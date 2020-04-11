Python Programming
Best Python Projects for Your Resume
We’re very much into the mid-2020 and this new decade in computer science is going to be of developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Big Data and next-gen computer networking. And Python has been and will be backbone in many further developments in the coming years.The reason behind so much popularity of Python programming language is that it covers all the features of conventional programming languages like C, C++ and Java while offering more features like large set of libraries and tools, multi-paradigm programming, short code and seamless community support.
Web development, system administration, application development and game development are the fields where Python programming is vastly used today. Python has gained so much reputation and popularity that many popular organizations like NASA, Google, Walt Disney, RedHat use Python to improve productivity and customer experience.
So if you’re looking to learn Python or make a career in the field of AI, Data Science or any other computer science field then you must have worked on some very important Python based projects to add them to your resume and make your resume standout.
So today I’m going to suggests you some very important Python projects that are going to help you improve your Python programming skills and make your resume impactful.
tryexceptpass: Episode 7 - Basic Practices to Secure Your Application Architecture
Markets seem to reward fast product launches over secure one. This means that most organizations are not prioritizing security tasks early on. But following basic security practices early can yield great benefits without a significant increase in development time.
Mimic
Here I’m sitting at coffeeshop late afternoon brushing few of core Linux concepts. All of sudden somehow my mind took me to read new content in hacker news. Its always like a celebration going through content in hackernews “USEFUL STUFF”. There I saw GNU Software foundation listed its 2017 free softwares, I found a phone operating system powering nexus and few samsung phones. In addition, one thing catched my eye which is Intelligent Personal Assistant i,e Mimic. A free software which converts your text to speech right from the terminal.
How to efficiently generate a random subset?
Suppose you have an array with n elements and you want a random subset with k elements. What strategies can you think of to do this as efficiently as possible?
Take a moment.
Why should you care about efficiency? It's because random number generators must make a tradeoff between the statistical tests they can pass and their performance.
Take another moment.
Hint: You can translate this to a problem of generating random numbers from 0 to n - 1 with no duplicates? These numbers can serve as the indices you use to select the members of the array.
How to build a Todo application with Python Flask, Heroku and Tailwind CSS
Flask is called a MicroFramework because it gives you the basic tools you need in order to build a web application in Python.
With Flask you can build any kind of Web service or backend application.
If you're beginning using Python for web development i suggest you to start with Django.
In this guide We will build a Todo application from Scratch with Tailwind A utility-first CSS framework for rapidly building custom designs.
Internet Shutdown Panel at NullCon, 2020
Internet shutdown has become a pretty regular event in today’s world. India has seen the most number of shutdowns. Internet shutdowns are the “intentional disruption” of wired connection or mobile internet and /or both. Primarily carried on by the Government authorities with the aim of controlling the communication and the flow of information accessible over internet. The shutdowns vary in time, period, place, area and duration.
Combining Data in Pandas With merge(), .join(), and concat()
Pandas’ Series and DataFrame objects are powerful tools for exploring and analyzing data. Part of their power comes from a multifaceted approach to combining separate datasets. With Pandas, you can merge, join, and concatenate your datasets, allowing you to unify and better understand your data as you analyze it.
[...]
If you have some experience using DataFrame and Series objects in Pandas and you’re ready to learn how to combine them, then this tutorial will help you do exactly that. If you want a quick refresher on DataFrames before proceeding, then Pandas DataFrames 101 will get you caught up in no time.
Contributing from afar: My internship from Italy with the campaigns team
My name is Leonardo Luca Vignini. I was born and still live in Italy, in a city called Imola, near Bologna. Currently, I'm an intern at the Free Software Foundation (FSF) and, in particular, I'm working in the campaigns team. I'm learning how to manage contacts with CiviCRM, and I write to journalists and organizations to inform them about our campaigns, and I'm learning how the FSF works to spread the word and sensitize people about free software. Through these activities, I'm also deepening my understanding of some aspects about free software that I didn't know. For example, I checked some parts of the Defective by Design Web site, and it was an excellent opportunity to inform me further about Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) and the campaign against it. I learned about free software during the first year of university, thanks to a friend of mine who had been using GNU/Linux for some time. I have a degree in philosophy, and I'm currently studying political science. My main interests are studying developing countries, politics, technology, and philosophy; in my spare time, I dedicate myself to cinema and music. I have experience in the field of information and nonprofits, having worked at some newspapers and at some nonprofit organizations of which I am still a member.
Linux Monitoring Tools: The Definitive Guide
If you’re an IT specialist dealing with Linux systems, implementing Linux monitoring tools is essential to ensure the health of the software. With a wide range of network monitoring tools for Linux from open-source to closed-source, it might be difficult to make a final choice. And to decide correctly, you need to know precisely what you want from your Linux monitoring tool.In this article, we will discuss some points you need to keep in mind when deciding and make an overview of the best one open source monitoring tools.As you attempt to make your decision, you’ll need to consider the type of hardware and software you’re going to monitor with the tool, the scalability and size of your network, the budget with which you are working and type of support you expect to have.
