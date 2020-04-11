If there’s one constant that can be relied upon, it’s that no two organizations will have the same needs or requirements. This is why Red Hat Enterprise Linux supports a broad ecosystem of hardware solutions and public cloud infrastructure, making the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform accessible no matter what your organization’s unique needs may be. Today, we’re pleased to continue to extend our commitment to customer choice in underlying compute architectures with RHEL support for IBM z15 and LinuxONE III single frame solutions. Building upon the features of z15 and LinuxONE III multiframe solutions, these new air-cooled platforms extend the benefits of IBM’s hardware technologies to a broader user base while continuing to offer supported configurations to enterprises seeking to use RHEL on these new platforms. Also: Ubuntu and the new IBM LinuxONE III LT2

Linux-driven Bluetooth gateway has WiFi, dual LAN, and optional LTE Laird’s “Sentrius IG60-BL654 Wireless IoT Gateway” for Bluetooth sensor applications runs Laird Linux or AWS IoT Greengrass on Laird’s SAMA5D36-based “60 Series SOM” and provides 802.11ac, BT 5.0, 2x LAN, and optional LTE Cat 1. We last reported on Laird Connectivity in regard to its Open Platform automotive telematics and connectivity computer back in 2017, but we often see the company mentioned as the source of wireless modules available on various Linux-based systems. A few weeks ago, Laird announced a Bluetooth-oriented Sentrius IG60-BL654 Wireless IoT Gateway, a variant of an earlier IG60-Serial gateway that we’ll summarize below.