Stable Kernels: 5.6.4, 5.5.17, 5.4.32, 4.19.115, 4.14.176, 4.9.219, and 4.4.219
Linux 5.6.4
I'm announcing the release of the 5.6.4 kernel.
All users of the 5.6 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.6.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.6.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
Linux 5.5.17
Linux 5.4.32
Linux 4.19.115
Linux 4.14.176
Linux 4.9.219
Linux 4.4.219
