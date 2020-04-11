- Shell: o The programs 'gettext', 'ngettext', when invoked with option -e, now expand '\\' and octal escape sequences, instead of swallowing them. (Bug present since the beginning.) o xgettext now recognizes 'gettext' program invocations with the '-e' option, such as "gettext -e 'some

string

'" - Python: xgettext now assumes a Python source file is in UTF-8 encoding by default, as stated in PEP 3120. - Desktop Entry: The value of the 'Icon' property is no longer extracted into the POT file by xgettext. The documentation explains how to localize icons.

It's been a while since last having any news to report on GNUstep, the free software re-implementation of the Apple Cocoa / OpenStep frameworks. But GNUstep is alive and well and today several of its components saw new releases -- among the feature work is improving its multi-monitor handling. GNUstep GUI Backend 0.28 is one of the new releases today. The GUI back-end has cursor handling improvements, focus handling improvements, better font handling, and usage of Xrandr for multi-monitor support.

On 8 March 2013, Joerg Jaspert started an experiment in shaming and controlling another volunteer, Daniel Baumann. The story has a lot in common with other recent cases where people in the Debian cabal have abused volunteers. The Baumann experiment proves that this has been a long standing problem in Debian itself. The volunteers selected for shaming do not deserve this, no matter what mistakes they made. The Baumann experiment lasted from 8 March 2013 up to 4 August 2018. Baumann was subject to this shaming experiment for 1,975 days. Given that shaming and humiliation were factors in the suicide of Debian's founder, Ian Murdock, it is incredibly disrespectful that these shaming experiments are conducted over and over again to the point that they feel normal.

In September 2019, IBM released z15 and LinuxONE III, the most secure cloud environment in the market featuring pervasive encryption built-in at its core with Ubuntu. This offered a solid foundation to launch hardened security offerings for the mainframe across platforms such as MongoDB, Postgres, IDAA, IBM Cloud Private and the IBM Hyper Protect services family. Security and flexibility made affordable with 2 new single-frame platforms Today, IBM Z seeks to extend these industry-leading capabilities in security, encryption, data privacy, compression and platform overall flexibility to a broader client and prospect base at lower cost for entry with two new single-frame, air-cooled systems – the z15 T02 and LinuxONE III LT2. These hardware-based security and acceleration enhancements are supported in the latest Ubuntu Server 20.04 LTS (Long Term Support) release, being launched on 23rd April. The two new IBM platforms with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS are targeted for availability in May. Critical workloads safer than ever with Secure Execution for Linux The IBM z15 and LinuxONE III are designed to enhance security for critical customer data and workloads, such as sensitive databases, crypto services and blockchain services. IBM Secure Execution for Linux on IBM z15 and LinuxONE III is a Trusted Execution Environment that protects and isolates critical workloads better than a standard software environment, from both internal and external threats. IBM and Canonical worked on a design that protects the contents of containers in heterogeneous workloads without extensive software code changes by preventing memory share at the kernel level. Confidentiality and integrity for sensitive data and workloads on IBM Z are secured in a multi cloud environment, allowing a Kubernetes container admin to manage workloads on both Z and x86, without allowing access to data in the secure containers.

Open Badges are special images that we’re awarding to super-active contributors in the LibreOffice project. They contain metadata describing the contributor’s work, which can be verified using an external service. Open Badges are used by other free software projects, such as Fedora. Last month, we announced Open Badges for Ask LibreOffice contributors, and today we’re awarding some more – this time for the most active editors on The Document Foundation’s wiki (in the last 12 months). So, congratulations to the following users – we’ll send you your badge in the next couple of days. Feel free to proudly show it off on your wiki user page, website, blog or social media. And with the metadata inside, you can prove your history of contributors to other FOSS projects (or indeed potential employers)!

Nextcloud has partnered with Germany’s largest cloud provider, IONOS, to provide a safe haven for your data within the cloud. In times of crisis, open source projects step up big. That’s exactly what Nextcloud has done. In the current climate, companies have had to quickly migrate to cloud solutions, only to find themselves bumping up against serious privacy and security issues. Because of the 2018 CLOUD act, The CLOUD Act, authorities could obtain data without prior judicial review for this request. With so many companies and employees having to migrate from their in-house cloud platforms and turn to various third-party cloud services, Nextcloud and IONOS have come together to ensure sovereignty over customer data. Because both companies are housed in Germany, anyone using the Nextcloud platform on IONOS is guaranteed maximum protection against the US CLOUD Act.

Programming Leftovers Store and share data safely with IBM Data Privacy Passports for developers IBM Data Privacy Passports is a new data privacy and security solution that brings protection to the data itself. With its data-centric and policy-based protection, Data Privacy Passports builds on top of pervasive encryption by giving users a way to control how data is stored and shared. At any time, eligible data is protected and future access can be revoked using Data Privacy Passports — for data that originates on z15, as well as data from hybrid cloud environments. Securing data can be complicated when data moves from platform to platform. As data travels it needs to be on secure networks with secure protocols, and when that data reaches its destination it needs to be secured again by that system. If data is moving across multiple networks to multiple destinations, each network and destination need to be configured for consistent security. When a policy change requires that privileges be altered, each system needs to be adjusted individually. If each system is responsible for securing the data but one system fails to do so, that one system can compromise the entire chain. Data Privacy Passports is designed to solve this complex challenge. With Data Privacy Passports, the individual fields of eligible data are protected, and this is done with the introduction of the Trusted Data Object (TDO). A TDO is encrypted and must be read through Data Privacy Passports (the current version only supports SQL structured data sources accessed via JDBC) in order to be decrypted into a usable format. Therefore, when data is protected as a TDO and moves between environments, the protection moves with it. This prevents complete reliance on the security of individual systems. With policies that are configurable at the user and group level, Data Privacy Passports provides the control to show different users different views of the same data based on that user’s need to know. Because of this, developers can write code using real data and data administrators can manage data warehouses, without seeing the same data. This allows for the integration of Data Privacy Passports into existing applications.

Andy Wingo: understanding webassembly code generation throughput Greets! Today's article looks at browser WebAssembly implementations from a compiler throughput point of view. As I wrote in my article on Firefox's WebAssembly baseline compiler, web browsers have multiple wasm compilers: some that produce code fast, and some that produce fast code. Implementors are willing to pay the cost of having multiple compilers in order to satisfy these conflicting needs. So how well do they do their jobs? Why bother? In this article, I'm going to take the simple path and just look at code generation throughput on a single chosen WebAssembly module. Think of it as X-ray diffraction to expose aspects of the inner structure of the WebAssembly implementations in SpiderMonkey (Firefox), V8 (Chrome), and JavaScriptCore (Safari). [...] I'll express results in nanoseconds per WebAssembly code byte. Of the 40 megabytes or so in the Zen Garden demo, only 23 891 164 bytes are actually function code; the rest is mostly static data (textures and so on). So I'll divide the total time by this code byte count.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: gettz 0.0.4 A minor routine update 0.0.4 of gettz arrived on CRAN overnight. gettz provides a possible fallback in situations where Sys.timezone() fails to determine the system timezone. That happened when e.g. the file /etc/localtime somehow is not a link into the corresponding file with zoneinfo data in, say, /usr/share/zoneinfo. Since the package was written (in the fall of 2016), R added a similar extended heuristic approach itself. This release adds registration of the compiled routine via R_registerRoutines() and R_useDynamicSymbols(), adds .registration=TRUE to useDynLib() in NAMESPACE, and uses an unquoted symbol in .Call(). Two new badges were added to the README.md as well. And as in the previous release in 2016: No new code, or new features.

How I containerize a build system A build system is comprised of the tools and processes used to transition from source code to a running application. This transition also involves changing the code's audience from the software developer to the end user, whether the end user is a colleague in operations or a deployment system. After creating a few build systems using containers, I think I have a decent, repeatable approach that's worth sharing. These build systems were used for generating loadable software images for embedded hardware and compiling machine learning algorithms, but the approach is abstract enough to be used in any container-based build system. This approach is about creating or organizing the build system in a way that makes it easy to use and maintain. It's not about the tricks needed to deal with containerizing any particular software compilers or tools. It applies to the common use case of software developers building software to hand off a maintainable image to other technical users (whether they are sysadmins, DevOps engineers, or some other title). The build system is abstracted away from the end users so that they can focus on the software.

Using OpenBSD Relayd to Block Bad Robots Unfortunately, there are a good number of bad web crawlers, also known as bots. Well-behaved robots first query for the existence of a robots.txt file and if their user agent string is in this file, disconnect and go away. As it so happens, the Chinese bots don’t obey the robots.txt file and a few of the little ones do not as well. Given the pervasive cyber crime that the Chinese engage in, all known Chinese IP addresses are simply blocked at the firewall as well as some other countries that engage in nefarious activities. OpenBSD has a powerful tool to deal with these guys and it is called relayd. Relayd is most used as proxy software but it can do many powerful things. Here is the configuration file that I use for my website, sanitized of course.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 0.9.860.2.0 Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 706 other packages on CRAN. A new upstream release 9.860.2 of Armadillo was just released. The theme of “convergence” continues; the previous release increased the minor from 800 to 850, now we are at 860. We first wrapped this up as version 0.9.859.1.0, but it turned out to have been held back by a buglet between R 4.0.0 and Rcpp which the recent patch release fixed (along with other woes on old R or non-CRAN-alike macOS). It then turns out that the new (upstream) version 9.860.1 had a minor bug which I missed as I reverse-depends checked the prior version. Doh. My thanks, as always, to CRAN for spotting this. The fix was added upstream and we have 9.860.2 as RcppArmadillo 0.9.860.2.0.

Introduction to R and RStudio for Data Science This is a short introductory training session on the use of R in data science. R is a statistical programming language that can be used for data manipulation, visualisation of data and statistical analysis. The R language consists of a set of tokens and keywords and a grammar that you can use to explore and understand data from many different sources. We focus on a common task in data science: import a data set, manipulate its structure, and then visualise the data. We shall use R and RStudio to accomplish this task. RStudio is an integrated development environment (IDE) that can be used to carry out data science tasks using R. It contains an editor for R scripts, a console to interact directly with the R interpreter, and a file manager similar to that available in your operating system. This is an interactive training session, so you should try to follow along with the tutorial.

Emmanuel Kasper: Recommended keyboard settings for Productivity and Usability, for European Programmers If you’re working on Unix / Linux, or C based programming languages, it can make sense to switch to the qwerty(us) keyboard layout. Why ? Unix, C, Perl, Java, and most of programming languages have been conceived on QWERTY keyboards. So when the designers choose special characters to use for the language synthax, they simply choose what was easy to access on their own keyboard. This has been historically documented for the vi editor. To give an example, using an Unix shell you have to type the dot . and slash / symbols quite often to navigate the filesystem. The two keys producing these symbols, are nicely aligned on a QWERTY layout and do not require a key combination to be entered. So you can quickly enter something like ‘../..’ using a single hand. Now using a QWERTZ layout, like in Germany / Austria, you have the ‘.’ symbol easily accessible, but you need to combine two keys ( Shift + 7 ) to get a ‘/’. And if you are a poor soul using an AZERTY layout, to get the ‘.’ and ‘/’ symbol you need each time a key combo. The need of key combos is bad not only for speed (multiple keys to lookup) but also for usability, as you have to stretch your fingers to reach the key if using a single hand, provoking repetitive strain injury. You might be smiling but this is commonly known amongst Emacs Users, due to the prominent use of commands using Ctrl and Alt combos, and led to the creation of an Emacs Ergonomic wiki.

2020.15 An eASTer Surprise Jonathan Worthington tweeted that they finally found the time and the voice to record the presentation they had planned for the German Perl and Raku Workshop. You can either watch the video and/or look through the slides. It basically touches on these four subjects...

Using Twisted to Massively Parallelize Web Clients The Twisted Requests (treq) package is an HTTP client built on the popular Twisted library that is used for web requests. Async libraries offer the ability to do large amounts of network requests in parallel with relatively little CPU impact. This can be useful in HTTP clients that need to make several requests before they have all the information they need. This post shows an example of a problem like this, and how to solve it using treq. I enjoy playing the real-time strategy game Clash Royale. Clash Royale is a mobile strategy player-vs-player game where players play cards in an arena to win. Each card has different strengths and weaknesses, and different players prefer different cards. Clash Royale remembers which card a player plays the most; this is their "favorite" card. Players come together in clans where they can help each other. Supercell, Clash Royale's developer, released an HTTP-based API where different statistics can be queried.

An Overview of Profiling Tools for Python What does it mean to profile ones code? The main idea behind benchmarking or profiling is to figure out how fast your code executes and where the bottlenecks are. The main reason to do this sort of thing is for optimization. You will run into situations where you need your code to run faster because your business needs have changed. When this happens, you will need to figure out which parts of your code are slowing it down. This article will only cover how to profile your code using a variety of tools. It will not go into actually optimizing your code. Let’s get started!