Games: Jumpala, Artifact, Mystiqa, The Long Gate, rZero. Virus Outbreak Simulation
Platform bouncing competitive game 'Jumpala' heading to Steam soon
Jumpala is a very unique take on competitive multiplayer platforming, I've had a huge amount of fun with it and now it's getting close to a Steam release.
Currently available on itch.io with full local multiplayer, AI bots and online play there's already a lot to like about it. Not just because of that though, the whole idea is quite brilliant. It's all about strategy, super-powers and trying to screw with your opponent. You jump across small platforms, turning them into your colour and when they drop off the screen as it scrolls upwards the last colour on it gets the point.
Valve detail more changes planned for Artifact 2.0
Artifact is coming back, and this time Valve are being more chatty about their plans for it after it died a quick death originally. So far, their plan sounds quite good.
It was a shame to see it disappear, as the artwork and overall design was pretty great. The problem was the monetization model, which Valve have already confirmed they've thrown out (hooray!). So now you will earn cards in the game so it's not pay to win in any way.
Procedural 2D open-world action-RPG 'Mystiqa' fully funded on Kickstarter - demo available
Up for a new pixel-art action-RPG adventure? Mystiqa from developer Julian Creutz is currently crowdfunding with around two days left and it's fully funded, with a demo available to try too.
Sounds like it's going to be quite detailed too. There's a system to hire an NPC to help you out and random loot with special attributes. You get to customize your character too through different races, classes, gender and more. The loot system is apparently quite important, as Mystiqa is less dependent on character levels and more about player skill.
Explore ancient caverns filled with mysterious machinery in 'The Long Gate' - releasing this year
The Long Gate from developer and author David Shaw is an upcoming puzzle and exploration game, one where the puzzles are based on real-world tech with 'accurate depictions of quantum circuits and a 4-bit quantum computer'. Well, that's certainly one way to grab our attention isn't it. Can't say I've heard of another game describing it's puzzles anything like that.
Cure a city in the semi-educational strategy game 'rZero. Virus Outbreak Simulation' - try the free early build
Developer Simon Roth (Maia) decided instead of worry about the Covid-19 outbreak, they would channel some energy into creating a new semi-educational strategy game named 'rZero. Virus Outbreak Simulation'.
Speaking on their Patreon, Roth mentioned how the outbreak has been on their mind and so they "decided to channel some of my research into outbreaks, spread and containment into a little semi educational strategy game". Recently, a second build went live with multiple levels and so Roth is now looking for some more feedback on it. If people decide it's interesting enough, they said they would polish it more and do a full release.
