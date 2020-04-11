today's leftovers
Desktop Team Updates - Monday 13th April 2020
Hi everyone, below you will find the updates from the Desktop team from the last week.
ZFS/Zsys Code Seeing Important Performance Fix Ahead Of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
One of the new features to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS for those making use of ZFS On Linux with Canonical's Zsys manager is the automated APT snapshots on package transactions to be able to carry out system rollbacks if needed. An important fix around this functionality is on the way.
Didier Roche of Canonical continues working a lot on Zsys and in the past few days he has worked out a major performance improvement in the dataset code. Loading of the GRUB boot-loader menu where existing ZFS snapshots can be selected could take upwards of 80 seconds for listing 100 system snapshots. But now with this latest Zsys code being prepared, GRUB is back to being near instantaneous.
GnuCash 3.10
GnuCash is a personal and small business finance application, freely licensed under the GNU GPL and available for GNU/Linux, BSD, Solaris, Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows. It’s designed to be easy to use, yet powerful and flexible. GnuCash allows you to track your income and expenses, reconcile bank accounts, monitor stock portfolios and manage your small business finances. It is based on professional accounting principles to ensure balanced books and accurate reports.
Moving away from GMail
My requirements for an email provider
1. Custom domain.
2. Decent amount of storage. I accrued 17 Gb in more than 10 years of usage. So even 5 Gb would do the trick for 1-2 years.
3. Server side based full text search. I want to be able to search for random emails, based on some word from the body of the email that I vaguely remember.
4. Ability to use multiple aliases. I want to have site_name@rolisz.ro, besides the main address I will give out, but still have everything come in to my main inbox.
5. Ability to use 3rd party apps to read my email. This means I want to read my email with any standards (mostly IMAP) compliant app.
ASUS Releases Graphics Card That Could Actually Be Great For Open-Source NVIDIA Fans
ASUS' newest offering is the GT710-4H-SL-2GD5, yes, a NVIDIA GeForce GT 710 based graphics card... The GT 710 debuted back in January 2016 and based on the Kepler architecture. While several generations old, this low-end, low-priced graphics card actually is a win for those Nouveau users with Kepler currently being the last NVIDIA GPU generation with good open-source support: no firmware binaries are needed for hardware initialization and Kepler GPUs can re-clock to their optimal clock frequencies, albeit re-clocking to the optimal performance state needs to be done manually via the command-line. But Kepler (and GTX 750 Maxwell) are currently the "best" supported open-source NVIDIA GPUs by the Nouveau driver and the last of the graphics cards not requiring any proprietary firmware/microcode (AMD graphics cards on their open-source driver also require closed-source microcode).
Proprietary Software and Security Problems
Debian Developers Speak Security, 10th Anniversary, LaTeX and COVID Politics
today's howtos
4MLinux 32.1 released.
This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 5.4.25. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.41, MariaDB 10.4.12, and PHP 7.3.15 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).
