Puppy Linux BionicPup 8.0 - Small and feisty
Puppy Linux delivered on its happy message, and even exceeded my expectations. Now, I've always been a fan, and rarely had anything bad to say, so a positive result was kind of warranted. What really amazed me was not that this is a lean and fast little distro - it's the fact it manages to keep its relevance despite the obvious lethargy in the Linux desktop space. You may say, well, why bother - but if you have older hardware or travel a lot, Puppy gives you your own, complete work session that will boot and run pretty much anywhere, with tons of goodies and excellent configuration tools.
BionicPup 8.0 is a solid continuation of a strong line of tiny, frugal releases of the Puppy family. It's prettier than before (if still rather simple), it's fast and stable, it comes with all the amenities and nutrients a grown nerd needs, and it works really well. More testing to come for sure, but for now, I strongly recommend you grab yourself this phenomenal little distro, and go about exploring.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 267 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Security Leftovers: Updates, Deprecation of FTP in Firefox and CPU Security Defects
Python Programming: Pandemic, Selenium and Algorithms
Stable Kernels: 5.6.4, 5.5.17, 5.4.32, 4.19.115, 4.14.176, 4.9.219, and 4.4.219
Recent comments
3 hours 7 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 28 sec ago
6 hours 27 min ago
6 hours 37 min ago
7 hours 5 min ago
7 hours 39 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago