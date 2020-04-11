40 Useful git Commands for Linux Admins and Developers
Git is a powerful version tracker that allows developers to keep track of changes in their source code. It is a widely used tool by open source developers. Although it was designed for co-ordinating programming tasks, Git can track any set of files effectively. Moreover, it is developed by Linus Torvalds, the man behind the Linux kernel himself. So, if you are an open source developer adding features to your software over time or are working with multiple peers for developing cutting-edge enterprise products, Git can be the ideal tracking system for your job. Stay with us to learn some of the fundamental git commands that will greatly simplify your development cycles.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 216 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Security Leftovers: Updates, Deprecation of FTP in Firefox and CPU Security Defects
Python Programming: Pandemic, Selenium and Algorithms
Stable Kernels: 5.6.4, 5.5.17, 5.4.32, 4.19.115, 4.14.176, 4.9.219, and 4.4.219
Recent comments
3 hours 7 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 28 sec ago
6 hours 27 min ago
6 hours 37 min ago
7 hours 5 min ago
7 hours 39 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago