IBM unveils two new single-frame, air-cooled systems and IBM Secure Execution for Linux

Red Hat

In September, Ross Mauri, the General Manager of IBM Z & LinuxONE, announced the new IBM z15 and shared where it fits into the hybrid multicloud strategy that many enterprises are embracing.

This week, we’re pleased to announce the latest iteration of the z15 series: the new z15 T02 and LinuxONE III LT2. These two single-frame, air-cooled platforms build on the capabilities of the previously announced models. In tandem with this announcement, we’re also unveiling IBM Secure Execution for Linux.

Inside the new IBM z15 T02 and LinuxONE III LT2

  • Inside the new IBM z15 T02 and LinuxONE III LT2

    Back in September we debuted the new IBM z15 and I gave a hardware overview in my blog post, Take a look inside the new IBM z15. Ranging from one to four frames, these systems were huge machines focused primarily on the enterprise.

    Today, we are launching two new air-cooled, single-frame offerings aimed at the midrange market, the IBM z15 T02 and IBM LinuxONE III LT2. These two models are built upon the great foundation that was set with the 2019 release of z15 T01 and LinuxONE LT1. They inherit their core design and functionality from those earlier models, including a continuation of the 19-inch form factor and the integrated compression accelerator.

What is IBM LinuxONE III?

  • What is IBM LinuxONE III?

    When I get excited about new technology, it is really easy to expect that everyone knows what I am talking about. Whether I’m describing the latest book I’m reading or Netflix series I’m watching, I will often just assume everyone knows what I’m talking about. How could you not think Jessica on “Love is Blind” was a bit crazy? Wait, you haven’t seen it? Yeah, okay. Now you see what I mean. Before I go off on something else, let me step back for a minute and introduce to you a really cool box I’ve been working on.

More LinuxONE

  • IBM Z Deepens Data Privacy Capabilities with New Air-Cooled Models and IBM Secure Execution for Linux

    Every day, clients of all sizes are examining their hybrid IT environments, looking for flexibility, responsiveness and ways to cut costs to fuel their digital transformation. To help address these needs, today IBM is making two announcements: two new single frame, air-cooled platforms – z15 T02 and LinuxONE III LT2 – designed to build on the capabilities of z15, and IBM Secure Execution for Linux, a new offering designed to help protect from internal and external threats across the hybrid cloud. IBM Secure Execution for Linux, z15 T02 and LinuxONE III LT2 will become generally available on May 15, 2020.

  • IBM Joins Hands With Open Mainframe Project

    Are you an experienced COBOL programmer? Are you also interested in helping out agencies and employers in need of additional COBOL skills as they respond to public needs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, IBM has some interesting news for you! IBM, in association with the Linux Foundation’s Open Mainframe Project, has created three new initiatives to address the immediate and temporary need.

    COBOL has been widely reported to have an estimated 220 billion lines of code being actively used today.

    IBM has launched a new talent portal where employers can connect with available and experienced COBOL programmers. This new initiative provides an immediate way to help connect professionals where needs arise – with skilled talent ready to get to work.

AMD EPYC 7F52 Linux Performance - AMD 7FX2 CPUs Further Increasing The Fight Against Intel Xeon

AMD today is announcing three new EPYC 7002 "Rome" SKUs in the form of the 7F32, 7F52, and 7F72 processors. The AMD 7F52 processors we have been recently testing and offers some impressive performance potential as while it's a 16-core / 32-thread part it offers an impressive 256MB L3 cache (16MB per core). Here are our initial Linux benchmarks of the AMD EPYC 7F52 in 1P and 2P configurations up against various AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon processors. The AMD EPYC 7F52 16-core / 32-thread processor has a 256MB L3 cache and a 3.5GHz base frequency with 3.9GHz boost frequency. This Zen 2 server CPU has a $3100 one thousand unit pricing and aims to be able to deliver better performance-per-dollar than the likes of the Xeon Gold 6242/6246R CPUs. The EPYC 7F72 also launching today is a 24-core / 48-thread CPU but with just a 192MB L3 cache and 3.2GHz base frequency and 3.7GHz turbo -- that 24-core part will retail for about $2450 USD. Meanwhile the lower-tier AMD EPYC 7F32 part is 8-core / 16-thread with a 128MB L3 cache and a 3.7GHz base frequency with 3.9GHz boost. Both the 7F52 and 7F72 are rated for a 240 Watt TDP while the 7F32 has a 180 Watt rating. Read more

Top 10 Features of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS promises major features and here we run down a list of top 10 features of Ubuntu 20.04. Read more

