AntiX – A Lightweight systemd-free Linux distribution for old computers
AntiX looks great with iceWM (by default) on top of it. It is fast and can be run as a live CD or USB for fixing boot issues. When AntiX is installed on the hard disk, there is almost no lag between the options you click and the response.
Besides iceWM, AntiX full and AntiX base flavors come with 3 other window managers, fluxbox, jwm, and herbstluftwm. Once you have AntiX up and running, you can easily load the window manager of your choice from the Menu > Desktop.
AntiX 19.2 “Hannie Schaft”
The latest release from AntiX is AntiX 19.2 codenamed ‘Hannie Schaft“. Hannie Schaft, based on Debian buster, came out last month with numerous bug fixes, improvements, and upgraded software. The 19.2 version offers AntiX running on runit init system as well.
If you are already running AntiX 19 series, you can upgrade to 19.2 without download the .iso.
AntiX Flavors
AntiX offers 4 different flavors, all without systemd and available in 32-bit and 64-bit architecture.
