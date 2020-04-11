Python Programming: Pandemic, Selenium and Algorithms
Is it getting better yet? An optimistic visual guide to the Coronavirus pandemic
As the apocalypse rumbles on, I found myself wondering "Is it getting any better?"
Daily updates of spiralling case numbers (and worse, deaths) does little to give a sense of whether we're getting to, or already past, the worst of it — at least from a medical point of view.
To answer that question for myself and you, I put together Is it getting better yet? an optimistic visual guide to the pandemic.
Why you need Build Automation Tools for Selenium Automation Testing?
Being an automation tester, we do realize that in a release cycle, time is always of the essence.! Selenium test automation helps to save us a considerable amount of time in our test cycles. However, it is pivotal to note the way through which you are executing your Selenium testing scripts. Which frameworks are you using? Are you doing it with an in-house infrastructure or with an online Selenium Grid? Are you making use of build automation tools or not?!
Build automation tools like Maven, Gradle and ANT provide you to accelerate the Selenium test automation even further. Not only do they help you manage build lifecycles, dependencies but they also allow you to perform parallel test execution. In this post, we are going to understand why every automation tester needs a build management tool for Selenium testing.
Stop obsessing about algorithms
We hear it so often: I need to ace algorithms to land a SW job.
To a certain extent yes. You surely need to understand what data structure to use and make efficiency trade-offs.
There will always be some of this in an interview, especially in highly technical positions where performance matters.
But this does NOT make you a proficient programmer in 80+% of the roles you could be applying for.
