about the technology that has far more impact on the ability to enjoy a website: cascading style sheets (CSS). CSS is both one of the most important and the most often forgotten parts of any webpage, even though it's one of the three cornerstone technologies of the World Wide Web, according to Wikipedia. This article explores nine popular, powerful, and open source frameworks that make CSS development straightforward for building beautiful website frontends. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6