Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, SMLR and Python Podcast
Late Night Linux – Episode 87
It’s been a busy couple of weeks in the news including good news for UBports, changes to Firefox, Microsoft’s new LSM, potentially bad news for KDE, and more.
SMLR 322: Stay 127.0.0.2
Ubuntu 20.04 Features the Return of a VERY Familiar Face…
https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2020/04/focal-fossa-familiar-face-wallpaper
Jay: ‘Pop Shell’ Wants to Bring Proper Tiling Window Features to GNOME Shell
https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2020/03/pop-shell-wants-to-bring-proper-tiling-window-features-to-gnome-shell
Tony: Git. The open source distributed version control system was first released on April 7th 2005, and thus today marks its 15th anniversary – 15 years aiding software developers to collaborate on projects large and small no matter where on the globe they may be.
https://www.itwire.com/the-linux-distillery/git-version-control-system-hits-15-year-milestone.html
TOM: New Kernel Features WireGuard
Linux 5.6 adds support a bunch of new SoCs and developer boards, including the Pine HardRock64, SolidRun’s HoneyComb LX2K workstation, and the Qualcomm sc7180
There are also thermal sensor updates for a range of Rockchip and Allwinner platforms, as well as the Broadcom BCM2711 used in the Raspberry Pi 4 (among others).
Logitech devices that use the HID++ protocol can now report battery voltage on Linux, and the Logitech MX Master 3 Mouse will now “just work” out of the box.
https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2020/02/linux-5-6-kernel-features
Podcast.__init__: Distributed Computing In Python Made Easy With Ray
Distributed computing is a powerful tool for increasing the speed and performance of your applications, but it is also a complex and difficult undertaking. While performing research for his PhD, Robert Nishihara ran up against this reality. Rather than cobbling together another single purpose system, he built what ultimately became Ray to make scaling Python projects to multiple cores and across machines easy. In this episode he explains how Ray allows you to scale your code easily, how to use it in your own projects, and his ambitions to power the next wave of distributed systems at Anyscale. If you are running into scaling limitations in your Python projects for machine learning, scientific computing, or anything else, then give this a listen and then try it out!
today's howtos
Python Programming
Contributing from afar: My internship from Italy with the campaigns team
My name is Leonardo Luca Vignini. I was born and still live in Italy, in a city called Imola, near Bologna. Currently, I'm an intern at the Free Software Foundation (FSF) and, in particular, I'm working in the campaigns team. I'm learning how to manage contacts with CiviCRM, and I write to journalists and organizations to inform them about our campaigns, and I'm learning how the FSF works to spread the word and sensitize people about free software. Through these activities, I'm also deepening my understanding of some aspects about free software that I didn't know. For example, I checked some parts of the Defective by Design Web site, and it was an excellent opportunity to inform me further about Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) and the campaign against it. I learned about free software during the first year of university, thanks to a friend of mine who had been using GNU/Linux for some time. I have a degree in philosophy, and I'm currently studying political science. My main interests are studying developing countries, politics, technology, and philosophy; in my spare time, I dedicate myself to cinema and music. I have experience in the field of information and nonprofits, having worked at some newspapers and at some nonprofit organizations of which I am still a member.
Linux Monitoring Tools: The Definitive Guide
If you’re an IT specialist dealing with Linux systems, implementing Linux monitoring tools is essential to ensure the health of the software. With a wide range of network monitoring tools for Linux from open-source to closed-source, it might be difficult to make a final choice. And to decide correctly, you need to know precisely what you want from your Linux monitoring tool.In this article, we will discuss some points you need to keep in mind when deciding and make an overview of the best one open source monitoring tools.As you attempt to make your decision, you’ll need to consider the type of hardware and software you’re going to monitor with the tool, the scalability and size of your network, the budget with which you are working and type of support you expect to have.
