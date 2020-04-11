Enterprise Linux for all architectures: Bringing Red Hat Enterprise Linux to IBM z15 and LinuxONE III single frame systems
If there’s one constant that can be relied upon, it’s that no two organizations will have the same needs or requirements. This is why Red Hat Enterprise Linux supports a broad ecosystem of hardware solutions and public cloud infrastructure, making the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform accessible no matter what your organization’s unique needs may be.
Today, we’re pleased to continue to extend our commitment to customer choice in underlying compute architectures with RHEL support for IBM z15 and LinuxONE III single frame solutions. Building upon the features of z15 and LinuxONE III multiframe solutions, these new air-cooled platforms extend the benefits of IBM’s hardware technologies to a broader user base while continuing to offer supported configurations to enterprises seeking to use RHEL on these new platforms.
Linux-driven Bluetooth gateway has WiFi, dual LAN, and optional LTE
Laird’s “Sentrius IG60-BL654 Wireless IoT Gateway” for Bluetooth sensor applications runs Laird Linux or AWS IoT Greengrass on Laird’s SAMA5D36-based “60 Series SOM” and provides 802.11ac, BT 5.0, 2x LAN, and optional LTE Cat 1.
We last reported on Laird Connectivity in regard to its Open Platform automotive telematics and connectivity computer back in 2017, but we often see the company mentioned as the source of wireless modules available on various Linux-based systems. A few weeks ago, Laird announced a Bluetooth-oriented Sentrius IG60-BL654 Wireless IoT Gateway, a variant of an earlier IG60-Serial gateway that we’ll summarize below.
Software: Fwupd, Maui and Some Proprietary Stuff
Fwupd 1.4 is available today as the latest major update to this open-source, Linux-focused firmware updating solution that ties into the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS).
Back in early 2019, my brother Björn Stenberg brought a pull request to the curl project that added support for MQTT. I tweeted about it and it seemed people were interested in seeing this happen.
Time passed and Björn unfortunately didn’t manage to push his work forward and instead it grew stale and the PR eventually was closed due to that inactivity later the same year.
If you are using Optimize Images, please notice that it has just been updated to version 1.5, which fixes a bug and adds some support to a JPEG sub-format known as MPO.
Today we bring you a new report on the Maui Project progress.
Are you a developer and want to start developing cross-platform and convergent apps, targeting, among other things, the upcoming Linux Mobile devices? Then join us on Telegram: https://t.me/mauiproject.
If you are interested in testing this project and helping out with translations or documentation, you are also more than welcome.
The Maui Project is free software from the KDE Community developed by the Nitrux team.
This post contains some code snippets to give you an idea of how to use MauiKit. For more detailed documentation, get in touch with us or subscribe to the news feed to keep up to date with the upcoming tutorial.
Computers have greatly facilitated the process of creating and editing music. In the past, composing was an activity reserved for rather well-educated specialists. Today, also an amateur who doesn't know the theory of music and musical notation can create interesting musical arrangements. The programs proposed in this section will allow everyone, even a little creative enthusiast of music, to start their own creative work either by modifying existing songs (remixes so popular today) using Audacity, or by arranging completely new songs, e.g. from ready-made audio samples (samples) in such applications such as FL Studio or LMMS. They can act as a virtual recording studio, providing a wide selection of composing tools, built-in instruments and ready-made effects.
Perhaps you’ve seen this method in movies, where the hero defeats the terrorist by inserting a fake video feed into the surveillance system, fooling the guards while the prisoners are freed.
For this trick, you’ll need nothing more than the webcam-equipped PC you already use for Zoom video. However, it needs to be a modern laptop made for working from home, with a CPU with a minimum of 8 threads to play back the video background. Pretty much any Intel 7th-gen or equivalent Kaby Lake R laptop will do it, as well as older quad-core computers. Basically if your computer can’t meet the Zoom virtual background requirements, it won’t work for this trick. (Don't despair! We have other funny Zoom background tips you can try.)
Google is replacing some Android apps for Chromebooks with Progressive Web Apps (PWAs). A PWA is essentially a webpage that looks and feels like a traditional app.
This will certainly be good news for many Chromebook owners. In some cases, PWAs are faster and more functional than their Android counterparts. PWAs also take up less storage and require less juice to run.
A large selection of free PDF readers for Linux is available online, yet picking the best one is not an easy task at all.
Most people first think of Adobe Acrobat Reader, but despite its prevalence, there are some great alternatives to choose from.
Today, we are taking a look at Slim PDF Reader - a quintessential alternative to Adobe Acrobat Reader.
Slim PDF Reader is a lightweight, free PDF viewer popular among Windows users that now Linux enthusiasts can enjoy, as well.
