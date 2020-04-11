Proprietary Software and Security Problems Thousands of coronavirus tests are going unused in US labs A new wave of challenges began when the labs reached out to hospitals in need of tests. "The business of American medicine and the way it is organized is astonishingly unprepared for this," Urnov says. One problem is that US hospitals use a range of software platforms for electronic health records. Many also have strict administrative procedures for setting up accounts with labs, exchanging samples and handling billing, adds Pride. For this reason, several hospitals chose to stick with the commercial labs they're already working with, say researchers.

Nearly Half of Employees Don't Know What to Do When Ransomware Hits [iophk: Windows TCO] In its survey of North American business employees, Kaspersky found that 45% of respondents overall did not know the proper steps they should take in response to a ransomware attack. Respondents whose employer had suffered a crypto-malware infection weren't significantly more knowledgeable about what to do. Just 40% said they knew what steps to take. That's almost the same ratio of employees (37%) who failed to provide Kaspersky with an accurate definition for ransomware.

Debian Developers Speak Security, 10th Anniversary, LaTeX and COVID Politics Giovanni Mascellani: DKIM for Debian Developers DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail), as Wikipedia puts it, "is an email authentication method designed to detect forged sender addresses in emails (email spoofing), a technique often used in phishing and email spam". More prosaically, one of the reasons email spam is so abundant is that, given a certain email message, there is no simple way to know for certain who sent it and how reputable they are. So even if people having addresses @debian.org are very nice and well-behaving, any random spammer can easily send emails from whatever@debian.org, and even if you trust people from @debian.org you cannot easily configure your antispam filter to just accept all emails from @debian.org, because spammers would get in too.

Christian Kastner: hello, world It slipped my mind that the recent March 17, 2020, marked the 10th anniversary of my first upload to the official Debian archive. How time flies! Although I was never much of a blogging person myself, I do enjoy reading other people's contributions, and on some occasions felt that the Planet Debian feed might have been a more appropriate medium for sharing a particular tidbit, instead of sharing it with a specific mailing list, or not sharing at all.

TeX Live 2020 in Debian A few days ago we have released upstream TeX Live 2020, and Debian packages are already available in the sid/unstable suite, and will (hopefully) migrate to testing rather soon.

Migrant worker woes and many other stories I was gonna use this blog post to share about the migrant worker woes as there has been multiple stories doing the rounds. For e.g. a story which caught the idea of few people but most of us, i.e. middle-class people are so much into our own thing that we care a fig leaf about what happens to migrants. This should not be a story coming from a humane society but it seems India is no different than any other country of the world and in not a good way. Allow me to share – [...] On the same Financial Times, two stories which dealt with the possible privacy violations due to the Pandemic have been doing the rounds. The first one, by Yuval Noah Harari is more exploratory by nature and makes some very good points without going far too deep into specific instances of recent times but rather goes into history and past instances where Governments have used the pandemics to exert more control over their populace and drive their agenda. I especially liked the last few lines which he shared in his op-ed “Even if the current administration eventually changes tack and comes up with a global plan of action, few would follow a leader who never takes responsibility, who never admits mistakes, and who routinely takes all the credit for himself while leaving all the blame to others.” – Yuval Noah Harari . The whole statement could right fit onto the American President which he was talking about while at the same time, fits right into the current Indian Prime Minister, Boris Johnson of UK and perhaps Jair Bolsanaro of Brazil. All these three-four individuals have in common is that most of them belong to right-wing and hence cater only to the rich industrialist’s agenda. While I don’t know about Jair Bolsanaro much, at least three out of four had to turn to socialism and had to give some bailout packages to the public at large, even though continuing to undermine their own actions. More on this probably a bit down the line. The second story shared by Nic Fildes and Javier Espinoza who broke the story of various surveillance attempts and the privacy concerns that people have. Even the Indian PMO has asked this data and because there was no protest by the civil society, a token protest was done by COAI (Cellular Operator Association of India) but beyond that nothing, I am guessing because the civil society didn’t make much noise as everybody is busy with their own concerns of safety and things going on, it’s possible that such data may have gone to the Government. There is not much new here that people who had been working on the privacy issues know, it’s just how easy Governments are finding to do it. The part of ‘informed consent’ is really a misnomer . Governments lie all the time, for e.g. in the UK, did the ‘leave’ party and people take informed consent, no they pushed their own agenda. This is and will be similar in many countries of the world.