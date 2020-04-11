Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Stable Kernels: 5.6.4, 5.5.17, 5.4.32, 4.19.115, 4.14.176, 4.9.219, and 4.4.219

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 13th of April 2020 04:00:15 PM Filed under
Linux
»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Security Leftovers: Updates, Deprecation of FTP in Firefox and CPU Security Defects

  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (haproxy), Gentoo (chromium and libssh), openSUSE (ansible, chromium, gmp, gnutls, libnettle, libssh, mgetty, nagios, permissions, and python-PyYAML), and Oracle (firefox, kernel, qemu-kvm, and telnet).

  • What to expect for the upcoming deprecation of FTP in Firefox

    The Firefox platform development team recently announced plans to first disable, and then remove the implementation for built-in FTP from the browser. FTP is a protocol to transfer files from one host to another, and it is being removed because it is an infrequently used and insecure protocol. After FTP is disabled in Firefox, people can still use it to download resources if they really want to, but the protocol will be handled by whatever external application is supported on their platform. FTP was disabled on the Firefox Nightly pre-release channel on April 9. To mitigate the risk of potentially causing breakages during the COVID-19 pandemic, FTP will not be removed from the Firefox release channel until at least July 2020. If the pandemic situation has not improved by July 28 (the expected release date for Firefox 79), there may be further delays. Add-ons that use FTP may experience breakage on Nightly but will continue to work as usual on the Beta and release channels. We want to help developers address these breakages as best as we can while this change is on Nightly. If you maintain an extension that uses FTP, please test it on Nightly (or on any current version of Firefox by flipping the preference network.ftp.enabled to false) and file a bug if you notice any issues. We will also evaluate whether new features should be added to help you maintain file transfer functionality.

  • The Desktop CPU Security Mitigation Impact On Ubuntu 20.04

    With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS offering a newer kernel compared to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and various other software updates, this article is intended to provide fresh reference figures on the cost of these CPU vulnerability mitigations using this up-to-date Long Term Support Linux distribution using tests carried out in recent days on the near-final Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa builds. Besides testing both Intel and AMD systems, the spectrum of CPUs tested also included those completely exposed to the various vulnerabilities and more recent processors having some levels of hardware mitigation. On each of the desktops, Ubuntu 20.04 was booted in its out-of-the-box configuration and then repeating the tests after booting the default kernel with "mitigations=off" for avoiding the various mitigations that can be toggled at run-time.

Python Programming: Pandemic, Selenium and Algorithms

  • Is it getting better yet? An optimistic visual guide to the Coronavirus pandemic

    As the apocalypse rumbles on, I found myself wondering "Is it getting any better?" Daily updates of spiralling case numbers (and worse, deaths) does little to give a sense of whether we're getting to, or already past, the worst of it — at least from a medical point of view. To answer that question for myself and you, I put together Is it getting better yet? an optimistic visual guide to the pandemic.

  • Why you need Build Automation Tools for Selenium Automation Testing?

    Being an automation tester, we do realize that in a release cycle, time is always of the essence.! Selenium test automation helps to save us a considerable amount of time in our test cycles. However, it is pivotal to note the way through which you are executing your Selenium testing scripts. Which frameworks are you using? Are you doing it with an in-house infrastructure or with an online Selenium Grid? Are you making use of build automation tools or not?! Build automation tools like Maven, Gradle and ANT provide you to accelerate the Selenium test automation even further. Not only do they help you manage build lifecycles, dependencies but they also allow you to perform parallel test execution. In this post, we are going to understand why every automation tester needs a build management tool for Selenium testing.

  • Stop obsessing about algorithms

    We hear it so often: I need to ace algorithms to land a SW job. To a certain extent yes. You surely need to understand what data structure to use and make efficiency trade-offs. There will always be some of this in an interview, especially in highly technical positions where performance matters. But this does NOT make you a proficient programmer in 80+% of the roles you could be applying for.

Stable Kernels: 5.6.4, 5.5.17, 5.4.32, 4.19.115, 4.14.176, 4.9.219, and 4.4.219

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6