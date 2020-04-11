Programming: Seeed Studio Grove/Arduino, Python, Tcl and Perl
-
Grove Beginner Kit for Arduino Features Arduino UNO Compatible Board & Ten Pre-wired Modules
Arduino boards are great to get started with electronics has they offer an ecosystem of expansion modules and libraries, as well as tutorials, that may it easy to get started with almost any projects.
Seeed Studio Grove is a family of standardized modules with 4-pin headers using digital I/O, analog I/O, UART or I2C interfaces and allowing you to easily connect to compatible board such as Seeeduino Lotus board. You still need to connect the Grove module via cables, so Seeed Studio decided to create a big board called Grove Beginner Kit for Arduino that features Seeduino Lotus at the center and ten pre-wired and detachable Grove modules so no cabling is required to get started apart from a USB cable.
-
Stop naming your python modules “utils”
Imagine the following situation: there is a software developer that is either adding new code or refactoring existing one by extracting a class/function. They have to place code somewhere, but it does not seem to fit anywhere. So what does a developer do? They create a new module – utils.py.
-
Mike Driscoll: PyDev of the Week: Mike Pirnat
This week we welcome Mike Pirnat (@mpirnat) as our PyDev of the Week! Mike is an organizer for PyOhio and an active member of the Python community. You can catch up with Mike on his website. Let’s spend some time getting to know Mike!
-
5 Excellent Free Books to Learn Tcl
Tcl (Tool Command Language) is a dynamic programming/scripting language based on concepts of Lisp, C, and Unix shells. It can be used interactively, or by running scripts (programs) which can use a package system for structuring, hence allowing to do much with little code.
The name Tcl is derived from “Tool Command Language” and is pronounced “tickle”. Tcl is a radically simple open-source interpreted programming language that provides common facilities such as variables, procedures, and control structures as well as many useful features that are not found in any other major language.
Tcl was created in 1988 by John Ousterhout and is distributed under a BSD style license. The first major GUI extension that works with Tcl is Tk, a toolkit that aims to rapid GUI development. That is why Tcl is now more commonly called Tcl/Tk.
Tcl is available for Linux, Windows, Mac OS X, as well as other platforms, as open-source software under BSD-like license, or as pre-built binaries.
-
CY's take Perl Weekly Challenge on #055
Mohammad and some other experienced perl coders are very generous and encouraging towards my road of learning Perl, (e.g. last time Laurent's comment; I thank him in code and again here now) (and with pride, last week I located on the 45th of the PWC team member chart), but my foundation is not good enough. From now on until the summer passes, I may try only the easier task of the two tasks in each week's challenge. And I will blog about it if the coding is completed before Saturday. Technical documentation is also an important skill of coders. (As I am in GMT+8.00 Timezone, I have an early morning to work on more, but sometimes I have to go to work, and sometimes these several hours do not help much because I am the type of "I should not resign, I should not resign"... and code until the deadline is really close.) (And this blog runs over 8am on Monday in the timezone.)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 808 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software and Security Problems
Debian Developers Speak Security, 10th Anniversary, LaTeX and COVID Politics
today's howtos
4MLinux 32.1 released.
This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 5.4.25. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.41, MariaDB 10.4.12, and PHP 7.3.15 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).
Recent comments
1 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 52 min ago
5 hours 58 min ago