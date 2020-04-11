Firefox 76 Promises New Security Features, Improved Picture-in-Picture
Mozilla continues that monthly Firefox releases with smaller improvements and new features, and it looks like it works well for now. Firefox 75 introduced a revamped address bar and stable Flatpak support.
With the Firefox 76 release, Mozilla wants to introduce a couple of new security features to better protect your password and logins throughout the websites you’re using.
One of these new features isn’t visible to users, but it will warn them whenever their saved logins include a password for a breached website, so you can change it as soon as possible for your other websites where the same password is used.
Git is a powerful version tracker that allows developers to keep track of changes in their source code. It is a widely used tool by open source developers. Although it was designed for co-ordinating programming tasks, Git can track any set of files effectively. Moreover, it is developed by Linus Torvalds, the man behind the Linux kernel himself. So, if you are an open source developer adding features to your software over time or are working with multiple peers for developing cutting-edge enterprise products, Git can be the ideal tracking system for your job. Stay with us to learn some of the fundamental git commands that will greatly simplify your development cycles.
Puppy Linux BionicPup 8.0 - Small and feisty
Puppy Linux delivered on its happy message, and even exceeded my expectations. Now, I've always been a fan, and rarely had anything bad to say, so a positive result was kind of warranted. What really amazed me was not that this is a lean and fast little distro - it's the fact it manages to keep its relevance despite the obvious lethargy in the Linux desktop space. You may say, well, why bother - but if you have older hardware or travel a lot, Puppy gives you your own, complete work session that will boot and run pretty much anywhere, with tons of goodies and excellent configuration tools. BionicPup 8.0 is a solid continuation of a strong line of tiny, frugal releases of the Puppy family. It's prettier than before (if still rather simple), it's fast and stable, it comes with all the amenities and nutrients a grown nerd needs, and it works really well. More testing to come for sure, but for now, I strongly recommend you grab yourself this phenomenal little distro, and go about exploring.
