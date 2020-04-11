Android Leftovers

Firefox 76 Promises New Security Features, Improved Picture-in-Picture

Mozilla continues that monthly Firefox releases with smaller improvements and new features, and it looks like it works well for now. Firefox 75 introduced a revamped address bar and stable Flatpak support. With the Firefox 76 release, Mozilla wants to introduce a couple of new security features to better protect your password and logins throughout the websites you’re using. One of these new features isn’t visible to users, but it will warn them whenever their saved logins include a password for a breached website, so you can change it as soon as possible for your other websites where the same password is used.

Best Linux Laptops for Programming

If you’re a programmer and Linux user, a laptop can be your best friend or the worst enemy, depending on how well you choose. Select a capable machine, and you’ll be rewarded with a reliable companion that you can take with you anywhere and use it to turn your ideas into full-fledged projects. But if you choose a laptop that’s not fully compatible with Linux, you may soon regret your investment. To help you make the right choice, we’ve put together a list of the best Linux laptops for programming that you can buy in 2020.