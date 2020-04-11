Devices/Embedded With GNU/Linux: SEGGER’s J-Link, GNU/Linux on Phones and Boards
SEGGER's J-Flash now available for macOS & Linux
The v6.70 release of SEGGER’s J-Link software includes tools that are now available on the most popular operating systems (OS) options: Windows, macOS and Linux.
The J-Link software and its accompanying command line tools have been cross-platform for many years, but the applications with graphical user interfaces (GUIs) have only been available on Windows.
These have now been rewritten, one at a time to give the package much wider OS compatibility.
[Older] Linux on Mobile Part 1: Reasons Why We Bother
To be fair, Android is technically Linux-based in as far as it uses a quite old version of the Linux kernel. It also does comply with the letter of the law as far as releasing open source code goes. That’s pretty much where it ends, though, and the ecosystem that has admittedly made Android successful, particularly Google Mobile Services, is as closed as proprietary software can get. And when doors are closed, the easier it is for backdoors to be created in secret.
This isn’t a claim that open source software and, by extension, open source phones, are more bug-free or are a breeze to fix. The history of open source and recent vulnerability reports prove that’s not the case. It also doesn’t mean that anyone, even non-developers, will be able to spot a security exploit, much less close it on their own. What an open source Linux phone and ecosystem means is that the chances of backdoors, spyware, and such getting through source code are much less when there are more eyes looking at it. And more eyes will indeed be able to look because it isn’t hidden behind closed doors.
Linux on Mobile Part 2: Where we are now
Making smartphone hardware is a complicated and expensive process (foreshadowing part 3 of this series) and, to give credit where credit is due, Google has done a lot of work to even get hardware makers and suppliers to pay attention to its Android platform. But while that means that Android can easily tap into that smartphone hardware, it also means that only Android is able to tap into that proprietary hardware.
Rather than go through the lengthy and risky process of reverse engineering firmware, open source developers opted to make a compromise and developed libhybris. In a nutshell, it is a compatibility layer that allows traditional Linux software to talk to the hardware via the usual Android hardware libraries. It’s not a perfect solution but it has at least allowed a few Linux-based projects to hit the road running rather than starting from the ground up.
Rugged Coffee Lake systems offer a mix of PCIe and MXM expansion
Adlink has launched four Linux-ready “Matrix” edge computers with 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs: the compact MXE-5600 and similar, but up to 3x PCIe MXC-6600 and the MVP-5100-MXM and similar, up to 2x PCIe MVP-6100-MXM.
Adlink announced the release of its next generation of Matrix embedded computers, which follow earlier Matrix models such as the Intel 6th Gen Skylake powered MVP-5000 and MVP-6000. The four new Matrix models run Ubuntu 18.04 or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise on 8th Gen Coffee Lake and 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh processors.
M2MC Releases PG Board, a New Version of NB-IoT Prototyping Kit
Earlier this month M2MC introduced the latest version of the PG Board. It’s designed for the Narrowband generation of the Internet of things, also known as NB-IoT. PG Board now includes an improved antenna, a larger button for testing the network signal, and new light wires for the LED and light sensor alike.
This prototyping kit has dual functions: it will work as a prototyping device for creating and debugging IoT firmware while also working overtime as a full-featured multi-purpose sensor for end customers. M2MC is the first manufacturer to tackle these two applications with just one solution.
PG Board ships with five of the most popular sensors, but you can always connect additional sensors to create a unique multi-functional IoT module. STM32 chips from STMicroelectronics are used as well for those looking to utilize smaller sensors.
today's howtos
Python Programming
Contributing from afar: My internship from Italy with the campaigns team
My name is Leonardo Luca Vignini. I was born and still live in Italy, in a city called Imola, near Bologna. Currently, I'm an intern at the Free Software Foundation (FSF) and, in particular, I'm working in the campaigns team. I'm learning how to manage contacts with CiviCRM, and I write to journalists and organizations to inform them about our campaigns, and I'm learning how the FSF works to spread the word and sensitize people about free software. Through these activities, I'm also deepening my understanding of some aspects about free software that I didn't know. For example, I checked some parts of the Defective by Design Web site, and it was an excellent opportunity to inform me further about Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) and the campaign against it. I learned about free software during the first year of university, thanks to a friend of mine who had been using GNU/Linux for some time. I have a degree in philosophy, and I'm currently studying political science. My main interests are studying developing countries, politics, technology, and philosophy; in my spare time, I dedicate myself to cinema and music. I have experience in the field of information and nonprofits, having worked at some newspapers and at some nonprofit organizations of which I am still a member.
Linux Monitoring Tools: The Definitive Guide
If you’re an IT specialist dealing with Linux systems, implementing Linux monitoring tools is essential to ensure the health of the software. With a wide range of network monitoring tools for Linux from open-source to closed-source, it might be difficult to make a final choice. And to decide correctly, you need to know precisely what you want from your Linux monitoring tool.In this article, we will discuss some points you need to keep in mind when deciding and make an overview of the best one open source monitoring tools.As you attempt to make your decision, you’ll need to consider the type of hardware and software you’re going to monitor with the tool, the scalability and size of your network, the budget with which you are working and type of support you expect to have.
