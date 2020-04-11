IBM Chasing Coders and Kubernetes/OpenShift
Code @ Think: What to watch for
Secure, enterprise-grade containers are becoming increasingly essential for modern development. Jump start your skills with the Build Smart on Kubernetes Challenge. Four 10-minute hands-on coding labs will teach you the key elements of open cloud-native development using Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes. Each lab has a specific set of instructions that must be completed in their respective time period. Ready to put your talents to the test?
Take the Build Smart on Kubernetes Challenge
As Kubernetes continues to dominate the enterprise development space due to the growth of containers and microservices, are you feeling like you’re getting left behind? Or are you the leader in the pack that is forging new paths for your team? In either case, we’ve got the coding challenge for you. The Build Smart on Kubernetes Challenge will help you build applications and deploy containers with simplicity and security built in. Best part? You can win some cool prizes!
The Kubernetes with Red Hat OpenShift World Tour is a series of hands-on workshops that empowers developers to innovate and ship faster with the leading hybrid cloud, enterprise container platform. Join us at a workshop in your region and get hands-on experience to build applications with speed, agility, and confidence. New workshop dates and regions are added regularly.
IBM Developer is dedicated to helping you on your journey in innovating and modernizing your applications. As a part of our mission to help you, IBM Developer kicked off the Kubernetes with Red Hat OpenShift World Tour in October 2019. With more than 100 meetups in more than 20 countries, we’re taking this world tour to a new level: an all-digital, Kubernetes-focused coding challenge. Ready to challenge your knowledge and skills on Kubernetes, whether or not you have attended an event? This digital contest is for you.
Wanted - COBOL Programmers
One of the unexpected side effects of the corona virus pandemic is a chronic shortage of COBOL programmers. The Open Mainframe Project has launched new initiatives in response to the call for help and IBM plans to provide free training in the legacy language.
today's howtos
Python Programming
Contributing from afar: My internship from Italy with the campaigns team
My name is Leonardo Luca Vignini. I was born and still live in Italy, in a city called Imola, near Bologna. Currently, I'm an intern at the Free Software Foundation (FSF) and, in particular, I'm working in the campaigns team. I'm learning how to manage contacts with CiviCRM, and I write to journalists and organizations to inform them about our campaigns, and I'm learning how the FSF works to spread the word and sensitize people about free software. Through these activities, I'm also deepening my understanding of some aspects about free software that I didn't know. For example, I checked some parts of the Defective by Design Web site, and it was an excellent opportunity to inform me further about Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) and the campaign against it. I learned about free software during the first year of university, thanks to a friend of mine who had been using GNU/Linux for some time. I have a degree in philosophy, and I'm currently studying political science. My main interests are studying developing countries, politics, technology, and philosophy; in my spare time, I dedicate myself to cinema and music. I have experience in the field of information and nonprofits, having worked at some newspapers and at some nonprofit organizations of which I am still a member.
Linux Monitoring Tools: The Definitive Guide
If you’re an IT specialist dealing with Linux systems, implementing Linux monitoring tools is essential to ensure the health of the software. With a wide range of network monitoring tools for Linux from open-source to closed-source, it might be difficult to make a final choice. And to decide correctly, you need to know precisely what you want from your Linux monitoring tool.In this article, we will discuss some points you need to keep in mind when deciding and make an overview of the best one open source monitoring tools.As you attempt to make your decision, you’ll need to consider the type of hardware and software you’re going to monitor with the tool, the scalability and size of your network, the budget with which you are working and type of support you expect to have.
