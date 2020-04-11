Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 14th of April 2020 01:25:27 PM

Filed under

AMD today is announcing three new EPYC 7002 "Rome" SKUs in the form of the 7F32, 7F52, and 7F72 processors. The AMD 7F52 processors we have been recently testing and offers some impressive performance potential as while it's a 16-core / 32-thread part it offers an impressive 256MB L3 cache (16MB per core). Here are our initial Linux benchmarks of the AMD EPYC 7F52 in 1P and 2P configurations up against various AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon processors.

The AMD EPYC 7F52 16-core / 32-thread processor has a 256MB L3 cache and a 3.5GHz base frequency with 3.9GHz boost frequency. This Zen 2 server CPU has a $3100 one thousand unit pricing and aims to be able to deliver better performance-per-dollar than the likes of the Xeon Gold 6242/6246R CPUs. The EPYC 7F72 also launching today is a 24-core / 48-thread CPU but with just a 192MB L3 cache and 3.2GHz base frequency and 3.7GHz turbo -- that 24-core part will retail for about $2450 USD. Meanwhile the lower-tier AMD EPYC 7F32 part is 8-core / 16-thread with a 128MB L3 cache and a 3.7GHz base frequency with 3.9GHz boost. Both the 7F52 and 7F72 are rated for a 240 Watt TDP while the 7F32 has a 180 Watt rating.