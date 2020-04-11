today's howtos
How to use the pushd command for more efficient directory navigation on Linux
Installing PHPStorm on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Installing Ubuntu Desktop 20.04 LTS
Top 3 ways to lookup reverse DNS on Linux
Using gpg-agent with Emacs flatpak
Installing Ubuntu Server 20.04 LTS
curl ootw: –append
Installing WebStorm on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Steve Kemp: A collection of simple golang tools
Using MySQL Aggregate functions with GROUP BY
Share Files Using Lightweight Http Servers in Linux
Complete guide to install NodeJS on Ubuntu
How to Install and Use GIMP Photo Editor on Linux Mint
How to Install Memcached on CentOS 8
How to Install Ubuntu 20.04 on VirtualBox
Generating CRIME safe CSRF Tokens
How to Install John the Ripper on Ubuntu
Python Programming
Contributing from afar: My internship from Italy with the campaigns team
My name is Leonardo Luca Vignini. I was born and still live in Italy, in a city called Imola, near Bologna. Currently, I'm an intern at the Free Software Foundation (FSF) and, in particular, I'm working in the campaigns team. I'm learning how to manage contacts with CiviCRM, and I write to journalists and organizations to inform them about our campaigns, and I'm learning how the FSF works to spread the word and sensitize people about free software. Through these activities, I'm also deepening my understanding of some aspects about free software that I didn't know. For example, I checked some parts of the Defective by Design Web site, and it was an excellent opportunity to inform me further about Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) and the campaign against it. I learned about free software during the first year of university, thanks to a friend of mine who had been using GNU/Linux for some time. I have a degree in philosophy, and I'm currently studying political science. My main interests are studying developing countries, politics, technology, and philosophy; in my spare time, I dedicate myself to cinema and music. I have experience in the field of information and nonprofits, having worked at some newspapers and at some nonprofit organizations of which I am still a member.
Linux Monitoring Tools: The Definitive Guide
If you’re an IT specialist dealing with Linux systems, implementing Linux monitoring tools is essential to ensure the health of the software. With a wide range of network monitoring tools for Linux from open-source to closed-source, it might be difficult to make a final choice. And to decide correctly, you need to know precisely what you want from your Linux monitoring tool.In this article, we will discuss some points you need to keep in mind when deciding and make an overview of the best one open source monitoring tools.As you attempt to make your decision, you’ll need to consider the type of hardware and software you’re going to monitor with the tool, the scalability and size of your network, the budget with which you are working and type of support you expect to have.
